Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Autosport Podcast: Azerbaijan GP analysis

Listen here for all the analysis and breakdown of a thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, 2nd position, Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, congratulate Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

Round 17 of the 2024 F1 world championship had the sport head back to the streets of Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. And despite Charles Leclerc's early breakaway, it was Oscar Piastri who stunned the Monegasque driver with a brilliant pass into Turn 1 and then held off Leclerc's attacks to take his second career victory.

Ben Hunt and Filip Cleeren join Bryn Lucas on this edition of the Autosport Podcast to discuss the epic battle for the win and the difficulty that Piastri's victory places on McLaren's driver management after their soft commitment to team orders for the rest of the season. Is it too quick for a U-turn now that Piastri's just 32 points behind Lando Norris in the standings?

There's also a deep dive into the penultimate lap crash between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz and whether either driver could have done more to avoid the incident, the strong rookie drives of Franco Colapinto and Ollie Bearman, and how Red Bull's new floor upgrade will fair with their Singapore struggles of 2023 still fresh in the memory as F1 heads back there this weekend.

 

