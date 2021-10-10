Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it Next / Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead

By:
Co-author:
Alex Kalinauckas

Max Verstappen knows the Formula 1 title fight against Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes is “not going to be easy” despite regaining the championship lead in Turkey.

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead

Verstappen moved six points clear of Hamilton at the top of the drivers’ standings after finishing second in a damp Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park on Sunday.

Hamilton entered the weekend with a two-point advantage, but was forced to start 11th on the grid after an engine penalty. He recovered to finish the race fifth, albeit after Mercedes opted to risk keeping him out longer on his first set of intermediates to try and finish even higher, leading to some frustration over the radio.

Verstappen failed to put up any real challenge to race winner Valtteri Bottas, who scored his first win of the year for Mercedes with an advantage of 14.5 seconds at the chequered flag.

Verstappen felt that Mercedes was “definitely quicker this weekend” and that Red Bull “didn’t get it together”, proving that even after regaining the championship lead he would face a tough challenge to win the title.

“In the wet, they seem to have a bit of the edge as well,” Verstappen said.

“We’ll have to analyse of course why we were not competitive here, and I do think they probably stepped it up a bit more.

“Even with the points lead, it’s not going to be easy.

“I think I said it before we even started the weekend, so far we’ve had a really good year. It’s not going to change the world for me if I finish first or second at the end of the day. But I’m always going to give my best.

“We’ll see again in Austin how it’s going to go. We won’t give up, we’ll always try to do the best we can.

The Red Bull team cheer from the pit wall as Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, 2nd position, crosses the line

The Red Bull team cheer from the pit wall as Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, 2nd position, crosses the line

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“Hopefully in the end, for the championship, it is going to be enough. But if it isn’t, I’m not going to sleep less.”

Verstappen had sat within a couple of seconds of Bottas at points in the opening stint, and looked to gain an advantage by switching to a second set of intermediates before Mercedes came in.

Mercedes reacted one lap later to ensure Bottas retained his lead, with Verstappen then opting against charging to try and cut the gap in the closing stages to ensure he kept second.

“Considering our whole weekend, being a bit off-pace compared to Mercedes, I think we had quite a decent race,” Verstappen said.

“There was no point where I could attack Valtteri, and he was just managing his race also very well and looking after his tyres.

“Also I had Charles [Leclerc] quite close behind me in the first stint, he had very good pace as well. At one point, I said yeah, the tyres are pretty gone, they were completely work to slicks, so it was quite tricky out there when the track is like it was.

“So we decided to box, and basically after the stop, 20 laps to go I think, just decided to bring it home. I anyway didn’t have the pace to fight Valtteri, so there was also no need to be within two or three-tenths to try and just follow him.

“[I] just saved the tyres to the end basically.”

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it

Previous article

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it

Next article

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth

2 h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead

24 min
4
Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

1 d
5
Formula 1

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP

1 h
Latest news
Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton
F1

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

6m
Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead
F1

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead

24m
Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it
F1

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it

31m
Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy
F1

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

1 h
Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP
F1

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP

1 h
Latest videos
Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay 04:48
Formula 1
6 h

Toto Talks Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them? 10:18
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

What Are F1 Simulation Tools and How Do Teams Use Them?

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP 00:47
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Red Bull reveals Honda thank you livery for Turkish GP

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer 06:54
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

The Driver Problem That Formula 1 Can't Ignore Much Longer

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver 06:11
Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021

What It Takes To Become An F1 Driver

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure
Formula 1

Wolff: F1 rules should ensure staff rotation to ease calendar pressure

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache Turkish GP
Formula 1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP Turkish GP
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't think Red Bull has the pace to win Turkish GP

Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles Turkish GP
Formula 1

Horner: "Balance mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkish GP FP2 struggles

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s subdued Dutch GP practice times hide a major shot at a famous home win

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life Turkish GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Second place in 2021 F1 standings won't change my life

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022
Formula 1

Red Bull and Honda confirm collaboration plans from 2022

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Russian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

Trending Today

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP race results: Bottas wins from Verstappen, Hamilton fifth

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel explains dry F1 tyre gamble in Turkish GP

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Turkish GP: Bottas dominates ahead of Verstappen

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 
DTM DTM

Norisring DTM: Gotz wins title after Mercedes imposes team orders 

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why ‘unusual noises’ are causing Mercedes an F1 engine headache

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Plus

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
5 h
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Plus

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Plus

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory Plus

How Seidl enacted his recovery plan to bring McLaren back to F1 victory

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices Plus

The cash conundrum behind F1’s latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has been tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite Plus

F1 2021's final seven races: Where Red Bull or Mercedes is the favourite

OPINION: Formula 1’s current campaign is the closest the championship has witnessed in five years, with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes narrowly leading Max Verstappen and Red Bull with seven races left. Here’s how those venues favour the title protagonists

Formula 1
Oct 6, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin Plus

Why re-energised Vettel isn’t just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Plus

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. NIGEL ROEBUCK recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021

Latest news

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: “Driving blind” in dirty spray caused near-miss with Hamilton

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight ‘not going to be easy’ despite points lead

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes' F1 Turkish GP gamble on old inters was worth it

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton frustrated by F1 Turkish GP strategy

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.