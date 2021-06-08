Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Next / Bottas: Slump in form in Baku is "weird"
Formula 1 / Azerbaijan GP Analysis

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

By:
Co-author:
Matt Somerfield

Formula 1 had arrived at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix braced for a showdown over the flexi-wing saga.

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

With new tougher FIA pull-back tests not due to come into force until the French GP, the race in Baku was the last chance for outfits to get away with their more bendy rear wings.

That prospect annoyed teams like Mercedes and McLaren, and the threat of a protest remained if outfits went too far in what they did in Baku.

It was perhaps the threat of a formal complaint, and the inherent risk of a disqualification if the FIA stewards sided with a protester, that perhaps meant the issue never raised its head.

For while Red Bull had been centre of attention after the Spanish Grand Prix with its flexi-wing antics, it elected to run in Baku with a new interim spoon-shaped wing that acted in a much more normal manner and helped steer clear of any controversy.

This Red Bull design features a mainplane with a deeper central section to create the necessary downforce, while the outer channels are shallower in order that the resultant tip vortex created by the airflow’s collision with the endplate is lessened.

To feed into this, Red Bull also made changes to its endplate design, returning to a plainer design in order that it would be less aggressive on the airflow.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The stepped cut-out in the upper corner gave way to a more conventional design, whilst the upwash strikes and louvres hanging strakes were also removed and simplified (see Monaco inset for the usual 2021 design).

The wing, shown in the illustration, also has a section cut away on the trailing edge of the upper flap.

However, while that version of the wing made an appearance, it didn’t actually find its way onto the car in a competitive session in Baku but will likely return at the Belgian GP.

The team opted to run without a Gurney flap on the trailing edge of the wing though, sacrificing some balance for straightline speed (see Spa 2020 inset for comparison with a Gurney attached).

Driver split tactics

It’s always fascinating to see how team-mates respond to the prevailing challenges too, with each driver making set-up and aero changes that suit their own requirements.

In the case of Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen, there was an almost imperceptible difference between their rear wings, as the Dutchman opted for the trailing edge of the wing to be trimmed slightly to reduce drag further still.

Mercedes also opted for different rear wing configurations on its cars at Baku, albeit a totally different concept rather than the subtle difference seen at championship rivals, Red Bull.

The two different wing specifications used by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

The two different wing specifications used by Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

After trawling through the data from Friday’s free practice sessions, where the team had struggled for pace, Lewis Hamilton opted for the lower downforce arrangement, with just a single support pillar connected to the DRS actuator pod. Across the garage, Valtteri Bottas’ W12 was fitted with the higher downforce twin pillar arrangement.

This is not unusual behaviour by Mercedes this season either, as the team opted for different solutions as recently as the Portuguese Grand Prix, in order to boost its chances of beating Red Bull.

The lower downforce wing clearly gave Hamilton the straightline boost required, but conversely it should have put him at a disadvantage to Bottas through the middle sector.

However, the Finn continued to struggle with his W12, finding it unresponsive in terms of generating the right type of tyre temperatures.

The battle of the rear wing specs was also going on over at Ferrari too, as it started off its weekend with a spoon-shaped medium downforce wing on the car, before switching to the more traditional shaped mainplane design for FP3, qualifying and the race.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari’s change of heart allowed Charles Leclerc to grab another pole position, but the Monegasque driver slipped down the order come race day as the pack shuffled back into a more familiar pattern.

Unlike Red Bull, the switch to a lower downforce arrangement didn’t result in the deletion of the serrated upper rear cut-out, the upwash strikes or any changes to the hanging strakes. This means it is still keen to rework the vortex created at the wing tip.

Aston Martin had a couple of small detail changes available at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix which once again made their way on to Lance Stroll’s car ahead of Vettel’s.

These changes concern the area around the cockpit, with the halo fairing’s boomerang replaced by a pair of fins on either side of the safety structure that hope to position the airflow more effectively.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Meanwhile, in a similar fashion to what we’ve already seen from Mercedes, the wing mirror mounts had a serrated finish added to their surface in order to create a series of smaller vortices that also improved flow downstream.

Williams introduced a new bargeboard cluster in Azerbaijan. But with only enough parts to furnish one driver with the update, it was George Russell’s FW43B that carried them throughout the weekend.

The main design change is reminiscent of one that was made by McLaren toward the end of last season, with two C-shaped wings framing the main vertical bargeboard element and the upper boomerang.

