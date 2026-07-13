What would you like to ask Esteban Ocon?
Esteban Ocon will answer Autosport readers’ questions at the Belgian Grand Prix. Make the most of it!
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
On 16 July, Autosport's newest ‘You Ask The Questions’ interview will take place with Formula 1 grand prix winner Esteban Ocon in the Spa-Francorchamps paddock.
You, the Autosport reader, have the opportunity to ask the Haas driver about any topic of your choice, for instance his rise to F1 from humble beginnings or his time as two-time world champion Fernando Alonso's team-mate.
Fire away! You may submit questions until 15 June via this link.
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