Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / 2021 F1 Austrian GP session timings and how to watch Next / Senna producer granted rights to new eight-part Bernie Ecclestone docuseries
Formula 1 News

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

By:

Formula 1 boss Ross Brawn has revealed that qualifying sprint race winners will be regarded in the history books as having earned pole position for that weekend's grand prix.

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

It had previously been thought that the driver who was fastest in Friday qualifying – and thus starts first for the Saturday sprint – would be considered the pole winner.

However, following discussions between F1 and the FIA, it has been agreed that the driver who wins the sprint and therefore starts the grand prix from the front will officially be credited with pole.

The first sprint weekend will take place at the British GP, with the second at Monza and the third at a yet-to-be-determined flyaway event.

“I probably have to correct something I've said before because initially we thought it would still be the Friday qualifying,” Brawn said when asked about the pole issue.

“But, in fact, after discussions with the FIA, they feel pole position is the guy in front of the grid for the grand prix.

“So it's the person who finishes a sprint in first place, it's the one who is on the front of the grid and has pole position for the race, the grand prix, on a Sunday. And that's what we'll count statistically towards the number of poles, because it is the sprint qualifying.

“That's one of the reasons the FIA want it covered that way, so that we can ensure that the race is the race, the grand prix is the grand prix. And we don't cannibalise the grand prix.”

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Brawn also confirmed that the pre- and post-race procedures for sprints won’t follow the usual format for the Sunday race and won’t be a traditional podium ceremony, for example.

“We are trying to give a little bit of a fresh flavour,” he said when asked by Autosport about the procedure. “So that there'll be a shorter period going on to the grid. There won't be the driver parade, but there'll be opportunities on the grid to interview the drivers.

“And we've got some interesting things we want to try after the race, short, sharp. There won't be a podium, it will be rather like qualifying, because we want to keep the podium for the big event of the weekend.

“We'll just keep that in the bag, but there are some fresh things that we're doing with the sprint, which I think will be nice to try.”

Brawn stressed that it was important to explain to the public how sprint weekends work.

“We're going to have a real competition on a Friday, [and] a new competition on a Saturday, and all of that should enhance the grand prix on the Sunday,” he said.

"So I don't believe we cannibalise the grand prix in any way. This is all additive, and will contribute towards the whole weekend.

“I guess to meet the criticism head-on, some people like the traditional approach and think we're messing with something that doesn't need messing with, and I understand that.

“As you know, I've been in the sport a very long time. I think the way we're exploring this opportunity is not going to damage F1 at all. And it will become clear, after the second or third of the events, how well this is succeeding, and how well the fans are engaging with it.

“We've got new graphics, we're doing a lot on social media in the next week or 10 days.

“So we're doing a lot to explain to our fans, what this is all about so that, when they turn the telly on at any stage, over the Silverstone weekend, they know exactly what's going on.”

The definitive version of the sprint weekend rules is expected to be signed off following a meeting of team managers in Austria on Thursday, with some details of parc ferme restrictions still under review.

shares
comments

Related video

2021 F1 Austrian GP session timings and how to watch

Previous article

2021 F1 Austrian GP session timings and how to watch

Next article

Senna producer granted rights to new eight-part Bernie Ecclestone docuseries

Senna producer granted rights to new eight-part Bernie Ecclestone docuseries
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

7 h
2
Formula 1

The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem

2 h
3
Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

1 d
4
Formula 1

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting messages

4 h
5
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

1 h
Latest news
Senna producer granted rights to new eight-part Bernie Ecclestone docuseries
F1

Senna producer granted rights to new eight-part Bernie Ecclestone docuseries

3m
Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position
F1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

9m
2021 F1 Austrian GP session timings and how to watch
F1

2021 F1 Austrian GP session timings and how to watch

1 h
The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem
F1

The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem

2 h
FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting messages
F1

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting messages

4 h
Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd 15:38
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Red Bull Racing Honda Vs Scuderia AlphaTauri: Epic Off-Road Race Across Austria | Schnitzeljagd

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief 09:46
Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

