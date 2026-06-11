Le Mans 24h: BMW beats Alpine in red-flagged FP3 as LMDh cars dominate
A last-gasp effort from Dries Vanthoor put BMW at the front in the final practice session before Hyperpole
BMW claimed the top spot in third practice for the Le Mans 24 Hours following a late flying lap from one-lap specialist Dries Vanthoor.
The Belgian set a blistering time of 3m23.302s in the final minutes of the two-hour session, putting the #15 BMW M Hybrid V8 over four tenths ahead of Victor Martins in the #36 Alpine A424.
Jota’s Norman Nato led the way at the beginning of the session with a best time of 3m24.048s in the #12 Cadillac V-Series.R, with Ricky Taylor slotting into second in the additional Cadillac entered by Wayne Taylor Racing.
With about 25 minutes remaining on the clock, the session was stopped as United Autosports driver Daniel Schneider crashed heading into the final chicane, suffering significant damage to the front-left section of the #222 ORECA.
The Brazilian was able to bring the hobbling car back into the pits, allowing the session to resume shortly afterwards.
A flurry of improvements followed in the final minutes of practice, as several teams completed a qualifying simulation on soft tyres ahead of the grid-deciding Hyperpole session.
Vanthoor split the two Cadillacs on his first flying lap, before he moved to the front of the field on his final tour. At the same time, Martins moved up to second for Alpine, leaving the #12 Caddy in third place. Nato’s team-mate Will Stevens tried to respond with a late effort of his own, but ultimately ended up half a second off the pace.
#17 Genesis Magma Racing Genesis GMR-001-Hypercar: Andre Lotterer, Pipo Derani, Mathys Jaubert
Photo by: JEP
Robin Frijns backed up Vanthoor’s performance with fourth place in the #20 BMW, while Mathys Jaubert propelled newcomer Genesis to fifth.
Despite losing the top spot towards the end, Cadillac enjoyed a strong evening at Circuit de la Sarthe, with its remaining two cars finishing sixth and eighth in practice. Jota driver Earl Bamber was fractionally than WTR’s Filipe Albuquerque, with the two Caddys split by the #35 Alpine of Charles Milesi.
The fastest LMH car was the #51 Ferrari 499P, Antonio Giovinazzi ending up 1.296s down on BMW’s pacesetting LMDh. Paul-Loup Chatin completed the top 10 for Genesis.
Apart from the late red-flag, the penultimate practice session of the week was also disrupted by a full-course yellow at around the 80-minute mark, as an incident between the #009 Aston Martin Valkyrie and the #29 Forestier Racing by Panis ORECA at the Ford Chicane left debris on track.
Panis leads LMP2 despite drama
The #29 Panis ORECA ended up at the top of the leaderboard despite Rousset’s clash with the Aston LMH and an off-track moment for Esteban Masson in the final hour.
Rousset’s early benchmark of 3m34.252s put him exactly 0.001s ahead of the #30 Duqueine driven by 2019 Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor.
The two drivers ended up more than two tenths clear of the rest of the LMP2 pack, led by Reshad de Gerus in the #343 Inter Europol.
Aston fastest in LMGT3
Heart of Racing beat WRT to the top spot in the LMGT3 class, with Eduardo Barrichello leading the way in the #23 Aston Martin Vantage GT3.
Clemens Schmid set the initial pace in ASP’s #87 Lexus RC F GT3, taking the top spot with a time of 3m54.115s.
Sean Gelael eclipsed Schmid’s lap at the beginning of the second hour, before Barrichello posted a time of 3m53.996s to end the session on top.
Gelael held on to second in the #32 BMW M4 GT3 despite, with Schmid’s earlier benchmark proving good enough for third place.
