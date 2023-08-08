Subscribe
Previous / Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024
Formula E / London ePrix II News

Frijns returns to Envision in Formula E

Robin Frijns will return to Envision Racing for the next season of Formula E after only one year away and replaces Nick Cassidy.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing

The Dutchman previously spent four seasons with Envision between 2018-2022, during which time he took two wins and secured a best result of fourth in the drivers’ standings during the 2018-2019 campaign. 

Frijns moved to Abt Cupra this year but endured a miserable season, breaking his wrist in the opening round and as a result missed four races. 

On his return to racing, he only finished in the points on two occasions, with the highlight of the season being a surprise pole position in the wet in Berlin. 

“I’m really excited about getting started again with Envision Racing after a year away from the team, it really does feel like coming home,” said Frijns, who earlier this month was confirmed as a BMW works drivers ahead of the marque’s return to the World Endurance Championship.

“It will be great to be joining a championship-winning team. Envision Racing have been fighting at the top pretty much every season, and I can’t wait to get started.  

“We have a great car, and the aim is to be competitive, which I am sure we will be, and I am driving to win the championship.” 

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Sebastien Buemi, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Frijns replaces Cassidy, who has joined Jaguar ahead of 2024, and will partner Sebastien Buemi at Envision. 

He also joins the reigning teams' champions, Envision having beaten Jaguar on the final day of the season in London after Cassidy won and Buemi finished sixth.

Read Also:

Sylvain Filippi, Envision managing director, said: “It is great to have Robin back with the team after one year away.  

“He enjoyed some memorable moments with Envision over the years and was always pushing at the front and regularly fishing on the podium. The combination of Robin and Sebastien will be a strong one, and we can't wait to get started for Season 10.” 

Envision is only the second team to formally confirm its driver line-up for the 2023-2024 season, which is due to get under way in Mexico City in January. 

shares
comments

Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024
Stefan Mackley More
Stefan Mackley
Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Formula E

Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024 Why Cassidy Formula E signing means Jaguar must succeed in 2024

Formula E race winner Cassidy signs with Jaguar

Formula E race winner Cassidy signs with Jaguar

Formula E

Formula E race winner Cassidy signs with Jaguar Formula E race winner Cassidy signs with Jaguar

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Robin Frijns More
Robin Frijns
BMW signs Robin Frijns as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car

BMW signs Robin Frijns as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car

WEC

BMW signs Robin Frijns as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car BMW signs Robin Frijns as works driver, will test WRT's LMDh car

Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break

Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break

Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break Frijns: "No pain" ahead of Formula E Sao Paulo return after wrist break

Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round

Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round

Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I

Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round Van der Linde to cover for injured Frijns in Diriyah Formula E round

Envision Racing More
Envision Racing
Envision Virgin reveals first two-seater electric formula car

Envision Virgin reveals first two-seater electric formula car

Formula E

Envision Virgin reveals first two-seater electric formula car Envision Virgin reveals first two-seater electric formula car

W Series driver Powell joins Envision Virgin as Formula E sim driver

W Series driver Powell joins Envision Virgin as Formula E sim driver

Formula E

W Series driver Powell joins Envision Virgin as Formula E sim driver W Series driver Powell joins Envision Virgin as Formula E sim driver

Marussia: No longer F1 virgins

Marussia: No longer F1 virgins

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Marussia: No longer F1 virgins Marussia: No longer F1 virgins

Latest news

Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

F1 Formula 1

Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it Red Bull’s DRS edge will take time to close, despite F1 rivals waking up to it

More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans

More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans More rubber down, no night race and sprint interest: Miami's F1 2024 plans

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin Hamilton defends Mercedes F1 progress since Monaco despite Red Bull margin

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

DTM DTM
Nurburgring

How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring How three-time champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

Plus
Plus
Formula E
London ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home How Dennis navigated Formula E finale chaos to be crowned champion at home

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
Stefan Mackley

How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title How Dennis conquered Rome to lay siege to the Formula E title

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Portland
Jamie Klein

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II
Rachit Thukral

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel How Cassidy earned 'Big Cat' bragging rights in tight Monaco duel

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in a Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic The fumble that inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe