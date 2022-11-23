Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / FIA announces departure of Rao as interim secretary general Next / What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi
Formula 1 News

Verstappen to keep #1 in F1 2023 season

Max Verstappen says he will continue using the #1 race number for as long as he is the defending world champion, including the 2023 season.

By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
Verstappen to keep #1 in F1 2023 season

Verstappen first claimed #1 after winning last year's world title in Abu Dhabi and used it for the 2022 world championship.

Taking back-to-back world titles, the Dutchman again gets to choose between #1 and his personal race number 33, which he has used since his karting days, but has decided to honour the custom of carrying the world champion's number.

"Yes, I will use number 1 again next season. For me, starting number 1 is the most beautiful number there is for any racing driver," Verstappen said in Abu Dhabi.

"How often do you get the chance to drive with starting number 1 in your Formula 1 career? You never know.

"I can always go back to number 33 if I am no longer world champion. But as long as I am world champion, I will use number 1 every single year."

In 2022 Verstappen became the first driver to race with #1 on his car since Sebastian Vettel in 2014, when the rule introducing personal race numbers was introduced. Lewis Hamilton opted to keep his now iconic #44, while Nico Rosberg did not defend his 2016 world title.

Verstappen:

Verstappen: "As long as I am world champion, I will use number 1 every single year."

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

For Verstappen the famous #1 is a reward for an utterly dominant 2022 campaign with Red Bull Racing, which he thinks will be hard to repeat in 2023.

"This has been a very special season, not only for me but also for the team," he acknowledged.

"We have won the constructors' title again for the first time since 2013 and that is obviously very important for the entire team.

"I think it will be very difficult to match this year in the future, let alone surpass it.

"The mindset should obviously be to do better every single season, but that won't be easy after the year we had. We should also cherish how 2022 turned out and really enjoy these moments."

As of yet, F1 2023's two newcomers Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant have not confirmed which race numbers they will use in their rookie F1 campaigns.

shares
comments
FIA announces departure of Rao as interim secretary general
Previous article

FIA announces departure of Rao as interim secretary general
Next article

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi
More
Filip Cleeren
McLaren: Improving on fifth difficult without new F1 windtunnel
Formula 1

McLaren: Improving on fifth difficult without new F1 windtunnel

Hamilton predicts Vettel will make F1 comeback Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Hamilton predicts Vettel will make F1 comeback

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats Plus
Formula 1

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022
Formula 1

The F1 records Verstappen and Red Bull broke in 2022

The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings Plus
Formula 1

The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings

Latest news

Flat Chat Podcast: The unstoppable Max Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Flat Chat Podcast: The unstoppable Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominated the 2022 Formula 1 season, with both titles going to the Milton Keynes squad and is the lead topic on the latest Flat Chat podcast episode.

Richard Mille Racing shuts its doors after 2022 WEC season
WEC WEC

Richard Mille Racing shuts its doors after 2022 WEC season

The Richard Mille Racing LMP2 team has folded following the conclusion of the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship season in Bahrain.

McLaren "far away" from blaming fifth-place F1 finish on Ricciardo's struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren "far away" from blaming fifth-place F1 finish on Ricciardo's struggles

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl is "far away' from blaming the team's loss of fourth place in the Formula 1 constructors' standings on Daniel Ricciardo's struggles.

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why there's more to Honda's 2023 MotoGP bike than the Valencia test suggests

After a run on Honda's 2023 prototype MotoGP bike, six-time champion Marc Marquez made his pessimism clear with his initial reaction. But the Japanese marque has made leadership changes behind closed doors - and a more representative bike promised for the Malaysia test in February could placate Marquez

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Plus

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot

Formula 1
14 h
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Plus

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats Plus

How Verstappen's record-breaking 2022 season compares to the F1 greats

The 2022 Formula 1 season will be remembered as a record book rewriting Max Verstappen masterclass, a completely different challenge to his maiden world championship last year, and a clear sign he is still raising his own level. But where does it stack up against the all-time great F1 campaigns?

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Plus

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge Plus

Why the impact of FIA’s anti-bouncing metric is hard to judge

Faced with drivers complaining about the long-term health effects of car ‘bouncing’, the FIA stepped in to deal with it. JAKE BOXALL-LEGGE explains how the so-called ‘Aerodynamic Oscillation Metric’ works, and asks if it is fit for purpose?

Formula 1
Nov 20, 2022
Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers Plus

Where Vettel stands in the list of the greatest F1 drivers

As Sebastian Vettel’s Formula 1 career has come to a close, figuring out where he fits into the greatest of all time order is a tough and subjective call. With the aid of statistics, attributes and history, here’s how the four-time world champion stacks up in the debate

Formula 1
Nov 19, 2022
The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings Plus

The steps Verstappen and Red Bull took to expose Ferrari's 2022 failings

Max Verstappen’s march to title number two was slow to get into gear but soon became unstoppable. But, asks JUSTIN HYNES, was it as easy as the litany of late-season wins made it look, or did the Dutchman and Red Bull deliver a season-long masterclass at the wheel – and in the factory – to create an F1 juggernaut?

Formula 1
Nov 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.