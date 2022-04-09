Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine Next / F1 Australian GP qualifying results: Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole
Formula 1 / Australian GP News

Verstappen "all over the place" despite front row for Australian GP

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen says he was "all over the place" in the Red Bull after qualifying second for the Australian Grand Prix.

By:
Verstappen "all over the place" despite front row for Australian GP

In Melbourne Verstappen took over provisional pole from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc with his second run in Q3, but with his final effort Leclerc struck back to take his second pole of the 2022 season by 0.286s.

Despite qualifying on the front row Verstappen admitted he hadn't felt comfortable in the Red Bull RB18 all weekend on a single lap, saying he was "all over the place".

"I didn't really feel good in the whole weekend so far," Verstappen said straight after the qualifying session, which was red flagged for an incident between Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi and for a crash by Fernando Alonso.

"I think there's not been one lap where I actually felt confident, so a bit of a struggle. Of course, second is still a good result but just not feeling that great to go to the limit. We will try to analyse it."

"Probably in race pace everything stabilises a bit, but for me this weekend so far it has been all over the place.

"Of course, happy to be second, but I think also as a team we want more."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Leclerc said he was surprised by his qualifying pace as he felt Albert Park was a track he struggled with in the past and revealed he hadn't been able to put a great lap together until it mattered in Q3.

"It felt good, even more because it's a track where I've always struggled in the past as a driver," the 2022 championship leader said.

"This weekend, we really worked hard. It was a bit messy for the three free practices session for me. I managed to do some good laps, but not everything together.

"In Q3 I managed to put everything together, so it feels great and I'm very happy to be starting on pole tomorrow.

"The car is nice to drive but the Red Bulls were very quick in FP2 during the long fuel run.

"To be honest we were quite surprised by our pace in qualifying, so everything is possible tomorrow. We just need to do a good start and then hopefully we can keep that first position."

Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez qualified third just under a tenth behind the Dutchman, while Carlos Sainz Jr could only muster ninth in the second Ferrari after having to abort his first flyer due to an unfortunately timed red flag.

shares
comments
Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine
Previous article

Vettel slams "joke" F1 Australian GP scooter fine
Next article

F1 Australian GP qualifying results: Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole

F1 Australian GP qualifying results: Leclerc beats Verstappen to pole
Load comments
More
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc keeps Australian GP F1 pole after being cleared over in-lap time Australian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc keeps Australian GP F1 pole after being cleared over in-lap time

Albon disqualified from Australian GP qualifying Australian GP
Formula 1

Albon disqualified from Australian GP qualifying

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Latest news

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon: Qualifying laps in final stint secured surprise F1 point

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: 2022 F1 season "can't get any worse" after Australian GP crash

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso left "speechless" by yet more bad luck at Australian GP

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull's reliability issues "unacceptable", says Verstappen

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How F1's new cars satisfied their architect Plus

How F1's new cars satisfied their architect

F1’s big 2022 rules reset was needed to generate unpredictability and close racing – and make competition more sustainable for all. PAT SYMONDS was central to shaping the regulations and is delighted by the diversity of car designs so far

Formula 1
23 h
The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat Plus

The data that shows Red Bull vs Ferrari in Australia is set for a Jeddah repeat

As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne - although Carlos Sainz Jr and Charles Leclerc this time took turns in pacing FP1 and FP2. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long-runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2022
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems Plus

The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems

Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race-winner

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing Plus

The answers Mercedes needs from its low drag wing

Intrigue around Mercedes' updates beyond the Australian Grand Prix will focus on whether it can answer Lewis Hamilton’s demands for more grip and more power. Solving the W13's weaknesses appears to be multifaceted, including the obvious porpoising problem, with a low-drag wing in the pipeline after Albert Park

Formula 1
Apr 7, 2022
The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub Plus

The highs and lows of being F1's latest supersub

Nico Hulkenberg had a surprise return to Formula 1 at the start of 2022 after Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel tested positive for COVID. But with two races under his belt, what comes next for the German supersub?

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start Plus

The best way F1 can pay back Melbourne two years on from 2020's aborted start

OPINION: Formula 1 is heading to a reconciling moment with this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix – the first since 2019 and two years on from the awful saga of the aborted 2020 race. It should be a moment of celebration and recognition for the championship’s supporters

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2022
Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders Plus

Why bad Netflix reviews and a Vegas race might signal more double points F1 deciders

On the back of the increasing popularity of Formula 1, helped in part by the effect of Netflix's Drive to Survive, the championship's presence in America has swollen. But as reviews for Netflix's F1 docuseries begin to fall, keeping hold of US interest could result in a return to a once-used artificial means of keeping the title race open

Formula 1
Apr 5, 2022
The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate Plus

The past figures F1’s returning drivers will hope not to emulate

OPINION: Formula 1 returnees Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon have an opportunity to impress with Haas and Williams this year. They will need to keep up the pressure on their team-mates to avoid joining the number of talented drivers who never quite made it at motorsport’s pinnacle

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.