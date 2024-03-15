All Series
Formula E Sao Paulo ePrix

Evans 'needs a good result soon' to reignite Formula E title bid

Mitch Evans believes he 'needs a good result soon' ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo E-Prix after a mixed start to the 2024 Formula E season.

Stefan Mackley
The Jaguar driver entered the current campaign as one of the championship favourites, having challenged for the all-electric title over the past three years.

While new team-mate Nick Cassidy has hit the ground running, taking three podiums including a win last time out in Diriyah, which put him to the top of the standings, Evans has had a less than ideal start.

The Kiwi was only able to finish fifth in the season-opening Mexico City E-Prix due to a steering issue and finished in the same spot again in Diriyah after losing out on a podium position on the final lap.

Finger trouble in qualifying for the Diriyah E-Prix sequel put him back on the grid as he was only able to salvage 10th, leaving him already 36 points behind Cassidy.

“On a pure pace point of view, it’s all there I just haven’t been able to convert, which has been a bit disappointing,” he told Autosport, as Evans led a Jaguar 1-2 in FP1 in Brazil.

“Coming back here after winning last year it obviously gives me good vibes but the race is going to be really challenging to manage. I think anything can happen but it’s still early doors.

“Do I see it as a bit of a reset? I just hope the break's going to work in my favour and we’ve done all the work we can.

“I need a good result or a big result soon just to try and not make life too hard for myself like last year.”

Evans enters the Sao Paulo event having won the inaugural race last year, which began an impressive comeback in the title battle.

Having been 66 points behind in the standings, his victory in Brazil was followed by another win in Berlin as he recorded four triumphs over the season and eventually finished third in the standings.

“I think when you get that first win of the year or first big result of the year it kind of subconsciously takes a little bit of the pressure off,” he added.

“I think that happened last year but it was a little bit deeper into the championship, when it kick-started our championship here and we went on to back-to-back wins and we had a really strong end.

“I was kind of hoping that would be from Mexico but it’s the situation that we’re in and it’s still a long season to go.

“I think all the championship contenders will end up scoring big consistently and you’ve got to be in that fight.”

