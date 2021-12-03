Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / Leclerc: 2022 F1 cars will require different driving style at low speed
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

The McLaren F1 configuration that has helped Sainz shine at Ferrari

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

Carlos Sainz Jr has stood out in Formula 1 this season as the driver who adapted quickest and best to a new team.

The McLaren F1 configuration that has helped Sainz shine at Ferrari

His ability to hit the ground running, and be up there fighting it out alongside teammate Charles Leclerc, has been critical in helping the Maranello squad’s battle with his old team McLaren for third place in the constructors’ championship.

One interesting aspect of his switch to Ferrari has been how he has adopted a similar clutch arrangement to the one he preferred at his previous squad.

Rather than sticking with the single wishbone-style paddle arrangement that was first introduced by his predecessor Sebastian Vettel and adopted by Leclerc, Sainz has gone for a twin paddle arrangement.

Like the setup used during his McLaren tenure, Sainz’s paddles also have a socket at the end in order that he might place his index and second finger inside to improve modulation and feel.

Sainz's Ferrari steering wheel, 2021

Sainz's Ferrari steering wheel, 2021

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This is a feature in common with an arrangement used by Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, before the switch to the single paddle setup. 

Raikkonen persevered with the double version, and had the paddles horizontal to the wheel. However, Sainz has decided to have them mounted at an angle that better accommodates his requirements.

It’s also interesting to note that, whilst adaptations on the front of the steering wheel appear to be less critical to Sainz’s comfort, he seems to have shortened the shift paddles on his wheel when compared to Leclerc.

These changes might seem small on the face of it, but even tiny ergonomic changes can have a valid impact on performance, especially when we consider the importance of a race start.

Vettel's Ferrari steering wheel, 2017

Vettel's Ferrari steering wheel, 2017

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

shares
comments

Related video

Leclerc: 2022 F1 cars will require different driving style at low speed
Previous article

Leclerc: 2022 F1 cars will require different driving style at low speed
Load comments
Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
The photos that offer clues to Red Bull's rear wing problems Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

The photos that offer clues to Red Bull's rear wing problems

The Mercedes rear wing marks behind Red Bull's suspicions Qatar GP
Formula 1

The Mercedes rear wing marks behind Red Bull's suspicions

Why Hamilton’s fresh Brazil F1 engine was a game changer
Formula 1

Why Hamilton’s fresh Brazil F1 engine was a game changer

Latest news

The McLaren F1 configuration that has helped Sainz shine at Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

The McLaren F1 configuration that has helped Sainz shine at Ferrari

Leclerc: 2022 F1 cars will require different driving style at low speed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: 2022 F1 cars will require different driving style at low speed

F1 Stewards: Who are they, what do they do & how are they chosen?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Stewards: Who are they, what do they do & how are they chosen?

The new Jeddah F1 track: Is it ready and is it any good?
Formula 1 Formula 1

The new Jeddah F1 track: Is it ready and is it any good?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren  Plus

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren 

From being lapped by his own team-mate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.