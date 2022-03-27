Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian GP Next / Verstappen played "smart tricks" to beat Leclerc in Saudi F1 GP
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP Race report

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc after thrilling late battle

Max Verstappen pipped Charles Leclerc to win a thrilling 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after the Red Bull driver completed a late move on his Ferrari Formula 1 rival.

Matt Kew
By:
F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen beats Leclerc after thrilling late battle

The defending champion grabbed the spoils by just half a second after a DRS-enhanced slipstreaming dice with Leclerc in the second half of the contest on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, after the Ferrari racer tried again to tactically out manoeuvre Verstappen on track.

But the Dutch racer held on for victory as Ferrari scored a double podium, Carlos Sainz Jr completing the rostrum while an ill-timed pitstop dropped polesitter Sergio Perez to fourth.

The Red Bulls appeared to enjoy the stronger launches as Perez pulled over to cover front-row starter Leclerc into Turn 1 at the start but was largely unchallenged as Verstappen provided stiff competition to Sainz.

As Sainz had to keep conservative to miss the rear of his team-mate at the first left-hander, Verstappen was able to tip-toe around the outside as the track snaked back for Turn 2.

Verstappen out dragged the Ferrari to take third place, while Perez escaped to an early 1.3s lead over Leclerc in the opening two laps with Verstappen the same interval back again.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari F1-75

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Attention swiftly turned to a frenetic multi-lap scrap between the Alpines, arriving after George Russell had made an early move on Ocon to take fifth place in the Mercedes.

Ocon pulled to the inside down the main straight and appeared to squeeze a DRS-assisted Fernando Alonso against the pit wall, forcing the Spaniard to back out of the lap five move.

The following tour, Alonso tried again but was further back and had to abort a possible manoeuvre around the outside of Turn 1 before the squabble continued next time around.

Alonso was eventually able to nip past but only briefly, as Ocon recovered sixth with DRS into Turn 1 but ran across the run-off, missed the apex and had to give back the position.

The Alpine team-mates were then told to hold position, with Alonso ahead of Ocon.

Perez had been able to extract a lead of over two seconds against Leclerc, with Verstappen 1.5s behind the Ferrari driver while Sainz was a further 3.1s in arrears.

The lead then dipped below 1.5s to prompt Perez to dive for the pits on lap 15 for a set of the C2 hard compound, but a sluggish stop and cold tyres brought him out behind Russell in fifth.

The race win appeared to then slip away for the Mexican as double waved yellows grew into a virtual safety car then full safety car owing to the end of a difficult weekend for Nicholas Latifi.

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, climbs out of his car after crashing out of the race

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, climbs out of his car after crashing out of the race

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

After shunting in Q1, the Williams driver again crashed out on lap 16 when he jumped on the power too early exiting the final corner, Turn 27, and overcorrected to head towards the wall.

That interruption allowed the leaders to pit in neutralised conditions to leapfrog Perez, with Leclerc taking the lead from Verstappen, who narrowly avoided Sainz in the pit lane.

Sainz then had another close call with the next Red Bull as Perez, delayed behind Russell on his out-lap, nipped past at the safety car line as Sainz was squeezed against the Turn 2 wall.

At the restart, Verstappen attempted to put Leclerc off-line at the final corner but the Ferrari driver was able to break the tow to lead unchallenged and build an initial advantage of 2s.

Perez was instructed to hand back the position only after the resumption to slip to fourth ahead of Russell, while 15th-starting Lewis Hamilton stayed put on his hard tyres to climb to sixth.

But only after an engaging battle with Kevin Magnussen that was resolved when the Mercedes driver dived for position into Turn 1, the Haas having repassed in similar circumstances on the previous lap thanks to the double DRS effect on the main straight.

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Verstappen, meanwhile, began to respond to Leclerc’s blistering sector one times with a string of fastest laps to reel the Ferrari driver in and cut the gap to under 1.5s.

A second virtual safety car was called into play to press pause on the action on lap 38 when Alonso, Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo effectively retired in tandem.

The Alpine was the first to expire as Alonso suffered a total power loss and dropped out of seventh place, though did recover to the pitlane.

Ricciardo’s McLaren gave up the ghost at the start of the main straight after he locked up into Turn 27 and then never got the MCL36 going again.

While Bottas was able to return to the pits and be wheeled into the Alfa Romeo garage, the location of Ricciardo and Alonso's cars meant the pit lane was closed which would hurt Hamilton most of all.

Still on his starting set of hard tyres, he received the call to stop too late and had to stay put until racing conditions returned on lap 41, when Hamilton immediately pitted for medium tyres.

Verstappen now only sat 0.6s off Leclerc as he chased his first win of the 2022 season after his RB18 retried with a fuel vacuum issue in Bahrain.

With a tow down the main straight, Leclerc was forced to pull to the inside and defend on lap 42 of 50 but Verstappen thought against an attempted lunge.

