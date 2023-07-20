Subscribe
Previous / What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP Next / Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

F1 movie filming continues despite Hollywood actors’ strike

Production and filming of Apple’s Formula 1 movie will continue at this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, despite the impact of a Hollywood actors’ strike.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Brad Pitt filming F1 race movie

A strike led by the Screen Actors Guild over pay and residuals has disrupted work on a number of movies involving some of the industry’s biggest stars. 

With Brad Pitt understood to be showing solidarity for the action, there were inaccurate reports last week that production of the new F1 film would be halted until the strike was over. 

However, while Pitt himself may be absent, filming for the Apple movie is still carrying on within the F1 paddock as opportunities remain for track action and paddock footage to be obtained even without the main stars. 

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, the garage of the fictional Apex team that Pitt drives for in the movie has been set up in the pit lane.

Furthermore, there are plans in the Hungaroring timetable for more high-speed action footage to be captured with the modified F2 cars that appeared for the first time at the British Grand Prix. 

It is understood that there are plans for footage to be captured of Apex pit stops, parc ferme reaction and grid activity over the Hungary weekend. 

PLUS: How Apple's F1 film "authenticity" claims really stack up

Pitt has relished the opportunity to play returning F1 driver Sonny Hayes, who makes his comeback as a veteran long after quitting the series following an accident. 

Stunt driver Craig Dolby standing in for actor Brad Pitt on the grid for a movie scene

Stunt driver Craig Dolby standing in for actor Brad Pitt on the grid for a movie scene

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Speaking to Sky at the British Grand Prix about his feelings on the film, Pitt said: “I’ve got to tell you, as a civilian, I had no idea what it takes to be a driver and the aggression and dexterity. 

“They're amazing athletes. I've got so much respect for everyone out there in all classes. 

“I'm going to be here till they kick me out. Because I'm loving it. I think it's every guy's dream. 

Read Also:

“My character would have raced in Le Mans, he would have raced in Daytona. I saw you won Le Mans, you won Daytona. I just thought it was stellar. 

“Again, I have so much respect what you guys do, and I've been enjoying your stuff for years. So thank you! It's really great to be here." 

shares
comments

What's behind Alpine's wavy front wing upgrade for F1's Hungarian GP

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules
Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls

FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls

Hamilton: De Vries sacking “how Red Bull works” in F1

Hamilton: De Vries sacking “how Red Bull works” in F1

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hamilton: De Vries sacking “how Red Bull works” in F1 Hamilton: De Vries sacking “how Red Bull works” in F1

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Latest news

Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained Hungarian GP: F1 technical images from the pitlane explained

Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”

Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”

INDY IndyCar

Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me” Bobby Rahal admits Indy 500 stress “took a real toll on me”

WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead

WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead

WRC WRC
Rally Estonia

WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead WRC Estonia: Tanak wins opening stage, Evans and Lappi share lead

FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls

FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules Why F1’s biggest danger is not being ambitious with its 2026 rules

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat The five challenges between Ricciardo and Perez's Red Bull F1 seat

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinuackas

The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market The next dominoes that could fall in the F1 driver market

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024? When is the perfect time for F1 teams to focus on 2024?

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on Remembering Honda's first F1 comeback, 40 years on

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory The lost F1 drivers who only got one shot at glory

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech The secrets behind F1’s MGU tech

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP
Jonathan Noble

The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars The unassuming leader who is one of F1 2023’s true stars

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe