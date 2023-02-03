Tickets Subscribe
Video: Follow Red Bull's 2023 F1 launch live from New York

The Red Bull Formula 1 team is launching its 2023 season live from New York, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez presenting the new livery for the upcoming campaign.

Red Bull is the second team to launch its 2023 machine after Haas released digital renderings of the new livery that will be run on its VF-23 challenger last week.

The Milton Keynes-based team won both the drivers' and constructors' F1 titles last year, as Verstappen secured his second world title.

Its launch follows the news announced earlier today that Ford will return to F1 as an engine supplier in 2026, with the American manufacturer expected to confirm a tie-up with Red Bull that was first revealed by Autosport in December.

Latest news

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return
WRC WRC

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return

Ford has stated that it remains committed to its programme in the World Rally Championship following confirmation of its return to Formula 1 as an engine supplier from 2026.

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon says Chip Ganassi Racing has focused on improving its road course form after inconsistencies last season, and believes there has been breakthroughs for 2023.

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar

Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Marcus Armstrong says he already feels confident in an IndyCar, after just two days of testing ahead of the 2023 season.

FIA reveals six F1 engine suppliers signed up for 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA reveals six F1 engine suppliers signed up for 2026

The FIA has revealed that six manufacturers have signed up for the next generation of Formula 1 engine regulations starting in 2026, including Red Bull Ford, Audi and Honda.

