The seven-time world champion had to wait 945 days from his previous win at the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP to stand at the top of the podium once again. Mercedes has struggled since the 2022 regulation changes but has just enjoyed back-to-back wins, with George Russell triumphing at the Austrian GP the week before.

Formula 1 drivers with the most wins at a single track

Race winner Lewis Hamilton (GBR) McLaren Mercedes MP4/23 takes the chequered flag. Formula One World Championship, Rd 9, British Grand Prix, Race, Silverstone, England, Sunday 6 July 2008. Photo by: Sutton Images

Lewis Hamilton - Silverstone - 9 wins

• Circuit: Silverstone

• Country: Great Britain

• Number of wins: 9

• Years of wins: 2008, 2014-2017, 2019-2021 & 2024

With his win at the 2024 British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton broke the record for the most wins at a single track. The Brit claimed his ninth win in front of his home crowd and added to his record of the F1 driver with the most wins and podiums at his home grand prix.

His first win at Silverstone came in 2008 during his championship-winning year with McLaren. Starting from fourth place, it has been called one of the greatest wet weather drives in F1 after Hamilton finished over a minute ahead of the rest of the grid. The race was the season's halfway point and tied him with Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen at the top of the drivers’ championship.

He had to wait a while before his next win in 2014, but then went on a run – winning every British GP between 2014 and 2021 aside from the 2018 race, when a Turn 3 collision with Raikkonen sent him to the back of the pack on the first lap. Despite this, Hamilton was still able to fight his way up to second place and just 2.2s behind race winner Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton’s latest win at Silverstone was at the 2024 British GP, when he came out on top during more wet weather conditions. Two pockets of rain saw the field all switch to intermediate tyres before making the switch back to slicks for the dry conclusion to the race. The perfectly-timed pitstop saw Hamilton take the lead in front of his home crowd, finishing 1.465 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 2nd position, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, 3rd position, celebrate on the podium Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

=2. Lewis Hamilton - Hungaroring - 8 wins

• Circuit: Hungaroring

• Country: Hungary

• Number of wins: 8

• Years of wins: 2007, 2009, 2012-2013, 2016, 2018-2020

Not only does Hamilton hold the top spot, but he’s tied for second place as well, having taken eight wins at the Hungaroring. His first time on the top step of the Hungary podium came during his debut season, where he had already claimed two wins and seven podiums in the first 10 races of the year.

Hamilton took pole position after he ignored McLaren’s orders to let team-mate Alonso pass during qualifying. The Spaniard retaliated by holding up the Brit in the pitlane, resulting in Hamilton failing to set a better lap time. Alonso lost his pole time when he was punished with a five-place grid penalty for the qualifying incident, giving the front spot to second-place Hamilton.

His three biggest competitors all started further back on the grid, with the Ferraris of Raikkonen and Massa in third and 14th respectively, while Alonso started in sixth. Hamilton led every lap of the race and extended his lead in the championship to seven points. After the qualifying controversy, stewards had ruled that McLaren could not be represented on the podium to claim championship points.

If Hamilton can take the win at this weekend’s Hungarian GP, then he will equal the record of most wins at a single track, which he set at the British GP two weeks before.

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248 F1 leads the start Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

=2. Michael Schumacher - Magny-Cours - 8 wins

• Circuit: Magny-Cours

• Country: France

• Number of wins: 8

• Years of wins: 1994-1995, 1997-1998, 2001-2002, 2004 & 2006

Michael Schumacher shares second place in the most wins at a single circuit, having claimed eight wins at Magny-Cours in France. His first win at the circuit came in 1994 and was his sixth win in seven races, a run only stalled by second place in Spain.

Despite starting in third, Schumacher got the best start off the line and overtook both the Williams cars of Damon Hill and Nigel Mansell in first and second respectively. The German briefly lost the lead after pitting for the second time but caught the leading Hill just five laps later. Schumacher retained his lead and finished 12.642 seconds ahead of the Williams driver.

