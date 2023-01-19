Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix I News

Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round

Kelvin van der Linde will cover for Robin Frijns at Abt for the Formula E round at Diriyah, as the Dutchman suffered fractures to his wrist and hand in Mexico.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round

On the opening lap of the Mexico City E-Prix, Frijns went into the back of Nissan driver Norman Nato, which caused a sudden twist on the steering wheel. Frijns was unable to let go in time and, following a trip to hospital, it was found that he had sustained a fracture to his left wrist and hand.

Frijns has since undergone surgery, and was able to return home afterwards - but faces a layoff as he recovers from his injuries.

Abt DTM driver van der Linde will make his Formula E debut at the Diriyah E-Prix, having driven Formula E machinery for the then-Audi backed team in a 2020 Marrakech test, and will run with the team until Frijns is able to return.

“To compete in Formula E is a dream of mine – but of course I wanted the circumstances of my debut to be different,” said van der Linde.

“I’m very sorry for Robin and I hope he’ll be fit again quickly.

“I am happy about the trust and the challenge. Now I have a few long days ahead of me and then I will do my best to stand in for Robin as well as possible.”

“Kelvin has been part of the ABT family for years in a variety of roles,” added Abt principal Thomas Biermaier.

“He has been involved since the beginning of our comeback project and was intended as a reserve driver right from the start, so it was immediately clear to us that he would take over Robin’s cockpit.

Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing, Mahindra M9Electro

Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing, Mahindra M9Electro

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

“The task and challenge for him to start in a world championship race without any testing is of course gigantic.

“But Kelvin is highly motivated, works hard and the whole team will support him without any pressure.” 

Read Also:

The South African is a two-time ADAC GT Masters title winner, and was a contender for the 2021 DTM title - notably taking out rival Liam Lawson in the Norisring finale.

Van der Linde's brother Sheldon secured the DTM title this season, beating Lucas Auer and McLaren Formula E driver Rene Rast to the championship trophy.

shares
comments

Related video

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
Previous article

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era Mexico City ePrix Plus
Formula E

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Bird rues "proper s***" Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Bird rues "proper s***" Mexico FE weekend after driveshaft issue DNF

Dennis "surprised himself" with crushing Mexico City FE victory Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Dennis "surprised himself" with crushing Mexico City FE victory

Robin Frijns More
Robin Frijns
Frijns: “Lacking time”, software issues mean Abt will struggle in Mexico Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Frijns: “Lacking time”, software issues mean Abt will struggle in Mexico

Frijns loss of Formula E form in 2021-22 "90% down to brakes"
Formula E

Frijns loss of Formula E form in 2021-22 "90% down to brakes"

Frijns briefly thought New York Formula E win was his New York City ePrix II
Formula E

Frijns briefly thought New York Formula E win was his

More
ABT Motorsport
Rast got "punished" for conservative strategy in Austria DTM race Red Bull Ring
DTM

Rast got "punished" for conservative strategy in Austria DTM race

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive" Nurburgring
Video Inside
DTM

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive"

Abt to use Mahindra powertrains on Formula E return
Formula E

Abt to use Mahindra powertrains on Formula E return

Latest news

Pirelli debuts all-new Monte Carlo specific WRC tyres
WRC WRC

Pirelli debuts all-new Monte Carlo specific WRC tyres

World Rally Championship tyre supplier Pirelli will debut a brand new supersoft specifically designed for the Monte Carlo Rally this weekend.

Gasly: Previous tensions with Ocon get talked about "way too much"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: Previous tensions with Ocon get talked about "way too much"

Pierre Gasly thinks the previous tensions between him and Esteban Ocon gets talked about "way too much" as they prepare to race as Formula 1 teammates at Alpine.

Magnussen ruled out of Daytona 24 Hours after surgery
IMSA IMSA

Magnussen ruled out of Daytona 24 Hours after surgery

Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen will not take part in the Daytona 24 Hours after undergoing a surgery on his left hand last week.

Abiteboul: What the WRC can learn from Formula 1
WRC WRC

Abiteboul: What the WRC can learn from Formula 1

New Hyundai boss Cyril Abiteboul has pinpointed Formula 1’s marketing strategy and its ability to engage new fans as an area where the World Rally Championship should look to improve.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era Plus

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

OPINION: Formula E kicked off its Gen3 era at Mexico City with keen anticipation - and anxiety - surrounding its new, more powerful cars. Here's how the new machinery got on in its first race, and what could be open to improvement later down the line

Formula E
Jan 17, 2023
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Plus

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Formula E’s Gen3 era kicked off with more unpredictability as Andretti’s Jake Dennis recovered from poor pre-season testing to dominate in Mexico. Here's how it played out and what the opener hints at what is to come in the new generation of the electric series

Formula E
Jan 16, 2023
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Plus

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

With braking issues scuppering his championship hopes at a crucial moment in the 2021-22 Formula E season, Mitch Evans is more determined than ever heading into this year. He explains how he plans to make it third time lucky after two title near-misses

Formula E
Jan 12, 2023
Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E? Plus

Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?

McLaren kept a two-time title-winning Formula E team alive after purchasing the Mercedes entry. But with new drivers and a switch to customer status, can it continue to succeed in its new orange era?

Formula E
Jan 11, 2023
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Plus

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Autosport takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Formula E
Dec 17, 2022
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Plus

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Autosport the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22 Plus

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22

After a wild 2020-21 season, this year's Formula E campaign had a much stronger narrative to it, but ended with the same result as a driver from the Silver Arrows squad triumphed. Here's our guide to those who shone brightest during the campaign

Formula E
Oct 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Plus

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.