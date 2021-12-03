Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / F1 Stewards: Who are they, what do they do & how are they chosen?
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabia GP News

Leclerc: 2022 F1 cars will require different driving style at low speed

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Charles Leclerc says the heavier 2022 Formula 1 cars will require a different driving style in low-speed corners after getting a feel for the changes in Ferrari’s simulator.

Leclerc: 2022 F1 cars will require different driving style at low speed

F1 is overhauling its technical regulations for next season in a bid to make the field more competitive, as well as making it easier for cars to follow each other and race wheel-to-wheel.

The cars are set to be almost 40kg heavier than in 2021 owing to new-spec tyres and an increase in the chassis weight due to safety changes.

Drivers have been completing their first simulator running with the initial 2022 car models in recent months as they gear up for their initial on-track outings next February with shakedowns and pre-season testing.

Ferrari driver Leclerc told Autosport in Jeddah on Thursday that the 2022 model was feeling “better and better every time I go on the sim”.

“It feels positive for now, because it shows that we are working in the right direction, just to have a better feeling every time I go there,” Leclerc said.

“It’s nice. Then we’ll see where we are compared to the others once we test for the first time with everyone.”

But Leclerc revealed the added weight was noticeable, particularly in low-speed corners, prompting a change in driving style.

“They are heavy, much heavier than this year’s cars,” Leclerc said.

“You can feel it mostly in low-speed corners. It makes us change quite a bit the driving style for those low-speed corners, just because it’s a much heavier car.

“Then at high-speed, I would say the driving style is a bit more similar.”

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid

The 2022 Formula 1 car launch event on the Silverstone grid

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly acknowledged the 2022 cars did not feel as good as the 2021 models due to the added weight, saying: “Everything just feels slightly worse, braking, the entries, the high-speed, the low-speed.

“The car is heavier, so it’s obviously going to feel worse in low speed. But it’s a bit of everything. We are not five seconds slower, obviously, but a couple of seconds.”

The main aim of the regulations has been to draw the field closer together, but Gasly was concerned that may not be achieve, and that the bigger teams would retain their advantage.

“I really hope that’s what we achieve, even though I’m a bit worried that it’s not going to happen,” Gasly said of the push to bring the field together.

“Hopefully I’m wrong, but it’s a slower car, a heavier car. Usually when you put this on a race car, obviously the balance of the car is not going to be as great. You’re going to struggle more.

“We’ll see next year. Still I believe these guys, these [rival] teams are going to find so much more performance through the year, it might feel quite different after a couple of races already.”

Read Also:

Asked why he was worried about the regulations not working, Gasly said there were “a couple of things” but that it was “just a feeling”.

“Until you put the car in Barcelona and really put the car on the ground and start to push to the limit, then we’ll get some answers,” Gasly said.

“But always when you start from a brand new page, it’s a lot of work. There are so many directions you can take. Hopefully we took the right one.

“At the moment we are pretty happy with our development, but it depends on what others have found.”

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Stewards: Who are they, what do they do & how are they chosen?
Previous article

F1 Stewards: Who are they, what do they do & how are they chosen?
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight

Williams hires ex-VW motorsport boss as F1 sporting director Saudi Arabia GP
Formula 1

Williams hires ex-VW motorsport boss as F1 sporting director

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year" Qatar GP Plus
Formula 1

Qatar's long-term plans for a "World Cup every single year"

Latest news

Leclerc: 2022 F1 cars will require different driving style at low speed
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: 2022 F1 cars will require different driving style at low speed

F1 Stewards: Who are they, what do they do & how are they chosen?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Stewards: Who are they, what do they do & how are they chosen?

The new Jeddah F1 track: Is it ready and is it any good?
Formula 1 Formula 1

The new Jeddah F1 track: Is it ready and is it any good?

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "more relaxed than ever" in Verstappen F1 title fight

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer Plus

Why Norris doesn’t expect Mr Nice Guy praise for much longer

Earning praise from rivals has been a welcome sign that Lando Norris is becoming established among Formula 1's elite. But the McLaren driver is confident that his team's upward curve can put him in the mix to contend for titles in the future, when he's hoping the compliments will be replaced by being deemed an equal adversary

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention Plus

What Ferrari still needs to improve to return to F1 title contention

After a disastrous 2020 in which it slumped to sixth in the F1 constructors' standings, Ferrari has rebounded strongly and is on course to finish third - despite regulations that forced it to carryover much of its forgettable SF1000 machine. Yet while it can be pleased with its improvement, there are still steps it must make if 2022 is to yield a return to winning ways

Formula 1
Dec 2, 2021
How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations Plus

How F1 teams and personnel react in pressurised situations

OPINION: The pressure is firmly on Red Bull and Mercedes as Formula 1 2021 embarks on its final double-header. How the respective teams deal with that will be a crucial factor in deciding the outcome of the drivers' and constructors' championships, as Autosport's technical consultant and ex-McLaren F1 engineer explains

Formula 1
Dec 1, 2021
Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated Plus

Why Ferrari is sure its long-term Leclerc investment will be vindicated

Humble yet blisteringly quick, Charles Leclerc is the driver Ferrari sees as its next  world champion, and a rightful heir to the greats of Ferrari’s past – even though, by the team’s own admission, he’s not the finished article yet. Here's why it is confident that the 24-year-old can be the man to end a drought stretching back to 2008

Formula 1
Nov 30, 2021
The downside to F1's show and tell proposal Plus

The downside to F1's show and tell proposal

Technology lies at the heart of the F1 story and it fascinates fans, which is why the commercial rights holder plans to compel teams to show more of their ‘secrets’. STUART CODLING fears this will encourage techno-quackery…

Formula 1
Nov 29, 2021
How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits Plus

How getting sacked gave Mercedes F1’s tech wizard lasting benefits

He’s had a hand in world championship-winning Formula 1 cars for Benetton, Renault and Mercedes, and was also a cog in the Schumacher-Ferrari axis. Having recently ‘moved upstairs’ as Mercedes chief technical officer, James Allison tells STUART CODLING about his career path and why being axed by Benetton was one of the best things that ever happened to him

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2021
The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback Plus

The remarkable qualities that propelled Kubica’s F1 comeback

It’s easy to look at  Robert Kubica’s second Formula 1 career and feel a sense of sadness that he didn’t reach the heights for which he seemed destined. But as BEN ANDERSON discovered, performance and results are almost meaningless in this context – something more fundamental and incredible happened…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2021
The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren  Plus

The humbling changes Ricciardo made to deliver the goods for McLaren 

From being lapped by his own team-mate in Monaco to winning at Monza, it’s been a tumultuous first season at McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo. But, as he tells STUART CODLING, there’s more to the story of his turnaround than having a lovely summer holiday during Formula 1's summer break...

Formula 1
Nov 26, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.