He’d win six more in the next 10 years, with only two wins by less than 10 seconds.

His last win at Magny-Cours came in 2006. Schumacher started on pole for a record 68th and final time in his career - a record which was later broken by Hamilton at the 2017 Italian GP. With his Ferrari team-mate Massa defending second place from Renault’s Alonso at the start, Schumacher built up a gap in front as he set multiple fastest laps. Although the race was described at the time by Autosport as “not an especially exciting race”, Schumacher dominated for the majority and finished 10.131 seconds ahead of Alonso - setting a record of eight wins at a single circuit.

Michael Schumacher, Ferrari 248F1, 1st position, and Jean Todt, podium Photo by: Lorenzo Bellanca / Motorsport Images

Seven race wins at a single circuit

As with much of the leaderboard for wins at a single circuit, the two seven-time world champions of Hamilton and Schumacher have both claimed seven wins at a number of tracks. Schumacher has seven wins at two circuits; the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Canada and the Italian Imola track, while Hamilton has achieved the feat at the Canadian circuit.

His first win at the San Marino GP in Italy came in 1994 following one of the darkest weekends in Formula 1. Schumacher qualified in second behind Ayrton Senna, who lost his life on the seventh lap after his car went off the track at Tamburello and went into the unprotected concrete barrier. The German driver dominated the majority of the race following the restart but celebrations were muted after the death of Roland Ratzenberger the day before, though it had not yet been confirmed that Senna had also died.

Schumacher's run of Canadian GP wins also started in 1994 as he won all of his seven across a decade, with his final triumph in 2004.

Hamilton matched the record in 2019 when he claimed his seventh win in Montreal at the Canadian GP. It was a controversial win for the Brit after race leader Vettel was awarded a five-second penalty after leaving the track on lap 48 and squeezed Hamilton against the outside wall. Vettel finished 1.3 seconds ahead of second-placed Hamilton, resulting in the Mercedes driver being handed the win.

Ayrton Senna, McLaren MP4/8 Photo by: Sutton Images

Six race wins at a single circuit

Once again, both Hamilton and Schumacher head the list of six race wins at a single circuit, with Hamilton taking his wins at the Shanghai International Circuit and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and Schumacher taking his in Barcelona, Suzuka and Spa-Francorchamps.

However, Senna also joins the pair after claiming six wins in Monaco, including five consecutive wins between 1989 and 1993. Senna claimed the record of most wins on the street circuit, taking the title away from ‘Mr Monaco’ Graham Hill, who had previously scored five wins between 1963 and 1969.

Race winner Alain Prost, Ferrari 641/2 Photo by: Sutton Images

Five wins at a single circuit

Seven drivers have claimed five wins at a single circuit, with Hamilton standing on the top spot five times at the Circuit of the Americas, Monza, the Yas Marina Circuit, Sochi and the Bahrain International Circuit. Schumacher is also on the list, with five wins at Monza, the Nurburgring Grand Prix circuit, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Monaco.

The record for five wins at Monaco was initially set by Hill, who described the event as “a proper road race and in the true meaning of the word” during a television interview in 1968. The two-time world champion’s final win came at the 1969 Monaco GP with Lotus, after taking the lead on lap 23 after the Matras of both Jackie Stewart and Jean-Pierre Beltoise both suffered from a driveshaft issue.



Alain Prost has five wins at a single circuit twice - at the Autodromo do Rio de Janeiro and Silverstone. The record was equalled in more recent years by Verstappen who has taken five wins at both the Red Bull Ring (four Austrian GPs and a fifth when the Styrian GP was used in 2021 as part of the COVID-enforced double-header) and Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico.

Two other drivers have five wins at a single circuit just once. Senna took his five wins at the Circuit de Spa Francorchamps – one of which coming in 1985 and then four consecutive wins between 1988 and 1991. His record was tied by Vettel when he claimed five wins at the Marina Bay Circuit in Singapore. His final win on the track came in 2019 and was the German driver’s final Formula 1 victory.