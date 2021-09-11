Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole
FIA F2 / Monza Race report

F2 Monza: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race

By:

Theo Pourchaire took his second FIA Formula 2 win of 2021, fighting through the field from sixth to cross the line four seconds clear in a dramatic Monza sprint race.

F2 Monza: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race

The Frenchman took the lead on lap 14 and stayed there to cross the line ahead of UNI-Virtuosi driver Guanyu Zhou.

Pourchaire previously became the youngest-ever F2 race winner in Monaco at 17 years-old, taking the record from now McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris.

Team-mate Christian Lundgaard made an incredible charge through the field, in a race that featured two safety cars and ended under one of several yellow flags, starting 19th before finishing third after a penalty for Robert Shwartzman penalty was applied. 

Oscar Piastri was fourth for Prema, having started in 10th courtesy of his feature race pole position, with Liam Lawson in fifth for Hitech. 

Jake Hughes, filling in for Jack Aitken at HWA Racelab, lost power on the formation lap and was pushed to the end of the pitlane. 

Juri Vips got the jump on polesitter David Beckmann into the first run down to Turn 1, while Bent Viscaal was forced onto the exit road in his Trident-run car. 

Dan Ticktum also mounted a challenge on Beckmann on the first lap, while Lirim Zendeli passed Zhou into the Ascari chicane before Shwartzman attempted the same around Parabolica. 

Enzo Fittipaldi was handed a penalty for causing Marino Sato to spin at Turn 1 on the first lap, but the Charouz driver retired shortly after, while Shwartzman was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at the start. 

On the second tour, Pourchaire and Ticktum went deep into Turn 1 in the fight for third, forcing the Frenchman down the escape road. 

Ticktum attempted to stay on track to take the second apex of the chicane but was hit in the rear by Felipe Drugovich. 

The incident prompted the safety car on the third lap, giving Drugovich the opportunity to pit for a new nose. 

Ralph Boschung was also forced to pit for a new front wing after he also caught Ticktum in the lap two melee, but did so after the safety car ended at the end of lap 4, costing him even more time. The pitstop, which took place under the virtual safety car, is set to be investigated after the race. 

Racing resumed on lap five of 21, with Lawson also falling victim to the black-and-orange flags with a damaged wing, suffered while battling Pourchaire, and also changed to the soft tyres before rejoining the race at the back of the pack. 

The virtual safety car was prompted after an unlucky Drugovich went off at the Ascari chicane, losing the rear into the corner because of cold tyres before plummeting through the gravel, into the barrier and out of the race. 

Piastri and Shwartzman fought wheel-to-wheel on lap seven at the second Lesmo, with the Russian driver taking the inside line and forcing his way past his team-mate into seventh. 

There was contact between Jehan Daruvala and Piastri as the championship leader passed Daruvala into eighth around Roggia, leaving the Red Bull Junior to join the ranks of those suffering a damaged front wing. He pitted on lap 10 to fix the damage and also took soft tyres. 

By lap nine, Pourchaire was right on the gearbox of Beckmann, with the pair edging closer to Vips in the lead. 

Beckmann was sent over the escape road in Turn 1, allowing Pourchaire to pass into second place before Zhou got up into third. 

The safety car was prompted again after Roy Nissany was sent spinning out of the Ascari chicane at the end of lap 10, leaving him parked at the exit of Turn 8, with Piastri making drastic avoiding action. 

Hughes pitted under safety car conditions to take the soft tyres, before racing resumed at the end of lap 13. 

Shwartzman took fourth on the run down to Turn 1 before Zendeli also passed Beckmann, who was struggling with tyre temperature, into fifth. 

Pourchaire swept past Vips on the way into Rettifilo to take the lead, while Lundgaard made his way up into six up the inside of Beckmann, who then fell down to ninth. 

By lap 16, Zhou was up into third, with Shwartzman hot on his heels despite his penalty, while Lundgaard continued his charge through the field, moving into fifth. 

Vips locked up into the first chicane on lap 18, dropping down the order to fifth despite all his efforts, allowing Zhou up into second. 

Lawson got past team-mate Vips into sixth on the penultimate lap, despite having pitted earlier in the race. It continued Vips’ journey down the timesheet, leaving him struggling in seventh before he was also passed by Viscaal. 

