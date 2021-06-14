Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren Formula E and WEC programmes “remain under review”
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix I News

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout

By:

Formula E has unveiled the oval-based track layout, featuring a unique attack mode loop, that will be used for the first-ever Puebla E-Prix for which 10,000 spectators will permitted.

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout

Since 2016, the championship has raced each season in Mexico using a bespoke version of the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez classic Formula 1 venue.

But with a hospital set up on the premises in response to the global health crisis, for 2021 the Autodromo Miguel E. Abed close to the city of Puebla has been drafted in as a replacement.

The 1.85-mile anti-clockwise layout has now been released, with the Formula E route set to break away from the World Touring Car Championship lap used between 2005 and ’09 - prior to the venue being dropped from calendar for 2010 owing to security concerns.

After Turn 3 of 15, the Formula E lap will follow a tighter hairpin and rejoin the tin-top configuration at Turn 6 for an infield loop rather than stick primarily to the outer oval.

A bespoke attack mode activation run has also been introduced for Puebla, meaning cars will have to trigger the 35kW power boost by following a World Rallycross-style ‘joker lap’ alternate route instead of running through a series of gates off-line as per Formula E convention.

The lap will then follow the remainder of the WTCC run, adopting another infield section before a fast-paced and banked final-corner run on the 1.25-mile oval that leads onto the main straight.

Puebla Formula E track map

Puebla Formula E track map

WTCC driver and manager to reigning Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa, Tiago Monteiro told FIAFormulaE.com: "The altitude is very high. Mexico City is already quite high, but we're going even higher, on a very, very big volcanic plateau and you can feel it.

“So, every day you can feel that kind of a little bit of lack of air and the tiredness.

“The track is interesting, and has a low-grip Tarmac surface. Back when I drove it, it felt almost like ice – it was really challenging.

“I think the biggest challenge will be for the driver, breathing wise and maybe tiredness - and keeping your head cool. I remember we could feel it."

After limited fan attendance for the most recent Monaco E-Prix last month, 10,000 spectators will be allowed per day for the double-header event.

This follows organisers opening talks in April with the authorities to create a protocol that will allow a reduced number of fans to enter the Puebla racetrack.

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren Formula E and WEC programmes “remain under review”

Previous article

McLaren Formula E and WEC programmes “remain under review”
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

2h
2
Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

1d
3
Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

3h
4
Formula 1

Alpine currently investigating lack of F1 race pace

2h
5
Formula 1

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier

5h
Latest news
Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout
FE

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout

46m
McLaren Formula E and WEC programmes “remain under review”
FE

McLaren Formula E and WEC programmes “remain under review”

Jun 11, 2021
Formula E pressing on with electric junior championship ladder plan
FE

Formula E pressing on with electric junior championship ladder plan

Jun 9, 2021
Porsche: Lotterer "a little too hungry" for first Formula E win
FE

Porsche: Lotterer "a little too hungry" for first Formula E win

Jun 8, 2021
BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options
FE

BMW considering LMDh, Electric GT as post-Formula E motorsport options

Jun 4, 2021
More
Matt Kew
Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Plus
Extreme E

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Extreme E calls off Brazil and Argentina rounds Ocean X-Prix
Extreme E

Extreme E calls off Brazil and Argentina rounds

McLaren Formula E and WEC programmes “remain under review”
Formula E

McLaren Formula E and WEC programmes “remain under review”

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Plus

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Plus

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Plus

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock

Formula E
May 10, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem Plus

How Valencia E-Prix farce left Formula E with an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention Plus

The silver bullet signing that has launched Jaguar into title contention

It's taken a long time for Jaguar to reach the cusp of contending for championships in Formula E. But, after last season's challenge crumbled in Berlin, the team has been bolstered by a top-line arrival who has helped to end an unwanted 30-year wait

Formula E
Apr 22, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Plus

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Plus

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Plus

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull has no doubts of Mercedes F1 fightback

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Robson: Russell would be "massive loss" for Williams if he left in 2022

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Plus
FIA F2 FIA F2

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

Alpine currently investigating lack of F1 race pace
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine currently investigating lack of F1 race pace

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout
Formula E Formula E

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout

Toyota explains why it let cars race at Portimao WEC round
WEC WEC

Toyota explains why it let cars race at Portimao WEC round

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP date change was "a challenge" says Boullier

Latest news

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout
Formula E Formula E

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout

McLaren Formula E and WEC programmes “remain under review”
Formula E Formula E

McLaren Formula E and WEC programmes “remain under review”

Formula E pressing on with electric junior championship ladder plan
Formula E Formula E

Formula E pressing on with electric junior championship ladder plan

Porsche: Lotterer "a little too hungry" for first Formula E win
Formula E Formula E

Porsche: Lotterer "a little too hungry" for first Formula E win

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.