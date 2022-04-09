Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Australian GP: Leclerc claims pole in eventful Melbourne qualifying Next / Verstappen "all over the place" despite front row for Australian GP
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine

Aston Martin Formula 1 driver Sebastian Vettel has labelled his €5000 fine for riding a scooter on the Albert Park circuit on Friday a "joke".

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine

The German found himself stranded on the side of the track at Turn 10 when his car lost power during the first free practice session on Friday afternoon.

When the session was over, he used a marshal's scooter to ride back to the pits, with his helmet balanced on top of his head, which caught the attention of the stewards.

Despite arguing that he had been given permission by the marshal to use the scooter, stewards deemed Vettel to have re-entered the circuit without permission and slapped him with a €5000 fine.

That didn't amuse the four-time world champion, who could not understand the penalty. 

"Joke," he said when asked by Autosport what he made of the sanction. "What do you think? 

"It would be good to know what happens to that money. I think we are still not aware what happened to the $50,000 that Max or Lewis or one of them had to pay for touching a rear wing."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Vettel copped another fine, this time €600, during Saturday's qualifying session for speeding in the pitlane as he raced to get out on track at the end of Q1. 

He was clocked at 85.1 km/h, where he should have been at 80 km/h.

That added to another difficult day for Vettel and the Aston Martin team, which started with a crash on the exit of Turn 10 in final practice.

He was set to miss qualifying altogether, only for a reprieve to come in the form of a red flag sparked by team-mate Lance Stroll's bizarre clash with Nicholas Latifi. 

That opened the door for the team to get Vettel's car ready, however his single lap was only good enough for 18th on the grid.

"I didn't know where the limit was to be honest," said Vettel of his sole Q1 lap. 

"Today is really a day for the team. They did incredible, all of the girls and boys in the garage worked really hard to get both cars out, and it was a miracle we got one out,  and then we had the red flag and the guys jumped from one side to the other and were trying their best to get me out, which worked. 

"Obviously at the minute, where we are with pace, we're not going to jump to the front and create a miracle. We are not strong enough for that right now, but still it was a great team effort."

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc claims pole in eventful Melbourne qualifying
Previous article

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc claims pole in eventful Melbourne qualifying
Next article

Verstappen "all over the place" despite front row for Australian GP

Verstappen "all over the place" despite front row for Australian GP
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error Albert
Supercars

Supercars Albert Park: Mostert wins finale after van Gisbergen error

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen doubles up after reeling in Davison Albert
Supercars

Supercars Albert Park: Van Gisbergen doubles up after reeling in Davison

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021 Plus
Supercars

Ranking the top 10 Supercars drivers of 2021

Sebastian Vettel More
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Vettel will wait for "more pace" before naming Aston Martin F1 car Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel will wait for "more pace" before naming Aston Martin F1 car

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Vettel insists he was given permission to ride moped after Australian GP practice Australian GP
Formula 1

Vettel insists he was given permission to ride moped after Australian GP practice

Audi and Porsche hold fire on final F1 decision
Formula 1

Audi and Porsche hold fire on final F1 decision

The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022  Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022 

Latest news

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
23 h
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.