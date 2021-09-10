Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F2 Monza: Ticktum tops practice ahead of Pourchaire
FIA F2 / Monza Qualifying report

F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole

By:

Championship leader Oscar Piastri took his second consecutive FIA Formula 2 pole position at Monza, snatching back the lead in the last two minutes of the session.

F2 Monza: Piastri edges Daruvala to feature race pole

Prema's F2 rookie followed up his Silverstone pole with a 1m32.199s wrest the top spot away from Carlin’s Jehan Daruvala by just just 0.041 seconds.

UNI Virtuosi driver Guanyu Zhou, who trails his fellow Alpine junior by five points, claimed third as Liam Lawson (Hitech) qualified fourth.

Amid the usual traffic as drivers attempted to gain a tow, ART’s Theo Pourchaire broke free of the pack to set the first flying lap, a 1m33.277s.

The times tumbled as other drivers cleared their first runs, with Ralph Boschung (Campos) overcoming his earlier mechanical troubles to set the fastest time at that point with a 1m32.609s.

Piastri then took the top spot 10 minutes into the session, going two-tenths quicker than Boschung’s benchmark time, as free practice pacesetter Dan Ticktum went third fastest for Carlin.

After a short break in running, all 22 drivers returned to the track for two more push laps with 10 minutes left of the session.

Series returnee David Beckmann, now driving for Campos after the former Charouz driver replaced Matteo Nannini, headed the cars out of the pits before the usual Monza track position chaos ensued.

As the field bunched up in a bid to find the best spot on-track, Boschung pitted in an attempt to get a better position, but was called onto the weighbridge. This ruined his ploy and forced the Swiss to push to reach the back of the pack for a tow.

Jehan Daruvala, Carlin

Jehan Daruvala, Carlin

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

With Piastri still on top, Zhou improved from P8 to second, before Boschung pushed him down into third with a 1m32.553s.

The times continued to tumble in the last two minutes of the session with Lawson briefly claiming the top spot, before Zhou and then Daruvala subsequently set quicker times.

Finally, Piastri recaptured the spot with a 1m23.199s as 0.057s split the top three on the grid.

Beckmann will start on reverse grid pole for tomorrow’s first sprint race, with Juri Vips (Hitech) second, Ticktum third and Pourchaire fourth.

Formula 2 Monza Qualifying results: 

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 12 1'32.199  
2 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 12 1'32.240 0.041
3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 12 1'32.256 0.057
4 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 12 1'32.383 0.184
5 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 12 1'32.409 0.210
6 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 12 1'32.553 0.354
7 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 12 1'32.586 0.387
8 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 12 1'32.641 0.442
9 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 12 1'32.675 0.476
10 Germany David Beckmann Spain Campos Racing 12 1'32.699 0.500
11 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 12 1'32.885 0.686
12 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 12 1'32.942 0.743
13 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 13 1'32.965 0.766
14 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 12 1'33.023 0.824
15 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 12 1'33.031 0.832
16 United Kingdom Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 12 1'33.043 0.844
17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 13 1'33.054 0.855
18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 12 1'33.080 0.881
19 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 12 1'33.155 0.956
20 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 12 1'33.193 0.994
21 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 13 1'33.478 1.279
22 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab 12 1'34.194 1.995
