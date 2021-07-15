Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Tech insight: What F1's 2022 full-scale model really tells us Next / Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat
Formula 1 News

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

By:
Co-author:
Tom Howard

Daniel Ricciardo has clarified that critical remarks he was accidentally caught saying live on air were not directed at F1’s new 2022 car design.

During the official countdown to F1’s launch of its 2022 car concept ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Ricciardo was captured on an open microphone being quite outspoken.

In remarks that were then circulated around social media, he was heard saying: “Yeah, no it’s terrible. It’s shit, it’s worse.”

With no images to reference what Ricciardo was looking at, the assumption of many was that he was not happy with how the F1 2022 car looked in the flesh as drivers were offered a glimpse of it.

During the official F1 presentation later, Ricciardo had also suggested that not all of the car was pleasing to the eye with a quite diplomatic answer.

"I like the rear of it,” he said. “The rear looks pretty old school, it reminds me of 2008, with that style, which is cool. The front is very different, but like all things, the more you stare at it, the more normal it will start to look."

Drivers group photo with the 2022 F1 car

Drivers group photo with the 2022 F1 car

Photo by: Liberty Media

However, speaking about the matter later, Ricciardo explained that the comments caught on an open microphone were definitely nothing to do with the 2022 car design.

“I was probably talking about something else because to be honest we were talking about quite a few things,” said the Australian.

“To be honest I do not recall saying anything like that because I actually thought it was pretty cool. I wouldn’t have been that aggressive to it, maybe it was the paint scheme, but I wouldn’t have said that about it [the car].”

Read Also:

Ricciardo said he was actually quite confused about what conversation he was involved in when the microphone caught him.

“I’m actually curious now,” he said. “Was I standing next to Lando? I don’t swear around Lando because he is still quite young. You have got me there.

“I will clarify that I definitely didn’t think it was shit. I was actually quite okay with it and I think I mentioned something about liking the rear. Anyway there is no negativity around the new car here.”

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us

Previous article

Tech insight: What F1’s 2022 full-scale model really tells us

Next article

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat

Vettel: "Wrong" to give F1 sprint race winners official pole stat
