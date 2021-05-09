Barcelona F3: Hauger produces masterclass to dominate Race 3

Taking his second podium, but his first for the Italian outfit, Red Bull junior Hauger led every lap from the green flag after taking pole on Friday by just 0.006s in the opening qualifying session of the season.

The victory arrived after the Norwegian clashed with Matteo Nannini while battling for the lead in Race 2 on Saturday.

Red Bull junior stablemate Jack Doohan finished second after starting in that position, trailing by almost four seconds, with HWA Racelab’s Nannini, who started fourth, in third.

Hauger’s team-mate Olli Caldwell, who won yesterday's Race 2, finished fourth, with MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins in fifth.

It was four wide at Turn 1 on the first lap, but Hauger kept the lead.

There was a battle for third on lap nine, with Doohan snatching third from Martins, before passing Nannini on lap 12 to take second.

Hauger had built a comfortable lead by lap 13, running 3.3 seconds ahead of Doohan, way beyond the one-second DRS window.

By lap 18, Caldwell had passed Martins as the battle for fourth reached its climax.

On the penultimate lap, Trident’s Clement Novalak, who finished fourth in Race 2, took sixth from Logan Sargeant, before Frederik Vesti and Caio Collet also passed the American driver.

Doohan’s team-mate Novalak finished sixth, with ART Grand Prix’s Vesti in seventh and MP Motorsport’s Collet in eighth.

The points finishers were completed by Charouz Racing System’s Sargeant in ninth and Hitech Grand Prix’s Roman Stanek in tenth spot.

ART GP’s Alexander Smolyar who claimed his maiden win at the first race of the weekend on Saturday morning came home in 11th position.

The next round of F3 will take place alongside the French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard, from June 25-27.

This season will see a seven-round season, comprising of three races per weekend, meaning it will rise to 21 races rather than 18 seen in previous years.

