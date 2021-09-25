Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Sochi News

F2 Sochi: Heavy rain postpones morning sprint race

Heavy rain has forced Formula 2 championship organisers to postpone the opening sprint race of the weekend.

Severe wet weather was expected to hit the Sochi Autodrom on Saturday which prompted a scheduled change yesterday as Saturday morning’s Formula 3 race was moved to Friday evening due to the risk of heavy rain.

It proved to be a smart move as torrential rain and lightning hit the circuit overnight and on Saturday morning resulting in delay in the opening of pit lane for the F2 runners due to the conditions.

The heavy rain left plenty of standing water on the circuit and a high risk of aquaplaning.

The grid sat in their cars lined up in pit lane with an update expected on the opening pit lane scheduled 20 minutes after the proposed start time of the 45 minute race.

“Due to the weather, Sprint Race 1 is delayed," read a statement on Formula 2’s social media.

“More info to follow as we get it. 

"All cars will now return to the support paddock."

The safety car was deployed five minutes before the scheduled update to give race control an update on the track conditions.

However, before officials could offer an update it was declared that the race will be postponed.

It is unclear if the race will be run at later time slot this weekend.

Dan Ticktum was set to start from pole alongside Juri Vips courtesy of the reversal of the top 10 from Friday’s qualifying session.

