Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Hamilton: F1 must ensure it has unbiased stewards Next / Wolff, Horner agree to bury hatchet over "brutal" 2021 F1 rivalry
Formula 1 News

Mercedes says Andretti will need to prove worth to join F1

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes Andretti Global will need to show it has the resources to join Formula 1, saying a new team requires $1bn in order to be competitive.

Mercedes says Andretti will need to prove worth to join F1
Adam Cooper
By:

Andretti recently announced that it is in talks with the FIA about fielding an entry for 2024, having failed in its attempt to buy Sauber/Alfa Romeo last year.

Under the latest Concorde Agreement, any new team has to pay a $200m entry fee, designed as an "anti-dilution" measure to compensate the existing teams for their potential loss of income.

While Wolff acknowledged the potential value of the Andretti name to the sport, he stressed that the new outfit would also have to meet all the necessary criteria mandated by the FIA and the F1 organisation, financial and otherwise.

"Andretti is a name, that's for sure," said Wolff.

"And the American market is important. But every team that is joining needs to be accretive, that means needs to add value.

"And it's not only it's not only by paying $200 million entry fee, but it needs to demonstrate in my opinion what it can do for the other teams, for F1 and FIA. Only then the sport will grow.

"We are the absolute pinnacle, this is the Champions League, or the NFL, and redistributing franchises is not the goal, that's not how it should be, and it's not the intention of F1 and the FIA neither.

"But if there is a real brand coming in with good people, necessary funding, not only the 200 million but probably you need more like a billion if you want to play in this club straight from the get go. And then why not?"

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner agreed with Wolff that Andretti would need to prove its credentials in order to join the F1 grid.

"I think it's great that there's the interest for people wanting to enter F1," said Horner.

"The Andretti name is certainly a powerful name in motorsport. And, of course, they're not the only ones that are making noises about coming in.

Michael Andretti, Mario Andretti, and Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren

Michael Andretti, Mario Andretti, and Zak Brown, Executive Director, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

"But there are clear criteria through the Concorde Agreement that have to be met and approved.

"So I'm sure they're engaged in that in that process. And of course, that agreement is there to protect the 10 incumbents and not to dilute that. So obviously, that would need to be carefully looked at."

AlphaTauri's Franz Tost also said he would welcome a new team if it was approved by the authorities.

"Now we are 10 teams, and I think 10 really good teams, and at the end this is a decision from the FIA and from FOM," the Austrian noted.

"And if Michael wants to come with a new team, and is all the ingredients are coming together, and if the team's proposal is accepted, then yes. Otherwise, no."

McLaren boss Andreas Seidl suggested that given that the scope exists for an expansion to 12 teams, it would be better for that to happen sooner rather than later.

Once the grid reaches the limit of 24 cars, then it would be evident that buying an existing team would be the only way in, thus impacting their values.

"From our side, definitely we would welcome the Andretti team and the Andretti name, a US team which will help to grow the sport further in the US," said Seidl.

"I think will also open up simply more possibilities again to get young drivers in, the more teams we have.

"And in the end, the earlier we get to 12 teams for example, which is the maximum we can have, I think it would just help to drive the franchise value even higher of us teams, so absolutely open for it. We'd love to compete with them."

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: F1 must ensure it has unbiased stewards
Previous article

Hamilton: F1 must ensure it has unbiased stewards
Next article

Wolff, Horner agree to bury hatchet over "brutal" 2021 F1 rivalry

Wolff, Horner agree to bury hatchet over "brutal" 2021 F1 rivalry
Load comments
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Brawn: F1 teams won’t sabotage wake to make following harder
Formula 1

Brawn: F1 teams won’t sabotage wake to make following harder

Wolff: Inflation, wrong concept switch adds to F1 cost cap headaches
Formula 1

Wolff: Inflation, wrong concept switch adds to F1 cost cap headaches

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future Plus
Formula 1

How one ambitious Frenchman is leading Alpine's new future

Andretti Autosport More
Andretti Autosport
Herta “most likely would do” F1 if opportunity arose
IndyCar

Herta “most likely would do” F1 if opportunity arose

Rossi: Competition with Herta helps elevate Andretti IndyCar team
IndyCar

Rossi: Competition with Herta helps elevate Andretti IndyCar team

Alfa Romeo confident Andretti talks had "no impact" on 2022 F1 plans
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo confident Andretti talks had "no impact" on 2022 F1 plans

Latest news

Wolff, Horner agree to bury hatchet over "brutal" 2021 F1 rivalry
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff, Horner agree to bury hatchet over "brutal" 2021 F1 rivalry

Mercedes says Andretti will need to prove worth to join F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes says Andretti will need to prove worth to join F1

Hamilton: F1 must ensure it has unbiased stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 must ensure it has unbiased stewards

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Leclerc tops first morning session as new cars debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Leclerc tops first morning session as new cars debut

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Plus

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
4 h
The challenge Russell shares with a Mercedes F1 legend Plus

The challenge Russell shares with a Mercedes F1 legend

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are set to engage in one of the most hotly anticipated intra-team battles of the upcoming Formula 1 season. One is already a Mercedes legend, while the Silver Arrows hopes the other will soon become another. But there’s another British F1 hero who shares a similar story to Russell right now

Formula 1
Feb 22, 2022
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Plus

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Plus

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, the Sky pundit gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Plus

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Plus

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Plus

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Plus

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as team-mates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.