Williams FW43B bargeboard detail

Williams FW43B bargeboard detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

shares
comments

Related video

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

Previous article

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

Next article

Bottas: Slump in form in Baku is "weird"

Bottas: Slump in form in Baku is "weird"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Azerbaijan GP
Author Giorgio Piola

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

5h
2
Formula 1

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

36min
3
MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

3h
4
MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

22h
5
MotoGP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy

4h
Latest news
Bottas: Slump in form in Baku is "weird"
F1

Bottas: Slump in form in Baku is "weird"

33m
The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest
F1

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

36m
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus
F1

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

1h
First images revealed of planned Saudi F1 track pit building
F1

First images revealed of planned Saudi F1 track pit building

2h
Binotto "expected something better" from Ferrari in Baku GP
F1

Binotto "expected something better" from Ferrari in Baku GP

3h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Mercedes' 04:04
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: Mercedes' "magic button" explained

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP 03:02
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv 00:47
Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021

Formula 1: F1 in Schools launches new channel on Motorsport.tv

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments 01:40
Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021

LAT Images: How Motorsport Images F1 photographers capture the decisive moments

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

More
Giorgio Piola
F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku Azerbaijan GP
Formula 1

F1 braced for flexi-wing showdown in Baku

Why Red Bull's F1 teams took opposing approaches with 2021 designs
Formula 1

Why Red Bull's F1 teams took opposing approaches with 2021 designs

Piola: How new parts will influence 2020 designs Plus
Formula 1

Piola: How new parts will influence 2020 designs

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

OPINION: With the global pandemic still lingering, Singapore's grand prix has been cancelled for 2021, with more looking likely to follow. Although Formula 1 has TV deals and profits to chase, retaining a 23-race calendar could be most harmful to those who sacrifice the most for the championship

Formula 1
1h
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An eventful weekend in Baku full of incident and drama lent the race result an unusual feel, as three drivers scored their first podiums of the year. But it wasn't the eventual race winner who scored top marks in our driver ratings

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP Plus

How three drivers 'won' the Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1's return to Baku after a year away had thrown up an eventful qualifying marred by four red flags, but the race appeared to be running to a familiar Red Bull vs Mercedes template entering the closing stages. That is, until a dramatic conclusion where victory was snatched away from two drivers, before landing in the lap of Sergio Perez

Formula 1
Jun 7, 2021
The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push Plus

The no-ego Williams ace foiled by 90s F1’s technology push

Racing drivers tend to have deep pockets and short arms, but not Riccardo Patrese, who used to treat his mechanics to sumptuous post-season dinners. NIGEL ROEBUCK looks at the career of a true gentleman

Formula 1
Jun 6, 2021
How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever Plus

How two 25-year-old masterpieces shaped F1 gaming forever

Gamers today are spoiled for choice with the array of titles on offer that allow them to experience hyper-realistic representations of cars and tracks in the virtual world. Much of the credit for this should go to two 1996 titles that paved the way for what was to come

Formula 1
Jun 5, 2021
Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot Plus

Why Mercedes' "worst Friday" leaves it behind Alfa in Baku so far, as Red Bulls run riot

As Red Bull looked in dominant form during Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday, title rival Mercedes was left with a lot of head scratching to do after finding itself behind a number of other teams on one-lap pace - which could have big ramifications come raceday

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles Plus

Why George Russell is ready to fight for F1 titles

Now in his third season with the team, George Russell is still searching for his first point at Williams. But with the confidence resulting from his standout Sakhir GP display in the Mercedes last year, he feels ready for if – or when – he gets a seat that will allow him to challenge not just for points, but world championship titles

Formula 1
Jun 4, 2021
Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings Plus

Why F1 shouldn't be too rigid about flexi-wings

The FIA is set to crack down on 'flexi-wings' in Formula 1, drawing criticism from many of the teams that will have to change their designs as a result at considerable expense. But our columnist argues that shutting down such avenues may not be in F1's interest when one byproduct would be a reduction in efficiency

Formula 1
Jun 3, 2021

Trending Today

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner disagrees with way Wolff "roasts" own F1 team

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Quartararo’s Catalunya suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: I should have been black-flagged from Catalunya MotoGP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo race suit in "normal working order" after Catalan GP controversy

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

First images revealed of planned Saudi F1 track pit building
Formula 1 Formula 1

First images revealed of planned Saudi F1 track pit building

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Verstappen's scepticism puts pressure on Pirelli

Latest news

Bottas: Slump in form in Baku is "weird"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Slump in form in Baku is "weird"

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Red Bull design that avoided a flexi-wing protest

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The human cost to replacing Formula 1's cancelled rounds

First images revealed of planned Saudi F1 track pit building
Formula 1 Formula 1

First images revealed of planned Saudi F1 track pit building

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.