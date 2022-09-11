Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut Next / Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

Max Verstappen says being booed after his Italian Grand Prix win “not going to spoil my day” after the Monza crowd voiced its frustration at how the Formula 1 race ended.

Haydn Cobb
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
Verstappen: Boos at F1 Italian GP "won't spoil my day"

The reigning Formula 1 world champion recovered from a five-place grid drop for an engine change to take his fifth consecutive victory by beating home favourite Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen had been leading the race after Ferrari polesitter Charles Leclerc made a second pitstop to change onto a set of soft tyres. The Red Bull driver, who was running a one-stop strategy on medium tyres, was holding the gap to Leclerc when Daniel Ricciardo stopped his McLaren between the two Lesmo corners with his car stuck in gear.

The car could not be moved back behind the barriers and required a crane to lift it from the roadside.

While the leaders pitted for fresh tyres in anticipation of a restart and a late sprint to the finish, the race remained under safety car conditions to the end.

The outcome was greeted by boos from the Monza crowd, while Verstappen was also booed during his post-race interview in parc ferme conducted by Martin Brundle.

While F1 crowd booing hasn’t been a common theme in 2022, it was prevalent during the intense title fight between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton last year.

Verstappen played down the boos aimed at him and accepted it was from the tifosi who felt Leclerc was denied the chance to fight him for the win at the end when he race finished behind the safety car.

Fans flood the circuit in celebration at the end of the race

Fans flood the circuit in celebration at the end of the race

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“It happens, everyone speaks to me about it with the booing and stuff but at the end of the day I am here to try and win the race which we’ve done,” Verstappen said.

“Some people of course they cannot appreciate that because they are very passionate fans for a different team. It is what it is.

“It is not going to spoil my day, I am just enjoying the moment.”

Leclerc added he felt F1 fans should stop booing any driver, while the use of flares in the grandstands came up again at Monza.

Read Also:

Two flares were thrown on the Zandvoort track during Dutch GP qualifying last weekend, while concerns over track visibility being a safety issue has also been raised.

“I think nobody likes booing and I think it shouldn’t happen. That’s it,” Leclerc said.

“And for the flares, personally I think it is OK when it is used before the formation lap or laps to the grid, but then sometimes during the race it can be a bit confusing for us. It is the way it is, after the chequered flag there was a bit but not too disturbing.”

shares
comments
De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Previous article

De Vries "spent whole night awake" prior to "dream" Monza F1 debut
Next article

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car

Ferrari says FIA should've done a "better job" with F1 Italian GP safety car
Haydn Cobb More
Haydn Cobb
F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more Italian GP
Formula 1

F1 Italian Grand Prix – Start time, starting grid, how to watch, & more

F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more Italian GP
Formula 1

F1 Italian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus
Formula Regional European Championship

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Max Verstappen More
Max Verstappen
Red Bull F1 team explains loss of top speed at Monza Italian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull F1 team explains loss of top speed at Monza

Verstappen: Social media platforms must do more to address F1 trolls Italian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Social media platforms must do more to address F1 trolls

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address French GP Plus
Formula 1

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

Red Bull Racing More
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull's VSC plan shows Ferrari's strategy call not wrong in Italian GP Italian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull's VSC plan shows Ferrari's strategy call not wrong in Italian GP

Horner: "More than enough time" to restart F1 Italian GP after safety car Italian GP
Formula 1

Horner: "More than enough time" to restart F1 Italian GP after safety car

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership Plus
Formula 1

The culture clash at the heart of Red Bull's stalled Porsche partnership

Latest news

De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands'
Formula 1 Formula 1

De Vries grateful Monza F1 'job interview played into my hands'

Nyck de Vries says he is grateful his Italian Grand Prix "job interview" as a Williams stand-in "played into our hands" as questions over his Formula 1 future intensify.

10 things we learned at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned at the 2022 Italian Grand Prix

As Max Verstappen's bid to claim a second Formula 1 title gathers steam, the Italian Grand Prix played host to a fifth consecutive win for the Dutchman. It also featured safety car controversy, a true super-sub appearance and more silly season twists. Here's the 10 things we learned from the race at Monza

F1 Italian GP should have been red flagged, says Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Italian GP should have been red flagged, says Horner

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner thinks the FIA should have red-flagged Formula 1's Italian Grand Prix to avoid a safety car finish.

Albon recovering from respiratory failure after appendicitis surgery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon recovering from respiratory failure after appendicitis surgery

The Williams Formula 1 team has announced Alex Albon suffered from respiratory failure after his appendicitis surgery, with the Thai driver having to spend time in intensive care.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

As Monza celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Temple of Speed witnessed two perfect 10s notched up by a pair of Dutch dynamites at this year's Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. But once again there were notable strugglers who would have been hoping for more

Formula 1
15 h
Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help Plus

Why Verstappen would have beaten Leclerc without safety car help

The controversy which followed the Italian Grand Prix ending behind the safety car and gift wrapping Max Verstappen victory was expected. But, digging into the details of the situation, the Red Bull driver always looked strong favourite in his Monza masterclass regardless of how the Formula 1 race concluded

Formula 1
17 h
How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race Plus

How F1’s 2022 rules revamp has shaken up the pitstop arms race

Heavier wheels and new rules have made pitstops an even more challenging art to master. But this is Formula 1, so the sharpest teams will always find a few tricks says LUKE SMIITH

Formula 1
Sep 11, 2022
When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers Plus

When an F1 rules farce scuppered two opportunistic drivers

Rules and the consistency with which they’re applied are a point of friction between the drivers and governing body. MAURICE HAMILTON says is there an argument for just letting the drivers do what they do best?

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2022
Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success Plus

Why Ferrari’s Monza practice pace flatters its chances of home success

With the pressure very much on at its home grand prix at Monza, Ferrari showed strong form and headed both practice sessions on Friday. But with Red Bull yet to show its full hand, the pace of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz could merely flatter Ferrari as the Italian Grand Prix enters its more critical stages

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2022
The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos Plus

The Alpine success story that’s been overshadowed by its driver market chaos

OPINION: The Alpine Formula 1 team has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons of late following its contract dispute with Oscar Piastri. On track though, the Enstone-based squad is improving its A522 in a methodical and impressive fashion which is yielding results

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2022
How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market Plus

How F1's team cost cap triggered a football-style driver transfer market

OPINION: This year’s Formula 1 driver market has generated a rare dynamic of big money chopping and changing more akin to the world of football transfers. But with the cost cap now in play, could this year’s events become the norm in the future?

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat Plus

Why Verstappen breaking F1's wins in a season record would be a unique yet misleading feat

OPINION: With a 109-point standings lead leaving Zandvoort, Max Verstappen’s second Formula 1 title triumph feels ever-more inevitable and that comes with the likelihood he’ll break a famous and long-standing record too. But, as Verstappen himself suggests, that doesn’t paint the true picture of the 2022 campaign

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.