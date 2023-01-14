Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Mexico City E-Prix: Vergne beats Hughes to lead first FE practice in Gen3 era Next / Vergne: "Half-truth" Valencia testing still showed DS Penske can contend
Formula E / Mexico City ePrix News

Frijns: “Lacking time”, software issues mean Abt will struggle in Mexico

Robin Frijns expects his returning Abt team not to be competitive in Formula E's Mexico City opener, citing software issues and "lacking time" behind his concerns.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
, Technical Editor
Frijns: “Lacking time”, software issues mean Abt will struggle in Mexico

Abt has rejoined Formula E for this season, the first of the new Gen3 era, after a year away having followed ex-partner manufacturer Audi out of the door at the end of 2020-21.

The German team linked up with Mahindra for a powertrain supply deal, while Frijns joined from Envision after four years with the British outfit.

Having been a late addition to the grid Abt has been open about its need to catch up with the rest of the field, with team principal Thomas Biermaier estimating that the team is about "six to eight weeks behind" its competitors.

Insight: What's new in Formula E this year?

Although he conceded that the tight timescales were not helping the team, Frijns felt that the software operating the Mahindra powertrain was not developed enough. He was only 21st in first timed practice on Friday.

Asked by Autosport if he felt the team could be competitive on its return, Frijns simply replied "No."

Expanding on this, he said: "I'm very happy with the with the team, because I know the guys - I worked with the guys before in DTM, and it's basically 90% the same guys. So it's a very good atmosphere and just that we are lacking time.

"We are getting everything from Mahindra, from ZF Powertrain and we are just not there to be competitive. The hardware is going to be fine. I think the efficiency is going to be fine, but we just don't have the software to run it smoothly.

"Formula E is all about software; if you don't have the software and the control, you can have the best car in the field but you're not gonna be competitive."

Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing

Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Frijns expects that these are issues that will affect the team more in the race than in qualifying, and said that he was confident of factoring in the top six if he can string the lap together.

The Dutchman explained that Abt and Mahindra were working together to try to iron out the gaps in the software together, and is expecting to make progress in the coming rounds.

He added: "Maybe I can be completely wrong, but I don't feel really competitive. We can do a lap in quali for sure; if we do a good lap, we are probably P5, P6, maybe.

"But in the race we will be struggling because the things we need in the race software-wise are just not working yet.

"During the season, we will be getting better and better. We just need more time."

shares
comments
Mexico City E-Prix: Vergne beats Hughes to lead first FE practice in Gen3 era
Previous article

Mexico City E-Prix: Vergne beats Hughes to lead first FE practice in Gen3 era
Next article

Vergne: "Half-truth" Valencia testing still showed DS Penske can contend

Vergne: "Half-truth" Valencia testing still showed DS Penske can contend
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition" Bahrain March Testing
Formula 1

Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"

Cassidy "most underprepared on grid" for Mexico Formula E opener Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Cassidy "most underprepared on grid" for Mexico Formula E opener

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Plus
Formula E

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Robin Frijns More
Robin Frijns
Frijns loss of Formula E form in 2021-22 "90% down to brakes"
Formula E

Frijns loss of Formula E form in 2021-22 "90% down to brakes"

Frijns briefly thought New York Formula E win was his New York City ePrix II
Formula E

Frijns briefly thought New York Formula E win was his

Da Costa: Formula E set "bad precedent" with no Frijns penalty in Berlin clash Berlin ePrix II
Formula E

Da Costa: Formula E set "bad precedent" with no Frijns penalty in Berlin clash

More
ABT Motorsport
Rast got "punished" for conservative strategy in Austria DTM race Red Bull Ring
DTM

Rast got "punished" for conservative strategy in Austria DTM race

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive" Nurburgring
Video Inside
DTM

Rast: "Unacceptable" driving standards make DTM "no fun to drive"

Abt to use Mahindra powertrains on Formula E return
Formula E

Abt to use Mahindra powertrains on Formula E return

Latest news

Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says Andretti's link-up with GM for its Formula 1 entry application has made the team a "compelling proposition", despite lukewarm reception from those in the championship.

Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final
Formula E Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final

Lucas di Grassi claimed a surprise pole in his first Formula E race for Mahindra, as Jake Dennis' error in the Mexico City E-Prix qualifying final wrecked his chances.

Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73
Formula 1 Formula 1

Spirit F1 owner and Le Mans-winning Bentley team boss John Wickham dies aged 73

John Wickham, who co-owned the Spirit Formula 1 team of the early 1980s and oversaw Bentley’s 2003 Le Mans 24 Hours victory, has died aged 73 after a long illness.

Gasly "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly "put emotions aside" in decision to leave AlphaTauri F1

Pierre Gasly had to “put emotions aside” in deciding to leave his AlphaTauri Formula 1 “family” and make the step up to Alpine for the 2023 season.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Plus

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

With braking issues scuppering his championship hopes at a crucial moment in the 2021-22 Formula E season, Mitch Evans is more determined than ever heading into this year. He explains how he plans to make it third time lucky after two title near-misses

Formula E
Jan 12, 2023
Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E? Plus

Can McLaren make a success of its foray into Formula E?

McLaren kept a two-time title-winning Formula E team alive after purchasing the Mercedes entry. But with new drivers and a switch to customer status, can it continue to succeed in its new orange era?

Formula E
Jan 11, 2023
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Plus

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Autosport takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Formula E
Dec 17, 2022
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Plus

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Autosport the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22 Plus

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2021-22

After a wild 2020-21 season, this year's Formula E campaign had a much stronger narrative to it, but ended with the same result as a driver from the Silver Arrows squad triumphed. Here's our guide to those who shone brightest during the campaign

Formula E
Oct 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Plus

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Plus

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Plus

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.