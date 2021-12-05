Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen to go level on points in chaotic race Next / Hamilton doesn't understand 'sudden' Verstappen braking in Turn 27 incident
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Verstappen: 'F1 more about penalties than racing' after Saudi controversy

By:
, Autosport Plus Editor

Max Verstappen has blasted Formula 1 as being "more about penalties than about racing" after a controversial Saudi Arabian Grand Prix blighted by multiple incidents with title rival Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen: 'F1 more about penalties than racing' after Saudi controversy

The Red Bull driver finished second on-the-road to Hamilton in an ill-tempered race at the Jeddah street circuit that was twice red-flagged, with a five-second penalty added to his race time for gaining an advantage by driving off the track.

He has also been summoned by the stewards for an alleged breach of the FIA International Sporting Code for an incident with Hamilton at Turn 27 when the Mercedes driver alleged that Verstappen brake-tested him.

Verstappen had been ordered by his team to let Hamilton through, having run wide at Turn 1 to repel Hamilton's DRS-assisted move, when he slowed suddenly on the back straight heading into the final corner and Hamilton ran into the back of him.

Having stayed in front of Hamilton after this contact, he then heeded the order to let the Mercedes by into the final corner before immediately diving up his inside again.

The Dutchman was then given a five-second penalty, and as his medium tyres began to wear, was overtaken by Hamilton's hard-shod machine.

Verstappen had earlier been told to give up positions to Esteban Ocon and Hamilton for the second restart, following a pileup induced by Sergio Perez's mid-pack spin, after driving over the Turn 1 run-off to stay ahead of Hamilton.

Verstappen was awarded the driver of the day, and in an interview immediately after crossing the line, he vented his displeasure at how the race unfolded.

"Luckily the fans have a clear mind about racing because what happened today is unbelievable," he said.

"I'm just trying to race and this sport these days is more about penalties than about racing.

"For me this is not Formula 1 but at least the fans enjoyed it.

"I gave it all today but clearly not quick enough. But still, happy with second."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Speaking to the media after the race, Verstappen reiterated that he didn't agree with the decisions made by race control.

"A lot of things happened, which I don't fully agree with, but it is what it is," he said. "I mean, at least I tried it on track, you know, to give it all."

Asked directly about the clash with Hamilton, for which he has been summoned to the stewards, Verstappen said: "I slowed down.

Read Also:

"I wanted to let him by, so I'm on the right but he didn't want to overtake and then we touched.

"I don't really understand what happened there."

Verstappen and Hamilton are currently tied on 369.5 points heading to next weekend's Abu Dhabi championship decider, with the Red Bull driver ahead on countback.

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen to go level on points in chaotic race
Previous article

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen to go level on points in chaotic race
Next article

Hamilton doesn't understand 'sudden' Verstappen braking in Turn 27 incident

Hamilton doesn't understand 'sudden' Verstappen braking in Turn 27 incident
Load comments
More
James Newbold
Hamilton doesn't understand 'sudden' Verstappen braking in Turn 27 incident Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton doesn't understand 'sudden' Verstappen braking in Turn 27 incident

Gasly: AlphaTauri understands "worst performance" of F1 2021 in Qatar Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri understands "worst performance" of F1 2021 in Qatar

The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory Plus
National

The consistency that brought Barwell back-to-back British GT glory

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Red Bull still has "good shot" at Saudi Arabian GP win despite Q3 crash Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull still has "good shot" at Saudi Arabian GP win despite Q3 crash

Red Bull "won't hesitate" to swap Verstappen's gearbox after crash Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Red Bull "won't hesitate" to swap Verstappen's gearbox after crash

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight Plus
Formula 1

How F1 2021's other new tracks will impact the Verstappen-Hamilton title fight

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Perez: New Saudi F1 circuit is unnecessarily dangerous Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Perez: New Saudi F1 circuit is unnecessarily dangerous

Mercedes unsure why Red Bull was so quick in Saudi F1 qualifying Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Mercedes unsure why Red Bull was so quick in Saudi F1 qualifying

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

The times that reinforce Mercedes' strong start to F1's first Qatar GP

Latest news

Hamilton doesn't understand 'sudden' Verstappen braking in Turn 27 incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton doesn't understand 'sudden' Verstappen braking in Turn 27 incident

Verstappen: 'F1 more about penalties than racing' after Saudi controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: 'F1 more about penalties than racing' after Saudi controversy

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen to go level on points in chaotic race
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Hamilton beats Verstappen to go level on points in chaotic race

Russell: "Motorsport has a lot to learn" from unnecessary Jeddah F1 danger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: "Motorsport has a lot to learn" from unnecessary Jeddah F1 danger

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance Plus

The impressive attitude that earned Albon his second F1 chance

Dropped by Red Bull last season, Alexander Albon has fought back into a Formula 1 seat with Williams. ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains what Albon has done to earn the place soon to be vacated by the highly rated George Russell

Formula 1
10 h
How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes Plus

How Formula E factors could negate Red Bull's Jeddah practice gap to Mercedes

Mercedes led the way in practice for Formula 1’s first race in Jeddah, where Red Bull was off the pace on both single-lap and long runs. But, if Max Verstappen can reverse the results on Saturday, factors familiar in motorsport’s main electric single-seater category could be decisive in another close battle with Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1
Dec 3, 2021
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.