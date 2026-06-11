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Pirelli extends F1 tyre supply deal until 2028

Italian tyre manufacturer will continue to be Formula 1's sole tyre supplier until 2028

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Pirelli 2026 F1 tyres

Pirelli 2026 F1 tyres

Photo by: Pirelli

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Pirelli will extend its tenure as Formula 1's tyre supplier until 2028 after triggering a one-year option.

The Italian marque came on board in 2011 as F1's sole supplier, taking over from Bridgestone, in a deal which also covers the supply of F1's feeder series F2 and F3.

In 2023 Pirelli fended off Bridgestone to win the FIA's tender for a fresh deal, extending its stay for another three years to the end of 2027.

That contract included the option for an additional season and that has now been triggered, extending Pirelli's stay in F1 to an 18-year stretch.

Pirelli 2026 F1 tyres

Pirelli 2026 F1 tyres

Photo by: Pirelli

“Pirelli has been an important partner to the FIA Formula One World Championship for many years, providing a consistently high standard of performance, innovation, and safety at the highest level of our sport," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"This extension through to the end of 2028 provides stability for the championship and reflects the strong collaboration between the FIA, Formula One Group and Pirelli. Together, we continue to drive innovation and support the delivery of exciting racing for competitors, teams and fans around the world."

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali added: "We’ve enjoyed an incredible history and partnership with Pirelli, relying on their technical brilliance and focus on performance, innovation, and sustainability for many years, so I'm delighted that the FIA and we will continue that relationship for another year.

"As we continue to push boundaries across the technical regulatory framework, Pirelli's commitment to quality gives all the teams and series it supplies peace of mind as they know they are working with some of the most advanced tyres in the world.

"I’d like to thank FIA President, His Excellency Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and Marco Tronchetti Provera, Executive Vice Chairman of Pirelli - this extension is another fantastic example of working with expert partners, whose experience drives excellence and delivers the very best spectacle on track."

Recently Dario Marrafuschi took over from long-time Pirelli man Mario Isola as the new Head of Motorsport, which includes being the brand's figurehead in the F1 paddock.

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