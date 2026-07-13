Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
BTCC

BTCC newcomer fills final WSR BMW seat for rest of 2026

Scottish karting ace Gilbert makes the move after half a season in car racing

Marcus Simmons
Marcus Simmons
Published:
Lewis Gilbert, WSR BMW

Lewis Gilbert, WSR BMW

Photo by: WSR

West Surrey Racing has filled the seat of its third BMW 330i M Sport for the remainder of the British Touring Car Championship season, as Lewis Gilbert makes the switch to tin-tops from GB3.

Scottish single-seater convert Gilbert will join WSR from the Thruxton round on 25-26 July, and will partner race-winning duo Charles Rainford and Daryl De Leon in the team’s line-up.

The 22-year-old Gilbert was a successful karter, claiming a European IAME title in 2018, but makes his move into the BTCC with just half a season of car racing under his belt. The Ayrshire driver’s best results in GB3 have been a couple of 10th positions at Spa.

Gilbert is set to test the BMW at Snetterton this week before taking the plunge into the BTCC, where he will be eligible for the Jack Sears Trophy for drivers with a maximum of one overall podium finish in the series before the season.

“I’m only half a season into my car-racing career and already fortunate to be in a position to move into the BTCC, which has been a long-term aim since I started karting,” said Gilbert.

Lewis Gilbert

Lewis Gilbert

Photo by: JEP

“WSR are the most successful team ever in the BTCC and with all the championships they won in single-seaters before that and the experience they have, I know I’m in the best place possible.

“I definitely feel like I’m in at the deep end with the fastest circuit on the calendar – Thruxton – first, and then my home track at Knockhill, which couldn’t be more different, straight after. But with the knowledge around me at WSR, I’m really looking forward to the challenge.”

WSR supremo Dick Bennetts added: “Throughout our history we’ve developed a strong track record of working with young drivers and turning them into champions, whether it be Colin Turkington and Jake Hill in touring cars, or Ayrton Senna and Mika Hakkinen in Formula 3.

“Lewis is the latest in a long line of such young talents and he makes the switch from single-seaters to touring cars with a huge amount of promise waiting to be untapped.”

It is unclear whether the arrival of Gilbert affects the plan of 2024 champion Hill to return from his sportscar racing career to contest the upcoming Thruxton and Knockhill rounds with WSR. The team only has three entries for the series this year.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The BTCC young guns to watch out for after an Oulton Park breakthrough

Top Comments
More from
Marcus Simmons

Kay back to the top of Autosport National Rankings table

National
National
Kay back to the top of Autosport National Rankings table

Who’s looking good in F2 and F3 ahead of their British Grand Prix support billing

FIA F2
FIA F2
Who’s looking good in F2 and F3 ahead of their British Grand Prix support billing

Higginson back to top of the Autoport National Rankings table

National
National
Higginson back to top of the Autoport National Rankings table
More from
West Surrey Racing

How a four-time British Touring Car champion is adapting to life off the grid

BTCC
BTCC
How a four-time British Touring Car champion is adapting to life off the grid

The BTCC will be eager for Turkington to return after news of 2025 departure

BTCC
BTCC
The BTCC will be eager for Turkington to return after news of 2025 departure

BTCC legend Turkington drops from 2025 grid due to "commercial realities"

BTCC
BTCC
BTCC legend Turkington drops from 2025 grid due to "commercial realities"

Latest news

BTCC newcomer fills final WSR BMW seat for rest of 2026

BTCC
BTCC BTCC
BTCC newcomer fills final WSR BMW seat for rest of 2026

How BMW adapted its Spa trick to win the Sao Paulo 6 Hours

WEC
WEC WEC
Interlagos
How BMW adapted its Spa trick to win the Sao Paulo 6 Hours

Cars, stars and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

General
MISC General
Cars, stars and the shootout winners from the 2026 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Rivals block KTM request to open MotoGP engines due to breakdowns

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
German GP
Rivals block KTM request to open MotoGP engines due to breakdowns