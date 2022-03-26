Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Doohan stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia qualifying times, loses P3 start
FIA F2 / Jeddah Race report

F2 Saudi Arabia: Lawson battles to victory in chaotic Jeddah sprint

Liam Lawson took victory in a chaotic Formula 2 sprint race in Saudi Arabia which yielded two safety cars amid several incidents down the field.

Megan White
By:
F2 Saudi Arabia: Lawson battles to victory in chaotic Jeddah sprint

The Carlin driver overtook Jake Hughes on the start-finish straight with just two laps remaining to take his second victory in the series.

The race was much interrupted, with the safety car out on track for the first time after Amaury Cordeel went into the wall at Turn 12 on the second tour.

As the safety car started, the drivers were instructed to head through the pitlane, but the call was immediately reversed with a second message from race control.

But race leader Dennis Hauger - who had started on pole - had already followed the first instruction and fell down the field - and his misery was compounded when the Norwegian was handed a 10-second stop-and-go penalty, which was faced with confusion from his team.

The incident handed the lead to Calan Williams (Trident), who ran in front until the end of the second safety car, when he was passed by Hughes.

As the first safety car ended on lap 7, Jack Doohan went into the back of Logan Sargeant on the main straight after a misunderstanding about whether the leader had let the pack go racing again, prompting the Mercedes AMG GT pace car to return to the circuit immediately.

Racing resumed on lap 13, with Hughes taking the lead from Williams around Turn 1.

Much of the field was reshuffled, with Lawson passing Williams for second, while further back Marcus Armstrong passed Vips for fifth and Richard Verschoor took eighth from Ralph Boschung.

Heading into lap 16, Hughes led from Lawson and Williams, with Vips in fourth, before the Estonian driver passed Williams for third at Turn 27.

Dennis Hauger, Prema Racing

Dennis Hauger, Prema Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lawson took the fastest lap on the 17th tour, shortly before his dramatic pass on Hughes - where the Kiwi blasted past the Van Amersfoort Racing driver to secure the lead.

The virtual safety car was activated with two laps remaining after Armstrong’s Hitech-run car ground to a halt as he ran in P6, leaving just one lap of racing before the chequered flag.

Juri Vips snatched second place from Hughes at the last second, crossing the finish line just a tenth ahead of the Briton after a last-lap battle following the close of the VSC period.

Felipe Drugovich took fourth place, passing Williams as the virtual safety car ended, with the Australian ending the day in fifth place.

Richard Verschoor narrowly avoided a collision with Roy Nissany after the latter locked up at Turn 4, almost ending both their races on lap 1, but the Dutch driver followed his Trident team-mate Williams home in sixth.

Ayumu Iwasa and Ralph Boschung rounded out the scorers in the top eight, as Jehan Daruvala and Marino Sato completed the top 10.

Hauger finished last of the classified runners following his pitlane faux-pas, 26s behind Campos' Olli Caldwell.

F2 Saudi Arabia sprint race classification - 20 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom Carlin 47'55.487  
2 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 47'58.653 3.166
3 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Van Amersfoort Racing 47'58.711 3.224
4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Netherlands MP Motorsport 48'00.333 4.846
5 Australia Calan Williams Italy Trident 48'01.764 6.277
6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Italy Trident 48'07.608 12.121
7 Ayumu Iwasa Japan Nissan e.Dams 48'09.007 13.520
8 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 48'09.941 14.454
9 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 48'10.724 15.237
10 Japan Marino Sato Virtuosi Racing 48'11.527 16.040
11 Israel Roy Nissany Japan Nissan e.Dams 48'12.877 17.390
12 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 48'12.928 17.441
13 Switzerland Clement Novalak Netherlands MP Motorsport 48'14.226 18.739
14 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 48'15.785 20.298
15 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 48'16.056 20.569
16 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Spain Campos Racing 48'20.982 25.495
17 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 48'46.982 51.495
  New Zealand Marcus Armstrong United Kingdom HitechGP 3 laps  
  United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 15 laps  
  Australia Jack Doohan Virtuosi Racing 15 laps  
  Amaury Cordeel Van Amersfoort Racing 19 laps  
View full results
Doohan stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia qualifying times, loses P3 start
Previous article

Doohan stripped of F2 Saudi Arabia qualifying times, loses P3 start
Megan White
Megan White
