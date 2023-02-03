Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ford confirms Formula 1 return for 2026 Next / Video: Follow Red Bull's 2023 F1 launch live from New York
Formula 1 Analysis

Why Ford can offer Red Bull what Porsche could not in F1

With Ford's confirmation of a partnership with Red Bull Powertrains imminent, it gives the Milton Keynes squad more pulling power in the American market. It's one of the key aspects the Detroit marque can offer which Porsche, expected to tie up with Red Bull before the deal fell through, could not

Matt Kew
By:
Why Ford can offer Red Bull what Porsche could not in F1

How fitting that Red Bull is about to launch its 2023 Formula 1 season in New York City. At first glance, a glitzy livery unveil in the world’s most-recognisable metropolis is wholly in-keeping with the outfit’s incredible marketing campaigns that no other grand prix team comes close to matching.

But the reason for crossing the pond is much more significant this time around: in another very poorly kept secret, Red Bull is set to announce a strategic partnership with Ford.

In the shadow of the torch-carrying Statue of Liberty, the energy drink company will reunite with an old flame. And the reason Milton Keynes and Michigan reckon they can make the romance work at the third time of asking is because of the freedom at the heart of union. Intentional or otherwise, there’s no shortage of symbolism.

Of course, it wasn’t meant to be like this. Eight months ago, the t's were being crossed and i's dotted on a press release confirming that Red Bull would collaborate with Porsche for the advent of the 2026 engine regulations. This landmark news was set for the Austrian GP, the team’s home race. However, the announcement would never escape from the ‘Drafts’ folder.

Concern had grown that Christian Horner and co weren’t going to be afforded the autonomy necessary to maintain the structure that was about to land Max Verstappen his second drivers’ title in succession and return Red Bull to the top of the constructors’ championship for the first time since 2013. Then in September, it was confirmed that the deal was completely off.

Horner alluded to the culture clash, saying: “Red Bull has always been an independent team. It’s been one of our strengths; it’s been the backbone of what we’ve achieved and our ability to move quickly. It’s part of the DNA of who we are.

An expected Porsche deal did not grant Red Bull the autonomy it expected

An expected Porsche deal did not grant Red Bull the autonomy it expected

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“We’re not a corporately operated organisation, and that is one of our strengths in how we operate as a race team. That is an absolute prerequisite for the future.”

Horner was speaking at a time when the newly established Red Bull Powertrains division was imminently about to stick a 2026-specification engine on the dyno and the late Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz in declining health. In that context, major investment to secure the long-term future of the F1 project has always been the preferred option. Hence, once the Porsche deal fell through, speculation moved on and a rekindling of the partnership with Honda was being evaluated and now we have the imminent confirmation of a technical alliance with Ford.

Ford ticks all the appropriate boxes for Red Bull, and vice versa. F1 is enjoying its global, Netflix-led popularity boom. It has finally cracked the American market as a maiden Las Vegas GP this year will complement the existing rounds in Miami and Austin, Texas. That swelling Stateside appeal is why Andretti Autosport is noisily buzzing around F1 and has bolstered its credentials for any nascent entry by partnering with General Motors. Biggest rival Ford wants a slice of that pie, too.

F1’s endeavour to be net-zero carbon by 2030 further helps sell the dream to the Detroit boardrooms as they bring the inherent contradiction that is two-tonne-plus all-electric trucks to market. Racing in the topflight from 2026 onwards, when fuels will be fully sustainable and the electric capacity of the hybrid powertrain increased, will be perceived to be in-line with that sustainability push. Combine it with the ‘win on Sunday, sell on Monday’ adage - which, in partnership with Red Bull, Ford stands a very good chance of doing from the off - then any major F1 presence has real commercial value.

Then there’s why Ford appeals to Red Bull - with what it will, and won’t, bring to the table being of equal significance. Writing a big cheque is a major starting point. Porsche was preparing to stump up to buy a 50% stake in Red Bull Advanced Technologies (the arm of the operation that houses the race team) and back the Powertrains division in a 10-year deal.

Ford won’t be parting with as many dollars as that setup would have required. It is instead thought to be investing in the power unit programme only. In return, expect the famous blue oval to appear on the engine cover of future RB creations and prominent Ford faces to feature at all the major races and have their quotes at the bottom of key Red Bull press releases.

Red Bull and Ford have previous, uniting at Sauber in 1995

Red Bull and Ford have previous, uniting at Sauber in 1995

Photo by: Ercole Colombo

But team principal Horner and Helmut Marko won’t suddenly be pushed to one side to accommodate their American counterparts, as Porsche intended to do by instilling its own trusted chiefs. Red Bull has no interest in that level of bureaucracy that will ultimately only make it slower to respond to the threat of Mercedes and Ferrari and dilute the lean management structure that has borne so much success since 2005.

Ford has previous for this kind of hands-off support. See the World Rally Championship, where it is associated with Malcolm Wilson’s crack M-Sport outfit - the cars of which, as it has happens, also proudly wear the Red Bull logos. The team steers the development, not America’s largest automotive manufacturer. It’s happy to defer and let the engineering experts crack on relatively unimpeded and still racks up the success as a result.

This lack of intervention is exactly what the Red Bull F1 team desires. Not that Porsche’s approach was fundamentally wrong for grand prix racing, just entirely at odds for that particular technical partnership to work well. And it’s also not to say that Ford will have zero involvement in Red Bull Powertrains, just that it will have a decidedly lighter touch than Stuttgart desired. Where Ford has experience with the relevant technology, expect that to absolutely carry over.

