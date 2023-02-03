Video: Follow Red Bull's 2023 F1 launch live from New York

Red Bull is the second team to launch its 2023 machine after Haas released digital renderings of the new livery that will be run on its VF-23 challenger last week.

The Milton Keynes-based team won both the drivers' and constructors' F1 titles last year, as Verstappen secured his second world title.

Its launch follows the news announced earlier today that Ford will return to F1 as an engine supplier in 2026, with the American manufacturer expected to confirm a tie-up with Red Bull that was first revealed by Autosport in December.

