All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Renault chief agrees to meet Alpine's Viry F1 engine staff after protests

A meeting between worried Alpine employees and the Renault boss will take place at the end of the week

Basile Davoine
Alpine protestors from Viry-Chatillon

Renault CEO Luca de Meo has agreed to meet employees of Alpine's French power unit division in Viry-Chatillon as he weighs up a decision on whether to cease its F1 engine programme.

Renault is strongly considering abandoning its in-house F1 power unit programme in Viry and shifting to Alpine becoming a customer team instead for the all-new 2026 engine regulations.

In July, staff at Renault's factories at Viry-Chatillon and Enstone were informed of an evaluation study to plot a "transformation project" for its engine division away from its current F1 activities, which has led to protests back at base and at Monza's Italian Grand Prix.

Staff members felt a potential closure of the F1 programme would be catastrophic for France's technology sector and claimed Viry's 2026 engine programme was looking much more promising than had been portrayed.

Through their social and economic council, employees demanded a meeting with de Meo after feeling their voice hadn't been heard by upper management, and de Meo has now agreed to meet staff representatives later this week.

"The social and economic council (CSE) of Alpine Racing, the engine manufacturer for the French Formula 1 team, has announced that it has arranged a meeting with Luca de Meo, Chairman and CEO of Renault Group, on Friday 20 September 2024 in order to bring to his attention the incomprehension surrounding the end of F1 engine development in France at the Viry-Chatillon site, a unique technology in France," a statement said on Tuesday.

"The staff representatives thank Mr de Meo for responding favourably to this request."

Luca de Meo, CEO, Renault Group

Luca de Meo, CEO, Renault Group

Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

At the beginning of the month, de Meo said that the final decision on Viry's fate had not been taken and that the board of directors had not made up its mind yet over its long-term strategy.

An internal deadline has been set for 30 September to make a decision on the future direction of the division.

Over the summer, Alpine appointed Hitech's Oliver Oakes as its new F1 team principal, with former Renault team boss Flavio Briatore brought in by de Meo as an advisor as he aims to turn Alpine's fortunes around.

Read Also:

If confirmed, the decision to abandon its F1 power units would mean the end of a 47-year-long era of Renault engines on the F1 grid. Since 1979, its involvement resulted in 178 grand prix wins – including nine under the TAG Heuer name - having powered the likes of Williams, Benetton and Red Bull since the '90s.

Watch: Piastri's Perfect Performance - F1 Azerbaijan GP Race Reaction

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
Next article Which countries have the most race winners?

Top Comments

More from
Basile Davoine
Alpine F1 2024 concept change was the right choice despite struggles - Gasly

Alpine F1 2024 concept change was the right choice despite struggles - Gasly

Formula 1
Alpine F1 2024 concept change was the right choice despite struggles - Gasly
How Gasly wants to make Alpine his own F1 team

How Gasly wants to make Alpine his own F1 team

Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Gasly wants to make Alpine his own F1 team
Iconic sportscar brand Pescarolo eyeing 2024 Le Mans return

Iconic sportscar brand Pescarolo eyeing 2024 Le Mans return

WEC
Iconic sportscar brand Pescarolo eyeing 2024 Le Mans return
Alpine
More from
Alpine
Schumacher: Alpine Fuji podium comes after starting weekend with "worst car"

Schumacher: Alpine Fuji podium comes after starting weekend with "worst car"

WEC
Fuji
Schumacher: Alpine Fuji podium comes after starting weekend with "worst car"
Gasly disqualified from Azerbaijan qualifying over fuel flow infringement

Gasly disqualified from Azerbaijan qualifying over fuel flow infringement

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Gasly disqualified from Azerbaijan qualifying over fuel flow infringement
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why the biggest change Alpine’s chiefs want to see isn’t its engines

Latest news

Toyota to enter Supercars in 2026, Walkinshaw Andretti United first confirmed team

Toyota to enter Supercars in 2026, Walkinshaw Andretti United first confirmed team

SUP Supercars
Toyota to enter Supercars in 2026, Walkinshaw Andretti United first confirmed team
The unique circumstances that makes a NASCAR playoff underdog "scary"

The unique circumstances that makes a NASCAR playoff underdog "scary"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
The unique circumstances that makes a NASCAR playoff underdog "scary"
How MotoGP is racing the clock to reach Mandalika on schedule

How MotoGP is racing the clock to reach Mandalika on schedule

MGP MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
How MotoGP is racing the clock to reach Mandalika on schedule
Has an F1 race ever finished behind the safety car?

Has an F1 race ever finished behind the safety car?

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Has an F1 race ever finished behind the safety car?

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller

The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe