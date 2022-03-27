Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc after thrilling late battle Next / Perez “hurt” by safety car timing in Saudi Arabian GP victory fight
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Verstappen played "smart tricks" to beat Leclerc in Saudi F1 GP

Red Bull's Max Verstappen said "playing smart tricks" in the final DRS zone proved key to his Saudi Arabian Grand Prix win after a long duel with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Verstappen played "smart tricks" to beat Leclerc in Saudi F1 GP

Following a late Virtual Safety Car period, the gloves came off between long-time leader Leclerc and his main 2022 rival Verstappen.

Verstappen first passed Leclerc in the final hairpin on lap 42 after the Monegasque driver appeared happy to let Verstappen by, as it returned the DRS advantage to him on the main straight and allowed him to retake the lead into Turn 1.

Verstappen smartened up by trying to time his next pass better two laps later, but out-braked himself to try and keep the DRS for the main straight.

On lap 47 Verstappen finally made the move stick on the run down to Turn 1 and held on to take his first win of 2022.

The Dutchman acknowledged playing "smart tricks" in the DRS zones was key to securing the win.

"Yeah, it seems like once you get quite close, when you get within half a second, you actually can have a good exit," Verstappen said.

"And I think that makes it a lot more tricky to actually do the pass, let's say in the last corner compared to last year, so it's a lot harder to plan your pass.

"It wasn't easy playing smart tricks in the last corner but eventually I managed to get ahead. But then even after that he was constantly in the DRS and then with the yellow flags in the last lap, just knowing how much you should lift, whether it's allowed or not."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2nd position, congratulate each other in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Verstappen said he was trying to play the long game after initially failing to get within DRS range of Leclerc, the Ferrari enjoying a downforce advantage in the corners.

With both drivers out on old hard tyres after a one-stop race, the Dutchman tried to keep his tyre alive until the final 10 laps and bank on his higher top speed.

"It was a really tough but a good race. We're battling hard in the front and we just started to play the long game," he explained.

"They were really quick through corners; we were quick on the straight, but the tyres were wearing out quite quick around here.

"You could see the end I think, we had a little bit more pace, so I just tried to get by. It was tough, but really happy that we finally kickstarted the season."

After retiring from last week's season opener in Bahrain Verstappen climbs to third in the standings 20 points behind leader Leclerc, who scored a bonus point for the fastest lap, and eight points behind the second Ferrari of Carlos Sainz.

shares
comments
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc after thrilling late battle
Previous article

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc after thrilling late battle
Next article

Perez “hurt” by safety car timing in Saudi Arabian GP victory fight

Perez “hurt” by safety car timing in Saudi Arabian GP victory fight
Load comments
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after crash Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Schumacher ruled out of Saudi Arabian GP after crash

Leclerc "surprised" to beat Verstappen in Bahrain F1 qualifying Bahrain GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "surprised" to beat Verstappen in Bahrain F1 qualifying

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment Plus
WEC

Why COVID-19 didn't stop Peugeot's Le Mans commitment

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus
Formula 1

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Verstappen confused by lack of grip in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Q3 runs Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen confused by lack of grip in F1 Saudi Arabian GP Q3 runs

Verstappen: Drive to Survive editing made Norris "look like a dick" Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Drive to Survive editing made Norris "look like a dick"

Latest news

Leclerc: Not "much more I could do" to win F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Not "much more I could do" to win F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Perez “hurt” by safety car timing in Saudi Arabian GP victory fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez “hurt” by safety car timing in Saudi Arabian GP victory fight

Verstappen played "smart tricks" to beat Leclerc in Saudi F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen played "smart tricks" to beat Leclerc in Saudi F1 GP

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc after thrilling late battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc after thrilling late battle

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one

Formula 1
10 h
The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition Plus

The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. MARK GALLAGHER finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Plus

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era Plus

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Plus

What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Plus

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Plus

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.