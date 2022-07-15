Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Rowland: Marrakesh Formula E fall "pretty depressing" after Mahindra's early push Next / Lotterer hopes to remain involved with Porsche FE despite 2023 LMDh move
Formula E / New York City ePrix I News

Bird: Qualifying deficit to Evans behind Formula E "blip"

Sam Bird says a lack of pace in qualifying is behind a difficult year in Formula E, but reckons his 2021-22 season is nothing more than a blip.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Bird: Qualifying deficit to Evans behind Formula E "blip"

The Jaguar driver has won a race in every single one of his seven previous seasons in Formula E, but is yet to break onto the podium this year - and has managed a best finish of fourth this year in the Diriyah E-Prix opener.

So far, Bird occupies 12th in the drivers' championship - down on his lowest finish of 10th in 2019-20.

Although Bird says his race pace has been good enough for strong results this year, he has struggled to unlock performance in qualifying and has only made the duels twice - in Diriyah and in Rome.

He explained that he was missing one to two tenths over a qualifying lap compared to title-challenging team-mate Mitch Evans and, given the tight margins in this year's field, has contrived to keep him from occupying a regular duels slot.

"My qualifying promises haven't been good enough," Bird told Autosport.

"I've missed a tenth or two tenths to Mitch in most of the qualifying sessions, and that's the difference.

"So instead of just getting through to the shootouts, I've been qualifying 11th, 12th, 13th and it's not good enough. It's not where I want to be. The team are working extremely hard to give me the best car.

"If I can deliver that, I know that the race pace that we've got and that I've shown and demonstrated this year is good enough to put us right at the front."

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 5

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Bird has won three races in New York City, collecting a double win in 2016-17 at the Brooklyn Street Circuit, and took his second victory for Jaguar at the circuit last season.

The Brit says that coming to New York "fills me with confidence" and hopes that, given the expected departure of the race from the 2022-23 calendar due to works around the cruise terminal in proximity, he can "end it on a high".

"It's somewhere that fills me with confidence and optimism," Bird said.

"Yeah, the season hasn't gone so far the way that I had hoped that it would, but there's still six races to go, there's still time to turn it around and make it more than acceptable.

"I think people are very quick to forget, I've had seven really strong seasons in Formula E as well so every year fighting for the title. I think somebody's allowed a small blip at some stage."

shares
comments
Rowland: Marrakesh Formula E fall "pretty depressing" after Mahindra's early push
Previous article

Rowland: Marrakesh Formula E fall "pretty depressing" after Mahindra's early push
Next article

Lotterer hopes to remain involved with Porsche FE despite 2023 LMDh move

Lotterer hopes to remain involved with Porsche FE despite 2023 LMDh move
Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
Jaguar drivers upset with decision not to restart New York City Formula E race New York City ePrix I
Formula E

Jaguar drivers upset with decision not to restart New York City Formula E race

Cassidy pace "strong enough" to keep New York City Formula E lead despite crash New York City ePrix I
Formula E

Cassidy pace "strong enough" to keep New York City Formula E lead despite crash

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next Austrian GP Plus
Formula 1

The strengths and weakness of the F1 field halfway through 2022 - and what's next

Sam Bird More
Sam Bird
Riley Ferrari lacked "oomph" to fight works GTE Pro cars at Le Mans 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Riley Ferrari lacked "oomph" to fight works GTE Pro cars at Le Mans

Bird confident privateer Riley Ferrari can target Le Mans GTE Pro win 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Bird confident privateer Riley Ferrari can target Le Mans GTE Pro win

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York New York City E-Prix II Plus
Formula E

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

Jaguar Racing More
Jaguar Racing
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Jakarta ePrix Plus
Formula E

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Evans: Jakarta E-Prix heat could result in a Formula E "endurance" Jakarta ePrix
Formula E

Evans: Jakarta E-Prix heat could result in a Formula E "endurance"

Evans "surprised" by Monaco Formula E energy overconsumption Monaco ePrix
Formula E

Evans "surprised" by Monaco Formula E energy overconsumption

Latest news

Jaguar drivers upset with decision not to restart New York City Formula E race
Formula E Formula E

Jaguar drivers upset with decision not to restart New York City Formula E race

Jaguar duo Sam Bird and Mitch Evans questioned Formula E's decision not to restart the red-flagged New York City E-Prix, feeling that conditions would improve enough to resume.

Cassidy pace "strong enough" to keep New York City Formula E lead despite crash
Formula E Formula E

Cassidy pace "strong enough" to keep New York City Formula E lead despite crash

New York City E-Prix winner Nick Cassidy's pace was "strong enough" to keep the lead, after his maiden Formula E victory came after crashing and creating a red flag.

New York City E-Prix: Cassidy wins red-flagged race after crash
Formula E Formula E

New York City E-Prix: Cassidy wins red-flagged race after crash

Nick Cassidy claimed a memorable maiden Formula E victory at a red-flagged New York City E-Prix opener, despite crashing into the wall in a race-ending sudden downpour.

Sims' Formula E exit decision motivated by desire to return to endurance racing
Formula E Formula E

Sims' Formula E exit decision motivated by desire to return to endurance racing

Alexander Sims' decision to quit Formula E at the end of 2021-22 was motivated by a desire to return to endurance racing, where he feels more at home.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher Plus

Mortara turns up the heat on Formula E title rivals in Marrakech scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakech provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes Plus

How Formula E's double-duty drivers influenced their Le Mans teams' fortunes

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Plus

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads Plus

Why de Vries' F1 practice debut could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner Plus

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E front-runner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Brit

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Plus

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Plus

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity Plus

Why spanning different genres has lent Lotterer's career longevity

Although now well into his 24th consecutive season in racing, Andre Lotterer has no intention of winding his career down. Here he talks to Autosport about his and Porsche's continued progress in Formula E, his love for racing in Japan, and recalls his sole Formula 1 outing - and considers what's next in his lengthy career

Formula E
Apr 27, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.