FP3
|Cla
|Team
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|15
|K. Magnussen R. Marciello D. Vanthoor
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|45
|
3'23.302
|241.284
|2
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|36
|F. Makowiecki J. Gounon V. Martins
|Alpine A424
|42
|
+0.423
3'23.725
|0.423
|240.783
|3
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
|12
|L. Deletraz W. Stevens N. Nato
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|45
|
+0.514
3'23.816
|0.091
|240.675
|4
|
BMW M Team WRT HYPERCAR
|20
|R. Frijns R. Rast S. Van Der Linde
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|44
|
+0.860
3'24.162
|0.346
|240.268
|5
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|17
| A. Lotterer P. Derani
M. Jaubert
|Genesis GMR-001
|38
|
+0.893
3'24.195
|0.033
|240.229
|6
|
Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA HYPERCAR
|38
|S. Bourdais E. Bamber J. Aitken
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|43
|
+0.915
3'24.217
|0.022
|240.203
|7
|
Alpine Endurance Team HYPERCAR
|35
|A. Felix da Costa C. Milesi F. Habsburg
|Alpine A424
|40
|
+0.985
3'24.287
|0.070
|240.121
|8
|
Cadillac WTR HYPERCAR
|101
|R. Taylor J. Taylor F. Albuquerque
|Cadillac V-Series.R
|42
|
+1.154
3'24.456
|0.169
|239.922
|9
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|51
|A. Pier Guidi J. Calado A. Giovinazzi
|Ferrari 499P
|42
|
+1.296
3'24.598
|0.142
|239.756
|10
|
Genesis Magma Racing HYPERCAR
|19
|M. Jaminet P. Chatin D. Juncadella
|Genesis GMR-001
|24
|
+1.493
3'24.795
|0.197
|239.525
|11
|
FERRARI AF CORSE HYPERCAR
|50
|A. Fuoco N. Nielsen M. Molina
|Ferrari 499P
|47
|
+1.810
3'25.112
|0.317
|239.155
|12
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|8
|S. Buemi B. Hartley R. Hirakawa
|Toyota TR010 Hybrid
|44
|
+1.929
3'25.231
|0.119
|239.016
|13
|
Toyota Racing HYPERCAR
|7
|M. Conway K. Kobayashi N. de Vries
|Toyota TR010 Hybrid
|45
|
+2.046
3'25.348
|0.117
|238.880
|14
|
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
|009
|A. Riberas M. Sorensen R. De Angelis
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|44
|
+2.286
3'25.588
|0.240
|238.601
|15
|
Aston Martin THOR Team HYPERCAR
|007
|H. Tincknell T. Gamble R. Gunn
|Aston Martin Valkyrie
|37
|
+3.096
3'26.398
|0.810
|237.665
|16
|
AF Corse HYPERCAR
|83
|Y. Yifei R. Kubica P. Hanson
|Ferrari 499P
|44
|
+3.394
3'26.696
|0.298
|237.322
|17
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|94
|L. Duval M. Jakobsen T. Pourchaire
|Peugeot 9X8
|43
|
+4.418
3'27.720
|1.024
|236.152
|18
|
PEUGEOT TOTALENERGIES HYPERCAR
|93
|P. di Resta S. Vandoorne N. Cassidy
|Peugeot 9X8
|42
|
+4.736
3'28.038
|0.318
|235.791
|19
|
Forestier Racing by Panis LMP2
|29
|
L. Rousset
E. Masson
O. Gray
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|36
|
+10.950
3'34.252
|6.214
|228.952
|20
|
DUQUEINE TEAM LMP2
|30
|D. Pin J. Andlauer R. Verschoor
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|32
|
+10.951
3'34.253
|0.001
|228.951
|21
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|343
|B. Garg R. de Gerus N. Müller
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|36
|
+11.378
3'34.680
|0.427
|228.496
|22
|
TDS Racing LMP2
|14
|T. Lutke M. Beche K. Estre
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|40
|
+11.467
3'34.769
|0.089
|228.401
|23
|
NIELSEN RACING LMP2
|24
| D. Heinemeier Hansson
E. PearsonJ. Doohan
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|43
|
+11.780
3'35.082
|0.313
|228.069
|24
|
Crowdstrike Racing by APR LMP2
|4
| G. Kurtz
A. QuinnL. Heinrich
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|42
|
+11.867
3'35.169
|0.087
|227.977
|25
|
AF Corse LMP2
|183
|F. Perrodo M. Vaxiviere B. Barnicoat
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|38
|
+11.993
3'35.295
|0.126
|227.843
|26
|
VECTOR SPORT LMP2
|26
|R. Cullen V. Lomko P. Fittipaldi
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|40
|
+12.126
3'35.428
|0.133
|227.702
|27
|
INTER EUROPOL COMPETITION LMP2
|43
|J. Smiechowski T. Dillmann N. Yelloly
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|42
|
+12.198
3'35.500
|0.072
|227.626
|28
|
CLX Motorsport LMP2
|37
|
A. Closmenil
I. Aguilera
T. Jensen
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|21
|
+12.235
3'35.537
|0.037
|227.587
|29
|
IDEC SPORT LMP2
|28
| P. Lafargue
V. RinicellaJ. Van Uitert
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|35
|
+12.240
3'35.542
|0.005
|227.582
|30
|
United Autosports LMP2
|222
|D. Schneider B. Hanley O. Jarvis
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|32
|
+12.249
3'35.551
|0.009
|227.573
|31
|
Algarve Pro Racing Team LMP2
|25
|
M. JensenE. Trulli J. Hughes
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|40
|
+12.556
3'35.858
|0.307
|227.249
|32
|
AO by TF LMP2
|99
|P. Hyett J. Allen D. Cameron
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|40
|
+12.644
3'35.946
|0.088
|227.156
|33
|
DKR Engineering LMP2
|3
|J. Farano S. Alvarez R. van der Zande
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|41
|
+12.725
3'36.027
|0.081
|227.071
|34
|
United Autosports LMP2
|22
|R. Lindh G. Saucy M. Jensen
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|29
|
+13.692
3'36.994
|0.967
|226.059
|35
|
Proton Competition LMP2
|9
| J. Ried K. Ohta
H. King
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|37
|
+13.710
3'37.012
|0.018
|226.040
|36
|
RD Limited LMP2
|48
|F. Poordad T. Vautier R. Dumas
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|39
|
+14.521
3'37.823
|0.811
|225.199
|37
|
Proton Competition LMP2
|44
| H. Felbermayr Jr.
