Six countries have achieved over 50 wins, with some drivers bringing home a record number of wins for their home nations.

Countries with the most F1 wins

1. United Kingdom - 313 wins

The United Kingdom has the most F1 wins of any country, taking 313 victories with 21 different drivers. Lewis Hamilton is the most decorated of the British contingent with 105 wins since his first in 2007.

The seven-time world champion also holds the record for most wins at a single circuit, when he took his ninth win at Silverstone earlier this year. His iconic final win at home with Mercedes before he moves to Ferrari in 2025 came with several new broken records, including the most podium finishes at a single F1 circuit and the longest interval between the first and last wins.



Nigel Mansell has the second-most wins in the United Kingdom with 31 victories, closely followed by Jackie Stewart with 27. Two-time world champion Graham Hill appears on the UK wins list with 14 wins, being joined by his son Damon who took 22 wins during his eight-year career.



There are two more current race-winning British drivers on the grid other than Hamilton, with George Russell winning two races – the 2022 Brazilian and 2024 Austrian GPs. Lando Norris, the latest British race winner also joins the list having taken his maiden victory in Miami earlier this year, before bringing home another win at Zandvoort in August.

2. Germany - 179 wins

Michael Schumacher unsurprisingly has the most wins of any German F1 driver, taking the top step on the podium 91 times in his 19-year career.

The seven-time world champion holds a host of F1 records, including the most consecutive podium finishes with 19 between the 2001 United States GP and the 2002 Japanese GP. Schumacher also holds the record for leading the world championship the longest, with a total of 896 days - a record which is being quickly caught by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who has a run of 847 days.



Three world champions make up the top three for most wins for German drivers, with Sebastian Vettel taking 53 wins during his time in F1. Vettel is the youngest-ever Formula 1 world champion, taking the title at 23 years and 134 days old.



The final German world champion on the list is Nico Rosberg, who famously retired from the sport after taking his first and only drivers’ championship in 2016. Rosberg - who took 23 race wins - had signed a contract with Mercedes until 2018 but decided to announce his retirement five days after taking the title at the Japanese GP.

3. Brazil - 101 wins

Ayrton Senna is the most decorated Brazilian in F1 history, with 41 wins in 10 seasons. Senna is one of the top 10 drivers with the most wins in his career, sitting in sixth place behind Hamilton, Schumacher, Verstappen, Vettel and Alain Prost.

Even 30 years after his fatal crash in Imola the three-time world champion still holds a number of records, including most consecutive pole positions with a run of eight - which he now shares with Verstappen - and a 100% front row starts record from 1989 - shared with Prost (1993) and Damon Hill (1996).



Nelson Piquet is second on the list with 23 wins, followed by Emerson Fittipaldi with 14 wins. Rubens Barichello and Felipe Massa sit joint fourth on the most wins for Brazil, taking 11 victories each. Carlos Pace is the only other Brazilian to have stood on the top step of the podium - however, he did this just once with a win at his home GP in 1975 at Interlagos.

4. France - 81 wins

France has 14 different race winners in their roster, with Prost taking the most victories of any Frenchman. The four-time world champion took 51 career wins from his 199 grand prix starts between 1980 and 1991, which puts him far above any other French driver; no other Frenchman has even come close to Prost’s record, with the other 13 drivers unable to take more than 10 wins.



Two current F1 drivers have taken wins for France with Pierre Gasly taking a win at the 2020 Italian GP with AlphaTauri and Esteban Ocon also securing a victory at the 2021 Hungarian GP. The pair, who currently race together for the French team Alpine, have only taken a handful of podium finishes between themselves, with Ocon the last to bring home a trophy at the 2023 Monaco GP when he finished third.

5. Netherlands - 61 wins

Verstappen is the only Dutch driver to have won a grand prix out of the 17 drivers who come from the Netherlands. The three-time world champion has taken all the country’s 61 wins during his almost 10-year career. Despite being born in Belgium, Verstappen has joint nationality with his father Jos being Dutch.