The Red Bull instead saved the fight for position until Turn 27, at which point Leclerc repeated his Sakhir strategy by checking his pace over the DRS detection zone.

While Verstappen had track position, Leclerc was backed up by the overtaking aid and defended his regained lead into Turn 1.

Verstappen was poised for a similar lunge next time around but as he sought DRS, locked up over the detection line and fell back to hand Leclerc position and marginal breathing space.

The battle, though, appeared to take its toll on Leclerc’s rear tyres and on lap 47, the Ferrari oversteered out of the final corner to allow Verstappen to successfully get the run for first place.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Leclerc was forced to abort Turn 2 as a result, teeing up a last-lap showdown. While Leclerc could close to within 0.5s, Verstappen hung on to a sensational win.

Sainz was seven seconds further behind Leclerc, as Perez completed the top four over a subdued race for Russell. Ocon bagged sixth ahead of Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly.

Magnussen, who entered the race with neck pain after tweaking it in qualifying, was ninth as Hamilton hung on for the final point in 10th.

Despite a drive-through penalty for not serving a 5s pitstop penalty plus the latest clutch and anti-stall issues for Zhou Guanyu, the rookie returned 11th as the Aston Martins of Nico Hulkenberg and Lance Stroll completed the finishers.

Stroll was able to limp over the line after a late Turn 1 coming together with Alex Albon, that ended the Williams’ drivers race a touch early and introduced a yellow flag at Turn 1 during the final stages of the Verstappen-Leclerc duel.

Yuki Tsunoda, who was unable to set a qualifying lap following a water system issue, pulled up in sector one aboard his AlphaTauri on his way to the grid with an engine issue.

That, combined with Haas electing not to start Mick Schumacher’s car to avoid rushed repairs after the German’s huge Q2 shunt, created a scenario in which only 18 cars started.

F1 Saudi Arabian GP result - 50 laps

Cla Driver Chassis Time
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0.549
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari 8.097
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 10.800
5 United Kingdom George Russell Mercedes 32.732
6 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 56.017
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 56.124
8 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'02.946
9 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 1'04.308
10 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'13.948
11 China Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 1'22.215
12 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1'31.742
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1 lap
14 Thailand Alex Albon Williams  
  Finland Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo  
  Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine  
  Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren  
  Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams  
  Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri  
View full results
shares
comments
F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian GP
Previous article

F1 Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian GP
Next article

Verstappen played "smart tricks" to beat Leclerc in Saudi F1 GP

Verstappen played "smart tricks" to beat Leclerc in Saudi F1 GP
Load comments
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
Sainz: Fridays will now be more experimental after pace improvement Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Sainz: Fridays will now be more experimental after pace improvement

F1 drivers want more changes to ‘on the safety limit’ Jeddah circuit Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

F1 drivers want more changes to ‘on the safety limit’ Jeddah circuit

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Saudi Arabian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

Latest news

Albon handed Australia F1 grid drop after Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon handed Australia F1 grid drop after Saudi Arabia Stroll tangle

Leclerc: Not "much more I could do" to win F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Not "much more I could do" to win F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Perez “hurt” by safety car timing in Saudi Arabian GP victory fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez “hurt” by safety car timing in Saudi Arabian GP victory fight

Verstappen played "smart tricks" to beat Leclerc in Saudi F1 GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen played "smart tricks" to beat Leclerc in Saudi F1 GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one

Formula 1
11 h
The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition Plus

The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. MARK GALLAGHER finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Plus

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era Plus

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era Plus

What the 2022 Bahrain GP battles taught F1 about the impact of its new era

OPINION: Formula 1’s long-awaited new car formula made its race debut in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix. There were good signs it may achieve its key aims, but those came alongside issues causing for alarm for some of the championship’s big players

Formula 1
Mar 23, 2022
Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order Plus

Why Haas is back to where it should be in F1's pecking order

Ferrari’s celebrations for its 1-2 at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix were arguably matched both in and out of the paddock by Kevin Magnussen finishing fifth for Haas. After years of toil and trouble, the Haas recovery plan has yielded instant rewards in 2022 and ensures the US team returns to the midfield fight

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover Plus

Why Mercedes was right to temper expectations and how it might recover

Mercedes is no stranger to tempering expectations ahead of a Formula 1 season, only to kick off the season in dominant fashion. But the team's 2022 car has legitimate concerns, leaving the Silver Arrows to pursue "damage limitation" at Bahrain. Here's why Mercedes was right to play its W13 down, and how it might find a return to form

Formula 1
Mar 22, 2022
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

The opening round of the 2022 Formula 1 season means the first Driver Ratings of the year. The Bahrain Grand Prix provided the opportunity for a handful of star drivers to shine, even if some were denied the results their performances deserved, while others failed to make it count when it mattered most

Formula 1
Mar 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.