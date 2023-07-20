What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP
Alpine's upgrade push has raised some eyebrows at Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix with the reveal of a bold wavy front wing design.
It follows the more substantial changes that the team made to its front wing's architecture at the British Grand Prix, signifying the position that this new upper flap design fills in the downforce hierarchy.
What has appeared at the Hungaroring is clearly an option that should fall on the higher end of its downforce selection chart.
The update introduced at Silverstone incorporated a wider moveable flap section for the two uppermost flaps, and it's this that's allowing this wave-shaped trailing edge to be employed.
The peaks of the wing element appear to point out across the tyre, and this should help to generate the desired load but also assist with the team's general outwash goals.
Comparing the old (below) and new (main photo, above) front wings, there's now more of a focus on generating outwash, with the entire makeup of the wing altered to achieve this.
The chord length of the mainplane has been increased at the endplate end, whilst the chord length of the three flaps thereafter has been reduced.
This tightens the gapping between each flap at the endplate juncture and results in each of the elements becoming more tightly wound.
Modifications have also been made to the diveplane, which is still an S-shaped variant but has been lifted into a higher position and reprofiled to suit the new locale.
Alpine A523 technical detail
Photo by: Giorgio Piola
The pod used to house the infra-red tyre monitoring camera has also been moved to a lower position that also requires a more upwards angle, albeit this probably has more to do with the aerodynamic properties it poses in this position, rather than the view it provides.
There are also changes at the inboard end of the wing, with the moveable sections of the upper flap increased in width, as the pivots move closer to the side of the nose.
In turn, the non-moveable section has narrowed and the shape of the flaps has been altered as a consequence.
Similarly, the leading edge of the mainplane and the second flap have been re-contoured to take the associated changes into account and provide the necessary assistance for flow around the wing and nose section.
It's not the first time Alpine has deployed what might seem like a bizarre trailing edge design, with a notched variant utilised alongside its older specification front wing layout.
This design feature might have emboldened Alpine to press on, albeit with both variants offering something a little different at either end of the downforce spectrum.
Related video
F1 teams urged to change mindset and help grow series, says Domenicali
F1 movie filming continues despite Hollywood actors’ strike
Alpine plans "significant" F1 upgrade before summer break
Alpine plans "significant" F1 upgrade before summer break Alpine plans "significant" F1 upgrade before summer break
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Renault doesn't support push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules
Renault doesn't support push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules Renault doesn't support push to tweak 2026 F1 power unit rules
Latest news
Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”
Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me” Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech
The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.