Previous / Barcelona F3: Caldwell inherits win after multiple leader tangles Next / Doohan tops first day of Jerez F3 test
FIA F3 / Barcelona Race report

Barcelona F3: Hauger produces masterclass to dominate Race 3

By:

Prema Racing’s Dennis Hauger took victory in the third race of the weekend in Barcelona, leading every lap from pole position.

Barcelona F3: Hauger produces masterclass to dominate Race 3

Taking his second podium, but his first for the Italian outfit, Red Bull junior Hauger led every lap from the green flag after taking pole on Friday by just 0.006s in the opening qualifying session of the season.

The victory arrived after the Norwegian clashed with Matteo Nannini while battling for the lead in Race 2 on Saturday. 

Red Bull junior stablemate Jack Doohan finished second after starting in that position, trailing by almost four seconds, with HWA Racelab’s Nannini, who started fourth, in third.

Hauger’s team-mate Olli Caldwell, who won yesterday's Race 2, finished fourth, with MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins in fifth.

It was four wide at Turn 1 on the first lap, but Hauger kept the lead.

There was a battle for third on lap nine, with Doohan snatching third from Martins, before passing Nannini on lap 12 to take second.

Hauger had built a comfortable lead by lap 13, running 3.3 seconds ahead of Doohan, way beyond the one-second DRS window.

By lap 18, Caldwell had passed Martins as the battle for fourth reached its climax.

On the penultimate lap, Trident’s Clement Novalak, who finished fourth in Race 2, took sixth from Logan Sargeant, before Frederik Vesti and Caio Collet also passed the American driver.

Doohan’s team-mate Novalak finished sixth, with ART Grand Prix’s Vesti in seventh and MP Motorsport’s Collet in eighth.

The points finishers were completed by Charouz Racing System’s Sargeant in ninth and Hitech Grand Prix’s Roman Stanek in tenth spot.

ART GP’s Alexander Smolyar who claimed his maiden win at the first race of the weekend on Saturday morning came home in 11th position.

The next round of F3 will take place alongside the French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard, from June 25-27.

This season will see a seven-round season, comprising of three races per weekend, meaning it will rise to 21 races rather than 18 seen in previous years.

Results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Interval
1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam -    
2 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 3.700 3.700 3.700
3 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 6.100 6.100 2.400
4 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 8.100 8.100 2.000
5 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 11.500 11.500 3.400
6 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 12.300 12.300 0.800
7 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 13.400 13.400 1.100
8 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 14.000 14.000 0.600
9 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15.400 15.400 1.400
10 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 15.400 15.400 0.000
11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 16.000 16.000 0.600
12 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 16.600 16.600 0.600
13 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 17.200 17.200 0.600
14 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 21.200 21.200 4.000
15 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 26.100 26.100 4.900
16 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 31.700 31.700 5.600
17 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 32.300 32.300 0.600
18 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 32.600 32.600 0.300
19 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 33.200 33.200 0.600
20 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 33.800 33.800 0.600
21 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 34.000 34.000 0.200
22 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 37.200 37.200 3.200
23 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 37.900 37.900 0.700
24 Pierre-Louis Chovet Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 38.500 38.500 0.600
25 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 39.200 39.200 0.700
26 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 40.500 40.500 1.300
27 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 53.600 53.600 13.100
28 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 1 lap    
29 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 1 lap    
30 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 1 lap    
Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Author Megan White

The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus
FIA F3 FIA F3

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA
FIA F2 FIA F2

Aitken to make F2 return at Monaco and Baku with HWA

Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation
FIA F3 FIA F3

Formula 3 brings next round forward after Turkey cancellation

Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus
FIA F3 FIA F3

Michel: Splitting F1 support series gives F3 more focus

