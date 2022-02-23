Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / 2022 F1 Barcelona test: Leclerc tops first morning session as new cars debut
Formula 1 News

Hamilton: F1 must ensure it has unbiased stewards

Lewis Hamilton has called on Formula 1 to ensure it has unbiased stewards officiating races, believing there are some who “take more of a keen liking” to particular drivers.

Hamilton: F1 must ensure it has unbiased stewards
Luke Smith
By:

The officiating of F1 races has been in the spotlight for several months following the controversial end to the 2021 season in Abu Dhabi, which led to changes within the FIA’s F1 operations.

Race director Michael Masi has been replaced by two new race directors who will share the role. They are set to enjoy better support via a virtual race control room and a senior advisor from this season.

Towards the end of last year, there was some confusion among drivers over what was permitted in wheel-to-wheel battles after a number of incidents, leading to calls for greater consistency.

Asked by Autosport about addressing the issue with the new race directors, seven-time world champion Hamilton brought up the matter of bias in the stewards’ room.

“We need to make sure we get non-biased stewards too,” Hamilton said.

“Racing drivers, some are very, very good friends with certain individuals. Some travel with certain individuals, and tend to take more of a keen liking to some of them.

“I just think [we need] people who have no bias and are super central when it comes to making decisions.”

George Russell, Mercedes W13

George Russell, Mercedes W13

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

After last year’s Russian Grand Prix, Alpine driver Fernando Alonso claimed there were “different rules for different people”, and that it was interesting to note “which nationality he is and which penalty he will get”.

This claim was rebuffed by then-race director Masi, who said that the “rules are applied equally for everyone”.

Hamilton also highlighted the need for greater diversity among the FIA stewards. For each grand prix, there is typically a body of four people who work with race control to judge incidents and decide on penalties.

“I want to see more women in the stewards’ room,” Hamilton said.

“I don’t think we have many, I think last year it was maybe one or two. And I think it would be awesome for them to have a male and female as the two race directors.

“I think that’s a great way of promoting diversity too.”

Read Also:

Uncertainty over racing rules was at its peak in Brazil and Saudi Arabia last year following the battles between Hamilton and title rival Max Verstappen, leading to talks between the drivers and the FIA.

Discussing the application of racing rules in on-track battles, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez said that while it was “a bit in the nature of the sport” to have some uncertainty, it was important to get consistency where possible.

“It’s not like football where everything is a lot clearer,” Perez said.

“Here, every incident is very different and it’s very hard for the stewards to make decisions.

“But as long as we can have consistency within the stewards to have them more consistently in the races, the same people.

“We also have to support the new race director that comes in. It always takes time. It’s in the nature of our sport. It’s always a debate, it’s not as straightforward as other sports.”

“Probably amongst all of us drivers, we’re probably in line with what we think is the way to go racing, but there will still be a bit of a difference and what’s forcing and what’s not,” added McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo.

“So even between us, it’s not always that straightforward. Not an easy job, but if there is some level of consistency.

“That’s all we can ask, and then we know a little bit better what’s right from wrong.”

shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Leclerc tops first morning session as new cars debut
Previous article

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Leclerc tops first morning session as new cars debut
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Who’s driving on day 1 of F1 testing in Barcelona?
Formula 1

Who’s driving on day 1 of F1 testing in Barcelona?

McLaren predicts "successful decade" for F1 business amid sponsor influx
Formula 1

McLaren predicts "successful decade" for F1 business amid sponsor influx

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Plus
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Plus
Formula 1

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

Hamilton hopes FIA publishes Abu Dhabi F1 investigation report
Formula 1

Hamilton hopes FIA publishes Abu Dhabi F1 investigation report

How Hamilton plans to come back stronger than ever in F1 2022
Formula 1

How Hamilton plans to come back stronger than ever in F1 2022

Latest news

Hamilton: F1 must ensure it has unbiased stewards
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: F1 must ensure it has unbiased stewards

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Leclerc tops first morning session as new cars debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Leclerc tops first morning session as new cars debut

Bottas "secretly dreaming" of Alfa Romeo F1 podium
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas "secretly dreaming" of Alfa Romeo F1 podium

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling Plus

The secrets revealed in Red Bull's belated RB18 unveiling

Red Bull was the first Formula 1 team to launch its 2022 season, but is the last to actually show off its new car. Finally unveiling its RB18 to the world on the first day of pre-season testing in Barcelona, here's what can be seen from the radical new challenger Max Verstappen will defend his 2021 title with

Formula 1
2 h
The challenge Russell shares with a Mercedes F1 legend Plus

The challenge Russell shares with a Mercedes F1 legend

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are set to engage in one of the most hotly anticipated intra-team battles of the upcoming Formula 1 season. One is already a Mercedes legend, while the Silver Arrows hopes the other will soon become another. But there’s another British F1 hero who shares a similar story to Russell right now

Formula 1
23 h
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Plus

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Plus

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, the Sky pundit gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Plus

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Plus

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Plus

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Plus

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as team-mates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.