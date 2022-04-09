Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / FIA shuts down Verstappen F1 safety car restart tactics Next / Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine
Formula 1 / Australian GP Qualifying report

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc claims pole in eventful Melbourne qualifying

Charles Leclerc beat Max Verstappen to pole position in qualifying for Formula 1’s 2022 Australian Grand Prix, which was heavily disrupted by red flags stemming from two big crashes.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc claims pole in eventful Melbourne qualifying

Leclerc led after the first runs in Q3, popping in his 1m18.239s before Fernando Alonso crashed at Turn 11 – the right hander at the end of the back straight and the second DRS zone.

Alonso had just set a then best time in the middle sector when he lost the rear of his Alpine going through Turn 11, the Spaniard saying after he crashed having been sent into the gravel and then into the wall on the outside, that he had “lost the hydraulics” and “could not change gear”.

When the session resumed for the final Q3 runs – with all the qualifying running taking place on the soft tyres – Perez led the pack around, opting to leave earlier to take two flying laps while the rest built to a single final effort with two warm-up tours.

Perez’s second Q3 attempt ended up just 0.001s shy of Leclerc’s earlier effort, before Verstappen forged ahead of both on a 1m18.154s.

But Leclerc responded with purple sectors in the first and final thirds – Alonso retaining the best time in the middle sector – to post a 1m17.868s and secure his second pole of 2022 by 0.286s.

Perez’s third Q3 run ended up being no better than his second and he finished third, ahead of Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in a run of three British drivers.

Hamilton had been trailing Russell with just the final Q3 laps to go – the Mercedes cars employing similar run length tactics to Perez after the Alonso red flag, which lasted nearly 15 minutes.

Home hero Daniel Ricciardo ended up seventh ahead of Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz Jr in the second Ferrari.

Sainz was unfortunate to not complete his first Q3 flying lap just as the red flags were brought out for Alonso’s crash and he could not set a banker time that seemed set to get him close to Leclerc's initial effort.

Then, ahead of the final runs, his car did not start up as expected in the Ferrari garage and when it did he was left without enough time to properly prepare his tyres, which led to a wild lap and a ninth-place finish.

Alonso took 10th as he did not set a time in Q3 as a result of his accident.

Alonso's Q3 crash brought out red flags for a second time

Alonso's Q3 crash brought out red flags for a second time

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In Q2, which Perez topped, Pierre Gasly and Valtteri Bottas paid for not bettering their personal bests on their final laps as they exited in 11th and 12th – the latter losing his long Q3 appearance streak as a result.

Yuki Tsunoda and Zhou Guanyu did produce their best laps on their final fliers, which yielded 13th and 14th for the AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo drivers respectively.

Mick Schumacher, who completed his last Q2 lap, a personal best, before most of the rest of the pack, took 15th.

After the middle segment had concluded, several Q3 runners – including Leclerc, Hamilton and Verstappen – complained about the setting sun compromising their vision as they lapped the Albert Park circuit.

The visibility problem, which prompted Leclerc and Hamilton to request darker visors for Q3, was because the session was running long due to the delay following Alonso’s crash and Q1 being suspended with two minutes remaining following a massive crash between Canadians Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll.

Stroll had only just entered the fray once Aston Martin’s repairs on his car after his late FP3 crash, when the pair came together in an apparent misunderstanding regarding letting cars pass when on a slow lap as they exited Turn 5.

Latifi had just let Stroll by as they ran at slow speed towards Turn 5 – the tight, fast right hander than ends the track’s first sector – when the Williams accelerated and passed the Aston on its right hand side, with Zhou approaching both from behind at higher speed.

As Latifi was passing by, Stroll turned right – possibly to get out of Zhou’s way as is the requirement for drivers not on a flying lap – and the pair made contact, breaking the Aston’s right-front suspension and sending Latifi spearing into the wall and smashing all the corners on his Williams.

When the session resumed after a 15-minute delay, which Aston used to finish the repairs it had also been completing on Sebastian Vettel’s car that looked set to be incomplete before the red flag, a gaggle of drivers queued at the end of the pitlane and then raced to gain a track position advantage and find the required tyre temperature for one final flier.

Latifi crashed heavily after contact with Stroll in Q1

Latifi crashed heavily after contact with Stroll in Q1

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

On that, only Gasly and Vettel were able to set personal bests, which meant Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen – one of the most active on the final warm-up lap as he passed the Williams and Ricciardo to head the pack – missing the cut in 16th and 17th behind Schumacher, who out-qualified Magnussen for the first occasion in their time as Haas team-mates.

Vettel’s effort was enough to get him ahead of Latifi’s time from before his crash with Stroll, who brought up the rear of the field with no time set.

As he returned to the pits at the end of Q1, Albon, who will drop three places on the Melbourne grid as a result of his crash with Stroll in the Jeddah race, was ordered to pull over and stop his car ahead of the penultimate corner when Williams detected a problem.

The crash between Latifi and Stroll will be investigated now qualifying has concluded, while Vettel was fined €600 for speeding in the pitlane during his brief appearance in Q1, which Verstappen led.

Australian GP qualifying results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap
1 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari Ferrari 1'17.868  
2 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Red Bull 1'18.154 0.286
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull Red Bull 1'18.240 0.372
4 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1'18.703 0.835
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Mercedes 1'18.825 0.957
6 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes Mercedes 1'18.933 1.065
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1'19.032 1.164
8 France Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1'19.061 1.193
9 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari Ferrari 1'19.408 1.540
10 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault    
11 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'19.226 1.358
12 Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'19.410 1.542
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1'19.424 1.556
14 China Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'20.155 2.287
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1'20.465 2.597
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 1'20.254 2.386
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1'21.149 3.281
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1'21.372 3.504
19 Thailand Alex Albon Williams Mercedes 1'20.135 2.267
20 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes    
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

FIA shuts down Verstappen F1 safety car restart tactics
Previous article

FIA shuts down Verstappen F1 safety car restart tactics
Next article

Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine

Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine
Load comments
Alex Kalinauckas More
Alex Kalinauckas
F1 Australian GP: Leclerc scores dominant win as Verstappen retires Australian GP
Formula 1

F1 Australian GP: Leclerc scores dominant win as Verstappen retires

Leclerc had "no idea where track limits were" in F1 qualifying due to setting sun Australian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc had "no idea where track limits were" in F1 qualifying due to setting sun

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Australian GP Plus
Formula 1

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

Latest news

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
23 h
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.