Jos had 106 F1 starts between 1994 and 2003 but was never able to stand on the top step of the podium - his best finishes coming at the 1994 Hungarian and Belgian GPs when he finished third.

6. Finland - 57 wins

Finland is the last country to have taken over 50 grand prix victories, with five drivers amassing a total of 57 wins. Kimi Raikkonen leads the list with 21 first-place finishes from 349 starts. He took his most victories in 2005 with McLaren, alongside a further 12 podiums which saw him finish second in the championship behind Fernando Alonso.



Mika Hakkinen is closely behind Raikkonen, falling just one win short of his fellow countryman. Valtteri Bottas is the only current F1 driver from Finland still on the grid, taking 10 wins during his five seasons with Mercedes, finishing second in the championship twice in 2019 and 2020.

All nations with F1 wins

Nations Wins Drivers (wins) United Kingdom 313 Hamilton (105), Mansell (31), Stewart (27), Clark (25), D. Hill (22), Moss (16), Button (15), G. Hill (14), Coulthard (13), Hunt (10), Brooks (6), Surtees (6), Watson (5), Irvine (4), Collins (3), Hawthorn (3), Herbert (3), Russell (2), Norris (2), Gethin (1), Ireland (1) Germany 179 M. Schumacher (91), Vettel (53), N. Rosberg (23), R. Schumacher (6), Frentzen (3), von Trips (2), Mass (1) Brazil 101 Senna (41), Piquet (23), Fittipaldi (14), Barrichello (11), Massa (11), Pace (1) France 81 Prost (51), Arnoux (7), Laffite (6), Pironi (3), Depailler (2), Jabouille (2), Tambay (2), Trintignant (2), Alesi (1), Beltoise (1), Cevert (1), Gasly (1), Ocon (1), Panis (1) Netherlands 61 Verstappen (61) Finland 57 Räikkönen (21), Häkkinen (20), Bottas (10), K. Rosberg (5), Kovalainen (1) Australia 45 Brabham (14), Jones (12), Webber (9), Ricciardo (8), Piastri (2) Italy 43 Ascari (13), Patrese (6), Alboreto (5), Farina (5), Fisichella (3), de Angelis (2), Baghetti (1), Bandini (1), Brambilla (1), Fagioli (1), Musso (1), Nannini (1), Scarfiotti (1), Taruffi (1), Trulli (1) Austria 41 Lauda (25), Berger (10), Rindt (6) Argentina 38 Fangio (24), Reutemann (12), González (2) Spain 35 Alonso (32), Sainz (3) United States 33 Andretti (12), Gurney (4), P. Hill (3), Revson (2), Vukovich (2), Bryan (1), Flaherty (1), Ginther (1), Hanks (1), Parsons (1), Rathmann (1), Ruttman (1), Sweikert (1), Wallard (1), Ward (1) Canada 17 J. Villeneuve (11), G. Villeneuve (6) New Zealand 12 Hulme (8), McLaren (4) Sweden 12 Peterson (10), Bonnier (1), Nilsson (1) Belgium 11 Ickx (8), Boutsen (3) South Africa 10 Scheckter (10) Mexico 8 Pérez (6), Rodríguez (2) Colombia 7 Montoya (7) Monaco 7 Leclerc (7) Switzerland 7 Regazzoni (5), Siffert (2) Poland 1 Robert Kubica (1) Venezuela 1 Pastor Maldonado (1)

Nations with the most drivers but no wins

Japan - 21 drivers

21 Japanese drivers have entered a Formula 1 grand prix, with just 18 starting a grand prix as three failing to qualify. Those drivers have 633 starts between them, and while they have 208 career points total, no one has ever managed to take a victory for Japan.



Only three Japanese drivers have taken an F1 podium, and Aguri Suzuki was the first to take a third-place podium at his home race in 1990. The race saw 15 of the 25 drivers retire, including race leaders Senna, Prost and Mansell, resulting in Suzuki moving from his 10th-place qualifying position and onto the podium. It was an unusually high finish for the Japanese driver, who was unable to finish higher than sixth over his 63 races, which included 40 retirements.