Zendeli, despite playing a starring role, went off at the first chicane into the gravel, ending his race and prompting the yellow flags, which continued until the chequered flag. 

Monza F2 race result:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 10 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix  
2 3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 4.300
3 9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 6.900
4 2 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 7.600
5 7 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 9.700
6 1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 10.700
7 24 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 11.500
8 8 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 12.700
9 6 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 13.100
10 20 Germany David Beckmann Spain Campos Racing 15.200
11 17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 15.600
12 22 United Kingdom Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 18.800
13 23 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 20.300
14 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing  
15 12 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport  
  25 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident  
  11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport  
  16 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS  
  15 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System  
  4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi  
  14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System  
  5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin  
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole

Previous article

F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

12 h
2
Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

17 h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

46 min
4
Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

21 h
5
Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

13 h
Latest news
F2 Monza: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race
F2

F2 Monza: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race

24m
F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole
F2

F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole

16 h
F2 Monza: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Pourchaire
F2

F2 Monza: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Pourchaire

22 h
Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format
F2

Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format

23 h
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus
F2

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Sep 9, 2021
More
Megan White
F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole Monza
FIA F2

F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole

F2 Monza: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Pourchaire Monza
FIA F2

F2 Monza: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Pourchaire

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Monza Plus
FIA F2

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

Theo Pourchaire More
Theo Pourchaire
Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Pourchaire set for F1 test debut with Alfa Romeo

Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early
Formula 1

Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus
FIA F2

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

Trending Today

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP sprint race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes considering Italian GP grid penalty to expand F1 power unit pool

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo left with "internal rage" after Monza F1 qualifying

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes won't employ pre-race team orders for Monza F1 sprint

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Plus

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds Plus

The Red Bull F1 junior aiming to defy geographical odds

It's a long way from Pukekohe New Zealand to Milton Keynes, but Red Bull's Kiwi protege Liam Lawson has defied plenty of odds to reach the rung below F1. He's endured disappointment since winning on his F2 debut in Bahrain, but is determined to turn his season around and prove himself worthy of a place in F1

FIA F2
Jul 27, 2021
How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Having impressed in Formula 3, Juri Vips looked to be next cab off the rank in Red Bull's prestigious Junior Team before his 2020 schedule was dealt a heavy blow by the COVID-19 pandemic. After a tough start to life in Formula 2, Vips is showing signs of a recovery - could he be the first Estonian to reach Formula 1?

FIA F2
Jun 14, 2021
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

He'd marked himself out as a star of the future in last year's FIA Formula 3 championship, but 17-year-old Theo Pourchaire underlined his credentials by winning his first Formula 2 race in the Monaco feature. Sauber junior status gives him a clear route to the top, but with wisdom beyond his years, he's not getting caught up in his own hype

FIA F2
Jun 3, 2021
The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers Plus

The 10 greatest F2 races contested by F1 drivers

Formula 2 used to be about more than providing a stepping stone to F1. For three decades it often provided another setting for the world’s best to fight it out. Autosport picks out the very best races

FIA F2
May 16, 2021
The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive Plus

The F1 hopeful living two lives to keep his dream alive

Having lost his backing from Red Bull, Richard Verschoor has had to graft to continue his ascent up the single-seater ladder. An impressive Formula 2 debut in Bahrain, despite the lateness of his deal, shows his unorthodox approach is paying dividends

FIA F2
Apr 22, 2021
Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success? Plus

Was Formula 2’s radical format switch a success?

Going into the 2021 Formula 2 season the biggest talking point wasn’t about any drivers or teams, but the new race weekend format. Created partly out of financial necessity but also to spice up the action, the Bahrain opener provided a snapshot of the positives and negatives to come

FIA F2
Apr 4, 2021
Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs Plus

Why 2021 is make-or-break for the driver F1 needs

He was tipped for glory in FIA Formula 2 last year, but was hampered by reliability woes at inopportune moments. Guanyu Zhou knows he won't get too many more chances if he is to become China's first F1 driver, with fierce competition within the ranks of Alpine's junior stable

FIA F2
Mar 25, 2021

Latest news

F2 Monza: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Monza: Pourchaire takes second series win in dramatic sprint race

F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole

F2 Monza: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Pourchaire
FIA F2 FIA F2

F2 Monza: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Pourchaire

Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format
FIA F2 FIA F2

Prema and Campos bosses agree F2 and F3 should revert to old format

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.