Formula 1 News

Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur believes it would be a mistake to fast-track its rising Sauber junior talent Theo Pourchaire into Formula 1.

Vasseur: Mistake to push Pourchaire to F1 too early

The 17-year-old has emerged as a future F1 star in the making after becoming the youngest ever FIA Formula 2 polesitter and race winner in Monaco during his rookie F2 campaign this year.

Pourchaire’s rapid rise through the junior categories has earned him a spot in the Sauber young driver academy, which has just re-added Juan Manuel Correa to its ranks following his incredible comeback from life threatening injuries sustained at Spa in 2019.

The ADAC Formula 4 champion in 2019, Pourchaire was runner-up in last year’s FIA Formula 3 Championship, missing out on the title by four points to Oscar Piastri, and is already an F2 race winner after six races this year.

Despite his recent success, the ART Grand Prix driver is realistic regarding his journey towards F1 and admits he still has a lot to learn before he is ready to make the leap.

While Vasseur has been impressed by Pourchaire’s progress and burgeoning talent, the Alfa Romeo boss believes it would be wrong to push the teenager into F1 “too early”.

PLUS: The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

Alfa Romeo’s driver line-up for 2022 is yet to be finalised with Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi in the last year of their current contracts.

“We have a contract with Theo, but again I don’t want to be in a rush with Theo, we have to keep in mind that he is 17,” said Vasseur.

“If you compare with all the other talents coming into to F1 they are much older and I don’t want to make any comparison with Lewis (Hamilton), Nico (Rosberg) or Charles (Leclerc), they were much older and had bigger experience, and I think it will be a mistake to push him too early.

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal, Alfa Romeo Racing, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

“He will have to do the job in F2 first then we will have time to discuss later on.

“I was impressed by Theo [this year] but I was also impressed by Theo last year.

“For next year it is a bit too early as he has only done three races in F2 and if you remember in the past the guys were able to be champion or to have good results in the first year and in the last part of the season.

“He is more than young, he is 17 and still chasing a drivers licence and we have to let him have time to do the job. We are not in a rush but I think he is a very good one [driver].”

Pourchaire’s most recent F2 appearance ended with the Frenchman breaking his left arm following a clash with Dan Ticktum (Carlin) and Marcus Armstrong (DAMS) in the Baku feature race.

While revealing last week he was unsure if he will be fit to return to F2 action at Silverstone next month, Vasseur is reasonably confident his young recruit will be given the green light to race on the 16-18 July weekend.

“He had an issue on the arm but a small break. He looks okay and the doctor was very optimistic to let him go to Silverstone,” he added.

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief 12:09
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

Brake Magic, Different Wings & More | 2021 Azerbaijan GP F1 Race Debrief

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix 04:28
Formula 1
Jun 9, 2021

How Red Bull Avoided Flexi-Wing Protests At Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

Autosport Plus
How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working Plus

How Ferrari got its F1 recovery plan working

After its worst campaign in 40 years, the famous Italian team had to bounce back in 2021 – and it appears to be delivering. Although it concedes the pole positions in Monaco and Baku paint a somewhat misleading picture of its competitiveness, the team is heading into the 2022 rules revamp on much stronger footing to go for wins again

Formula 1
9h
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Plus

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021 Plus

The figures Red Bull and Mercedes can't afford to see again in F1 2021

OPINION: An interloper squad got amongst the title contenders during Formula 1’s street-circuit mini-break, where Red Bull left with the points lead in both championships. But, as the campaign heads back to purpose-built venues once again, how the drivers of the two top teams compare in one crucial area will be a major factor in deciding which squad stays in or retakes the top spot

Formula 1
Jun 16, 2021
Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future Plus

Why Alfa's boss is ready for the task of securing a stronger F1 future

Two tenth places in recent races have lifted Alfa Romeo to the head of Formula 1's 'Class C' battle in 2021, but longer-term the Swiss-based squad has far loftier ambitions. With the new 2022 rules set to level out the playing field, team boss Frederic Vasseur has good reason to be optimistic, as he explained to Autosport in an exclusive interview

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction Plus

How Barnard’s revolutionary McLaren transformed F1 car construction

The MP4/1 was pioneering by choice, but a McLaren by chance. STUART CODLING relates the tangled (carbonfibre) weaves which led to the creation of one of motor racing’s defining cars

Formula 1
Jun 15, 2021
Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool Plus

Why the end is nigh for F1’s most dependable design tool

Windtunnel work forms the bedrock of aerodynamic development in Formula 1. But as PAT SYMONDS explains, advances in virtual research are signalling the end of these expensive and complicated relics

Formula 1
Jun 13, 2021
Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour Plus

Why polarising Mosley’s legacy amounts to far more than tabloid rumour

The newspapers, naturally, lingered over Max Mosley’s tainted family history and niche sexual practices. But this is to trivialise the legacy of a big beast of motor racing politics. STUART CODLING weighs the life of a man whose work for safety on both road and track has saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but whose penchant for cruelty remains problematic and polarising

Formula 1
Jun 12, 2021
Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture Plus

Why pragmatic Perez isn't fazed by no-nonsense Red Bull F1 culture

Sergio Perez has spent most of his career labouring in Formula 1’s midfield, wondering whether he’d ever get another shot at the big time. Red Bull has handed him that chance and, although life at the top is tough, the Baku winner is doing all the right things to get on terms with Max Verstappen, says BEN ANDERSON

Formula 1
Jun 11, 2021