Takuma Sato was the second Japanese driver to take a podium finish when he came third at the 2004 United States GP. The race was fraught with incidents, including a first-lap crash and two tyre failures, resulting in just nine drivers finishing the race. Sato in the BAR-Honda had qualified third and managed to stay out of trouble during the race to retain his position at the chequered flag, behind the Ferraris of Schumacher and Barrichello.



Kamui Kobayashi scored Japan’s most recent podium at his home race in Suzuka in 2012. He was promoted to third place on the starting grid after Button received a grid place penalty for an unscheduled gearbox change, and was able to hold off a challenge from the McLarens of Button and Hamilton to bring home Japan’s last F1 podium by just over half a second.

Rhodesia - 6 drivers

Rhodesia - modern day Zambia and Zimbabwe - has seen six drivers who have attempted to enter a Formula 1 grand prix, although just three have started a race. John Love was one of the first Rhodesians to enter a grand prix in 1962, alongside Mike Harris and Gary Hocking - both of which never started a race. Love made nine starts between 1962 and 1972, only participating in the South African GP, and he took a second-place finish in 1967 as a privateer racer.

Following a number of retirements from the leading drivers, including Jim Clark and Dan Gurney, Love briefly took the lead in the race but with seven laps remaining needed to pit for fuel, leaving him to come runner-up to Mexican Pedro Rodriguez.



Love is the only Rhodesian driver to score points and take a podium, as well as being the last from the country to take part in a race, when he finished 16th at the 1972 South African GP.

Denmark - 5 drivers

Denmark has had five drivers, with Tom Belso being the first when he made his debut at the 1973 Swedish GP where he participated in practice for Frank Williams Racing Cars before Howden Ganley took part in the main race. Belso made his grand prix debut at the 1974 South African GP but retired on the first lap with a clutch failure.



Much like the United Kingdom, there has been a father and son duo that have both raced in F1. Jan Magnussen made his debut at the 1995 Pacific GP, competing in 24 races until the 1998 Canadian GP, where he scored his only point. Magnussen’s son Kevin currently races for Haas and has scored Denmark’s only podium finish.

The younger Magnussen made his debut at the 2014 Australian GP with McLaren and surprised many when he finished second behind Nico Rosberg after Daniel Ricciardo was disqualified and both Vettel and Hamilton retired with engine issues, though he’s failed to reach the podium since.

Portugal - 5 drivers

There have been five Portuguese drivers who have made a total of 73 grand prix starts and achieved one podium finish. Pedro Lamy became the first driver from Portugal to take a championship point when he finished sixth at the Australian finale of the 1995 season. Despite qualifying 17th, 14 drivers retired from the race and a further two did not start, resulting in only eight drivers finishing the race.



Tiago Monteiro is the only Portuguese driver to have taken a podium during his career. Monteiro’s career spanned two seasons in F1, with his third-place finish coming nine races into his first season with Jordan. Monteiro qualified 17th for the 2005 United States GP, which was fraught with controversy around Michelin tyre failures, which had seen Ralf Schumacher injured during the practice session. All 20 cars started the race but before completing a full lap, all cars running with Michelin tyres returned to the pits and withdrew, leaving just six cars in the race.

Ireland - 5 drivers

Ireland also had five drivers who represented the country in Formula 1, although none were able to achieve a win or podium finish. Joe Kelly was the first Irish driver to enter in a grand prix, racing in both the 1950 and 1951 British GPs as part of his private team. Despite entering both races, Kelly failed to classify and his best finish was 18th place.



Derek Daly made the most starts in F1 representing Ireland, taking part in 49 grands prix in five years between 1978 and 1982. His best results were fourth at the Argentine and British GPs when racing for Tyrrell, but his final year in F1 with Williams saw eight top-10 finishes.

All nations with no F1 wins