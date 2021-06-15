Tickets Subscribe
Formula E News

Promoted: Dream of working in motorsport?

Formula E is one of the most innovative and exciting sports in the world, and one ambitious engineer could have the chance to be a part of one of its top teams for a season.

Promoted: Dream of working in motorsport?

Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team is offering the incredible opportunity to join the team as a Team Principal Consultant, learning how a team at the top of its game works behind-the-scenes.

Official Engineering Partner Modis and the team, who are currently leading the 2021 team standings, are searching for a talented individual to join for nine-months to absorb and learn what it takes to run a successful Formula E Team.

The exciting position is open to tech and engineering students, graduates or anyone with a technical background who is looking to make an exciting move into motorsport, and offers the chance to be at the heart of the sustainable future of motorsports for one season.

Working alongside Team Principal Ian James, and based at the team’s HQ in Brackley, this dream role also offers the opportunity for frequent international travel and weekend races in locations including Rome, New York and Berlin.

The candidate will have a set area of key responsibilities, and will be expected to have a deep understanding of technology and engineering, a strong interest in innovation, sports, and racing towards a more sustainable future - not forgetting the importance of outstanding communication skills.

Ian James said: “When we first partnered with Modis, we knew that one of the key things they would bring us was the ability to find people with highly specialised technical skills.

“These are not easy to find, particularly in such a competitive field as Formula E.

Stoffel Vandoorne, Mercedes-Benz EQ, Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02, Nyck de Vries, Mercedes-Benz EQ, Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Photo by: Andreas Beil

“This specific role is particularly exciting because it is all about developing talent for the future, and we are both very focused on building a more sustainable tomorrow.”

Jan Gupta, President of Modis, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for an ambitious individual with a passion for tech, innovation, and motorsports.

“As a leading company in tech and digital engineering consulting, Modis has its own tech talent services, so we’re used to finding, placing, and skilling the world’s top talent within technology, engineering, manufacturing, financial services, and other industries.

“To place somebody within the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team, a brand absolutely synonymous with excellence in engineering, is something really special and a phenomenal opportunity for somebody to launch their career in this exciting field.”

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout

Formula E reveals oval-based Mexico track layout
