Previous / Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles Next / What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight
Formula 1 News

Verstappen: Red Bull mustn’t throw away title chance like BMW

By:

Max Verstappen has urged his Red Bull Formula 1 team to keep pushing on with development and not risk losing the 2021 title while focusing on next year’s car.

Verstappen: Red Bull mustn't throw away title chance like BMW

His view has echoes of a strategic mistake made by BMW Sauber in 2008.

That year the Swiss-based team had a competitive car, and after scoring his first grand prix win in Canada, Robert Kubica led the world championship by four points from Lewis Hamilton.

However, BMW opted early on to switch its focus to 2009, believing that the following season would bring it a better chance of success.

The team’s form faded over the balance of 2008, and Kubica eventually finished fourth, 23 points behind champion Hamilton. The 2009 car then turned out to be disastrously uncompetitive, and BMW pulled out of F1 at the end of the season.

This year, all F1 teams have to make the difficult decision on when to fully switch their focus to their 2022 projects.

Verstappen made it clear that Red Bull should not give up too early on this year’s programme.

“We just have to keep pushing, we have to keep bringing new bits to the car,” he said.

“I'm confident if we keep doing that, and keep learning from things that sometimes still go wrong, in terms of whatever, set-up directions or things…You learn every single weekend, right?

“So if we just keep adjusting and learning from that, then I'm sure we can have a very strong season.”

Asked to clarify his thoughts on continuing development, he made it clear that the team could not guarantee that it will still have a winning package in 2022.

“I think as long as we have a big chance of winning this championship, we shouldn't let it go.

“It's of course difficult to say, you know, this year is a bit tricky, but next year, we can win it. You never know. But when you have a chance this year, for sure, we will go for it.”

Reminded of the BMW example, he said: “That's why you have to keep on going. I think we have enough good people in the team to also have a good car for next year.”

Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber F1.08

Robert Kubica, BMW Sauber F1.08

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Verstappen believes that his team is operating on a high level this season.

“I heard another team saying that we make more mistakes," he said. "And clearly, I don't think that is the case. Of course, nobody's perfect. Everyone makes mistakes. But so far, I think we've made the smallest mistakes in of course a tight championship battle.

“So I trust the team a lot. I mean, every time I drive into the pitlane, I know 99.9% of the time, I'm going to have a great stop. And that's also very nice, to come into a pit lane like that, to trust the guys.”

Read Also:

He also praised Honda for the progress it has made this season, with the team having dominated a race on a track where straightline performance is so important.

“I think so far this year, Honda made a good step forward, I think we're very close in performance. Sometimes also be difficult to say with wing levels or whatever. But I think overall, we are getting closer and closer.

“Because it's not only about engine power, it's about a lot of different things where you have to be good at, with the engine. But yeah, we are getting better and better all the time, which is of course great to see.”

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Previous article

Mercedes has "really promising" theory about recent F1 struggles

Next article

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight
What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight Plus

What the data tells us about the F1 2021 title fight

Formula 1 has been tracking car performance using timing loops mounted every 200m around each circuit – to the extent that it was able to anticipate Ferrari’s 'surprise’ pole in Monaco. PAT SYMONDS explains what this means for this season and beyond

Formula 1
1h
The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with Plus

The weighty issue F1 needs to find a balance with

OPINION: After consecutive street races with contrasting highlights, one theme stood out which has become a prevalent issue with modern Formula 1 cars. But is there a way to solve it or, at least, reach a happy middle ground to help all parties?

Formula 1
3h
The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku Plus

The changes behind a ‘feel-good’ F1 result in Baku

OPINION: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix had elements that make Formula 1 really exciting – unpredictability and shock results. This resulted in heartbreak for several of the championship’s regular contenders and joy for others who rarely reach the ultimate limelight. And one of those on the Baku podium is riding a wave of form he’s keen to continue

Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship

Formula 1
Jun 8, 2021
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Plus

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Plus

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021

