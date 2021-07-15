Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1 / British GP News

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat

By:

Sebastian Vettel feels it is "wrong" for Formula 1 sprint qualifying race winners to be credited with the official pole statistic because "it is a new discipline" for the championship.

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat

The sprint qualifying race format is being trialled for the first time at this weekend's British Grand Prix, with the 62-mile race replacing the previously typical knockout qualifying in the event's timetable on Saturday and its results setting the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

The Q1/Q2/Q3 qualifying will instead be held on Friday evening, after a single hour of practice running, but the driver that tops that session will not be given the pole statistic as had previously been assumed.

F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn explained last month that "after discussions with the FIA, they feel pole position is the guy in front of the grid for the grand prix" so "we don't cannibalise the grand prix".

The decision has generated a debate about how F1's pole records will be treated from now on and the sprint race topic overall has been much discussed in Thursday's pre-event press conferences at Silverstone.

PLUS: Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

When asked by Autosport what he made of the decision to award the pole stat to sprint qualifying race winners, Vettel - who first clarified that would be the case with Alpine's Esteban Ocon, who was appearing alongside the Aston Martin driver - said: "I think that's wrong.

"Pole is the fastest lap time achieved, or the fastest laptime in qualifying.

"It gets all a bit confusing. But obviously it depends. If this is a one-off, then it doesn't do much harm.

"But, if we end up having 10 sprint races next year or in the future, then I think it's just a bit weird. So, pole position should go to the guy who goes fastest in one lap."

Sebastian Vettel celebrates pole at the 2019 Canadian GP

Sebastian Vettel celebrates pole at the 2019 Canadian GP

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Following Vettel's initial comments, Ocon said, "then we call sprint quali, sprint race?", to which the four-time world champion replied: "Certainly, they could [just] make up 'sprint pole' or something.

"It's a new discipline, so they didn't have it 50 years ago, and now we have it. Then we just add a new column to the statistics."

The sprint qualifying race is set to be reappear on the F1 timetable at the Italian GP at Monza and then one further race on the 2021 calendar.

The third race has long been expected to be the Brazilian GP at Interlagos, but this will be confirmed later in the year, with uncertainty surrounding several races in the second half of the 2021 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions.

shares
comments

Related video

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Previous article

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

2 h
2
Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time

4 h
3
Formula 1

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start

6 h
4
National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

9 h
5
MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

1 d
Latest news
Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat
F1

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat

1 h
Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
F1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

2 h
Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us
F1

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us

3 h
F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA
F1

F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA

3 h
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus
F1

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

3 h
Latest videos
How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
2 h

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games 06:11
Formula 1
9 h

How PS1's Formula 1 And PC's GP2 Paved The Way For Modern F1 Games

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race British GP
Formula 1

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality British GP Plus
Formula 1

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment Austrian GP
Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ compliment

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start British GP
Formula 1

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start

Vettel puts last lap Austrian GP crash with Raikkonen down to "misunderstanding" Austrian GP
Formula 1

Vettel puts last lap Austrian GP crash with Raikkonen down to "misunderstanding"

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Plus
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Trending Today

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll: "Most expensive employee" Vettel doing great job after slow start

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
National National

Aston Martin Valkyrie’s public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

Podcast: Explaining the sponsorship mess at Rossi's VR46 MotoGP team

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 British GP sprint qualifying race: What time is it, how to watch it & more

Keselowski explains "difficult" decision to leave Penske
NASCAR NASCAR

Keselowski explains "difficult" decision to leave Penske

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales' MotoGP future "at a standstill" following Yamaha exit

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors Plus

The changing faces of F1’s British GP conquerors

The British Grand Prix is where the world championship began in 1950. STUART CODLING looks at six of Formula 1's era-defining cars which have all scored memorable victories in its original race

Formula 1
3 h
The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Plus

The ‘special relationship’ Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

OPINION: Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
7 h
When driver aids have the opposite effect Plus

When driver aids have the opposite effect

They're the tools that a driver can rely on to get them out of a fix, but driver aids don't always make their lives easier. As Lewis Hamilton's accidental application of the Mercedes 'magic button' in Baku demonstrates, there can be a downside to driver aids

Formula 1
8 h
How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions Plus

How Stroll plans to build Aston Martin into F1 world champions

The transformation from modest Racing Point to powerhouse Aston Martin is well underway under the stewardship of Lawrence Stroll and his healthy chequebook, all with the sole focus on one goal: becoming Formula 1 world champions

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Plus

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test Plus

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes’ sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Plus

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says LUKE SMITH

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Plus

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Autosport picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021

Latest news

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us

F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.