And this comparative freedom should not be triggering alarm bells that Ford is about to repeat mistakes from its F1 past. Famously, in the early 2000s, prior to Red Bull buying the Jaguar-branded team, Detroit management were studying the spreadsheets and unaware why millions were being paid to a 'Mr E Irvine'.

Two decades later, current Ford president and CEO Jim Farley can be spotted racing his Ford GT40 at the Goodwood Revival or slithering about in an AC Cobra. He knows the scene intimately. Also, F1 is no longer a niche European activity that Ford will attempt to use to the modernise the image of a sub-brand specialising in leather and wood-trimmed saloon cars.

This time, the project will be firmly on the radar of the American top brass, who will offer Red Bull the liberty it has been dreaming of.

Will Ford enjoy a successful return to F1 with Red Bull?

Will Ford enjoy a successful return to F1 with Red Bull?

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Ford confirms Formula 1 return for 2026
Previous article

Ford confirms Formula 1 return for 2026
Next article

Video: Follow Red Bull's 2023 F1 launch live from New York

Video: Follow Red Bull's 2023 F1 launch live from New York
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
How can McLaren keep hold of Norris? Plus
Formula 1

How can McLaren keep hold of Norris?

Norris: McLaren must match Ferrari's F1 ground-effects gains for 2023
Formula 1

Norris: McLaren must match Ferrari's F1 ground-effects gains for 2023

Norris held initial talks with several F1 teams prior to latest McLaren deal
Formula 1

Norris held initial talks with several F1 teams prior to latest McLaren deal

Latest news

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return
WRC WRC

Ford remains committed to WRC amid F1 return

Ford has stated that it remains committed to its programme in the World Rally Championship following confirmation of its return to Formula 1 as an engine supplier from 2026.

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon: Ganassi found two "big things" to improve IndyCar form

Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon says Chip Ganassi Racing has focused on improving its road course form after inconsistencies last season, and believes there has been breakthroughs for 2023.

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Armstrong feels “confident” adapting to “very natural” IndyCar

Chip Ganassi Racing rookie Marcus Armstrong says he already feels confident in an IndyCar, after just two days of testing ahead of the 2023 season.

FIA reveals six F1 engine suppliers signed up for 2026
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA reveals six F1 engine suppliers signed up for 2026

The FIA has revealed that six manufacturers have signed up for the next generation of Formula 1 engine regulations starting in 2026, including Red Bull Ford, Audi and Honda.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver Plus

Assessing Hamilton's remarkable decade as a Mercedes F1 driver

Many doubted Lewis Hamilton’s move from McLaren to Mercedes for the 2013 Formula 1 season. But the journey he’s been on since has taken the Briton to new heights - and to a further six world championship titles

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2023
Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era Plus

Why new look Haas is a litmus test for Formula 1’s new era

OPINION: With teams outside the top three having struggled in Formula 1 in recent seasons, the rules changes introduced in 2022 should have more of an impact this season. How well Haas does, as the poster child for the kind of team that F1 wanted to be able to challenge at the front, is crucial

Formula 1
Feb 2, 2023
The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff Plus

The Mercedes F1 pressure changes under 10 years of Toto Wolff

OPINION: Although the central building blocks for Mercedes’ recent, long-lasting Formula 1 success were installed before he joined the team, Toto Wolff has been instrumental in ensuring it maximised its finally-realised potential after years of underachievement. The 10-year anniversary of Wolff joining Mercedes marks the perfect time to assess his work

Formula 1
Feb 1, 2023
The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate Plus

The all-French F1 partnership that Ocon and Gasly hope to emulate

Alpine’s signing of Pierre Gasly alongside Esteban Ocon revives memories of a famous all-French line-up, albeit in the red of Ferrari, for BEN EDWARDS. Can the former AlphaTauri man's arrival help the French team on its path back to winning ways in a tribute act to the Prancing Horse's title-winning 1983?

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2023
How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021? Plus

How do the best races of F1 2022 stack up to 2021?

OPINION: A system to score all the grands prix from the past two seasons produces some interesting results and sets a standard that 2023 should surely exceed

Formula 1
Jan 31, 2023
Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022? Plus

Who were the fastest drivers in F1 2022?

Who was the fastest driver in 2022? Everyone has an opinion, but what does the stopwatch say? Obviously, differing car performance has an effect on ultimate laptime – but it’s the relative speed of each car/driver package that’s fascinating and enlightening says ALEX KALINAUCKAS

Formula 1
Jan 30, 2023
Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return Plus

Why F1's nearly man is refreshed and ready for his return

He has more starts without a podium than anyone else in Formula 1 world championship history, but Nico Hulkenberg is back for one more shot with Haas. After spending three years on the sidelines, the revitalised German is aiming to prove to his new team what the F1 grid has been missing

Formula 1
Jan 29, 2023
The potential-laden F1 car that Ferrari neglected Plus

The potential-laden F1 car that Ferrari neglected

The late Mauro Forghieri played a key role in Ferrari’s mid-1960s turnaround, says STUART CODLING, and his pretty, intricate 1512 was among the most evocative cars of the 1.5-litre era. But a victim of priorities as Formula 1 was deemed less lucrative than success in sportscars, its true potential was never seen in period

Formula 1
Jan 28, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.