One vs Two Stop Strategy & More | 2021 French GP F1 Race Debrief

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021 05:06
Formula 1
Jun 23, 2021

How The Undercut Won Red Bull The French GP | Formula 1 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021 04:35
Formula 1
Jun 19, 2021

The BANNED F1 Tyre Tricks Teams Have Been Using To Fool Pirelli | Formula 1 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem Styrian GP
Formula 1

The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris
Formula 1

Ferrari can easily be ahead of McLaren in F1, says Norris

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus
Formula 1

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Trending Today

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops
Formula 1 Formula 1

How teams have pushed the boundaries with F1 pitstops

The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge
Formula 1 Formula 1

How secret cosmetics chemical is helping Red Bull's F1 charge

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting messages
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA radio traffic has reduced since F1 started broadcasting messages

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Igora Drive to get "exciting" expansion ahead of 2023 Russian F1 GP

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine praises Alonso for not throwing "hissy fits" after tough F1 start

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt" Plus

The crucial improvements Russell needs to reproduce to soothe Styrian GP DNF "hurt"

Having been cruelly denied a long-awaited first points finish as a Williams driver at the Styrian GP, George Russell gets another crack at it this weekend at the Red Bull Ring. While his impressive pace remains unquestioned, a few other vital gains shown at recent races will be needed again to finally deliver

Formula 1
8 h
How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull Plus

How the Rumble in the Jungle can inspire Mercedes to beat Red Bull

After a bruising Styrian Grand Prix, Mercedes announced that while it would limit the development of its W12 Formula 1 car, it was not willing to give up fighting Red Bull for the 2021 title. Although the team's development stream is slowing with a focus on 2022, Mercedes still has lots of options available to keep it in the fight

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2021
Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Styrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The Styrian GP was a weekend dominated by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, as others showed resurgence after key mistakes, while a couple of drivers were denied the chance to demonstrate their full potential. Here’s the driver ratings from the first race of the Red Bull Ring double-header which features two maximum scores

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP Plus

How Red Bull reversed an old Mercedes advantage in the Styrian GP

With Red Bull toppling Mercedes at another one of the Black Arrows strongholds, momentum is truly with it and Max Verstappen in the 2021 Formula 1 world title fight. But what became clear at the Styrian Grand Prix is Red Bull now also holds a key strength once possessed by its rival that could be pivotal in the championship chase

Formula 1
Jun 28, 2021
How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark Plus

How Chapman obsessions lifted and limited Lotus post-Clark

Gifted, driven, obsessive – Colin Chapman’s ambition drove Lotus to soaring heights, but also into baffling technological cul-de-sacs as his business empire grew and his focus slipped. In the third part of our history of Lotus, DAMIEN SMITH considers the peaks and troughs of the 1970s

Formula 1
Jun 27, 2021
How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers Plus

How reliance on car control can hinder F1 drivers

Balancing a car on the ragged edge for lap after lap entertains the fans, says BEN EDWARDS, but in the record books the drivers who work more subtly tend to be higher achievers

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2021
The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP Plus

The continuing trends that should sustain F1's title fight at the Styrian GP

A year on from Formula 1's Austria double-header, the championship returns to the Red Bull Ring for the Styrian Grand Prix. Last year's race set the tone for Mercedes' continued dominance, but this year's offering so far leans into the current trends of a battle royale between F1's frontguard teams

Formula 1
Jun 25, 2021
How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season Plus

How F1's biggest crisis helped trigger its exciting 2021 season

Formula 1's return to Austria this weekend comes under exceedingly different circumstances to its last Spielberg visit, when F1 took its first tentative steps out of the global COVID shutdown. But the tightrope F1 walked in 2020 has ultimately led to the most exciting season of the hybrid era

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2021

Latest news

Senna producer granted rights to new eight-part Bernie Ecclestone docuseries
Formula 1 Formula 1

Senna producer granted rights to new eight-part Bernie Ecclestone docuseries

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sprint race winner will be officially credited with F1 pole position

2021 F1 Austrian GP session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Austrian GP session timings and how to watch

The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem
Formula 1 Formula 1

The popular gravel solution to F1's track limits problem

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.