H. Felbermayr
L. Fluxá
|Oreca 07 - Gibson
|26
|
+15.040
3'38.342
|0.519
|224.664
|38
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|23
|
G. NewellD. Barrichello J. Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|36
|
+30.426
3'53.728
|15.386
|209.874
|39
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|32
|D. Leung S. Gelael A. Farfus
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|37
|
+30.634
3'53.936
|0.208
|209.688
|40
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|87
|
R. UmbrarescuC. Schmid J. Lopez
|Lexus RC F GT3
|33
|
+30.813
3'54.115
|0.179
|209.527
|41
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|54
|T. Flohr F. Castellacci D. Rigon
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|38
|
+31.145
3'54.447
|0.332
|209.231
|42
|
AKKODIS ASP Team LMGT3
|78
| T. Rompuy
H. DavidJ. Hawksworth
|Lexus RC F GT3
|35
|
+31.174
3'54.476
|0.029
|209.205
|43
|
Garage 59 LMGT3
|10
|
A. Au
T. FlemingM. Kirchhofer
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|37
|
+31.201
3'54.503
|0.027
|209.181
|44
|
Heart of Racing Team LMGT3
|27
|I. James Z. Robichon M. Drudi
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|36
|
+31.218
3'54.520
|0.017
|209.165
|45
|
The Bend Manthey LMGT3
|92
|Y. Shahin R. Pera R. Lietz
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|37
|
+31.452
3'54.754
|0.234
|208.957
|46
|
Vista AF Corse LMGT3
|21
|F. Heriau S. Mann A. Rovera
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|39
|
+31.480
3'54.782
|0.028
|208.932
|47
|
Kessel Racing LMGT3
|74
|
D. BlattnerL. Patrese D. Marschall
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|40
|
+31.605
3'54.907
|0.125
|208.821
|48
|
TEAM WRT LMGT3
|69
| A. McIntosh P. Thompson
D. Harper
|BMW M4 GT3 Evo
|34
|
+31.859
3'55.161
|0.254
|208.595
|49
|
Racing Spirit of Leman LMGT3
|59
| C. Mateu
M. FossardV. Hasse-Clot
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|39
|
+31.865
3'55.167
|0.006
|208.590
|50
|
Kessel Racing LMGT3
|57
| T. Kimura
C. LaursenD. Serra
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|40
|
+31.901
3'55.203
|0.036
|208.558
|51
|
Team Qatar by Iron Lynx LMGT3
|62
|
A. Ali Al-KhelaifiJ. Hanses G. Alesi
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|39
|
+31.930
3'55.232
|0.029
|208.532
|52
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|61
|M. Berry R. Andrade M. Martin
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|34
|
+32.016
3'55.318
|0.086
|208.456
|53
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|33
|B. Keating J. Edgar N. Catsburg
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|33
|
+32.019
3'55.321
|0.003
|208.453
|54
|
Garage 59 LMGT3
|58
| A. West F. Gehrsitz
B. Goethe
|McLaren 720S GT3 Evo
|38
|
+32.347
3'55.649
|0.328
|208.163
|55
|
RICHARD MILLE AF CORSE LMGT3
|150
| C. Toledo L. Wadoux
R. Agostini
|Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo
|37
|
+32.367
3'55.669
|0.020
|208.146
|56
|
Manthey DK Engineering LMGT3
|91
|
J. CottinghamT. Boguslavskiy A. Güven
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|40
|
+32.536
3'55.838
|0.169
|207.997
|57
|
TF Sport LMGT3
|2
|
J. Ibrahim
L. Nicolas Hanafin
B. Green
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|35
|
+32.788
3'56.090
|0.252
|207.775
|58
|
Racing Team Turkey by TF LMGT3
|34
|
P. DempseyS. Yoluc C. Eastwood
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|31
|
+32.894
3'56.196
|0.106
|207.681
|59
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|88
|S. Gattuso G. Levorato L. Sargeant
|Ford Mustang GT3
|33
|
+33.127
3'56.429
|0.233
|207.477
|60
|
Proton Competition LMGT3
|77
| E. Powell B. Tuck
S. Priaulx
|Ford Mustang GT3
|37
|
+33.439
3'56.741
|0.312
|207.203
|61
|
13 Autosport LMGT3
|13
|O. Fidani L. Kern M. Bell
|Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R
|33
|
+33.626
3'56.928
|0.187
|207.040
|62
|
IRON LYNX LMGT3
|79
|
J. ZelgerM. Cressoni L. Hodenius
|Mercedes AMG GT3
|35
|
+33.401
3'56.703
|207.236
|View full results
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