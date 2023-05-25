Subscribe
Previous / De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock" Next / Honda confident it can match F1 rivals in 2026 despite hiatus
Formula 1 / Monaco GP Analysis

The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco

Mercedes' much-vaunted Formula 1 upgrade has arrived in Monaco, as the team abandons its zero-pod solution in favour of a design more akin to its rivals.

Matt Somerfield
By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W14 technical detail

As expected, the new design takes inspiration from other solutions employed throughout the grid. However, there's clearly delineation in its design profile in order to integrate it with the W14's core design principles.

This has been made even more difficult by the cost cap and resulting resource restrictions. In the past, teams may have considered a full-blown B-spec redesign and manufacture but this is no longer an option. As such, there's always going to be a considerable trade-off when shifting to a new concept as not everything can be placed optimally.

In this respect, one major feature of the zero-pod design has been retained as part of the overhaul. The Side Impact Spar (SIS) fairing has been retained ahead of the main sidepod assembly. Moving it inside is not possible without the homologation of a new chassis, meaning the team has had to incorporate the fairing into the sidepod's revisions.

The winglet mounted below and on the outer extremity of the SIS fairing has also been retained, but modified to better suit the flow characteristics required. The SIS fairing itself is positioned to help to direct the airflow towards the inlet, which has been widened but is also shallower to create a more traditional undercut beneath it.

Thereafter the undercut is smoothed into a flatter surface profile, which is married to the new downwash ramp-style upper portion of the sidepod.

This upper surface of the sidepod also retains some commonality with its predecessor, as an interchangeable louvred cooling panel resides on the top surface, allowing heat to be rejected based on the circuit's characteristics and the panel chosen.

The sidepod's downwash ramp also features the waterslide approach seen on other cars. The design favoured by Mercedes is more comparable with those of Alpine or McLaren rather than Aston Martin, owing to the height that's been allowed for the ramp section as it tapers towards the rear of the car.

Mercedes W14 technical detail

Mercedes W14 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The updates introduced by Mercedes go beyond just the sidepods however. Changes made to the front suspension are perhaps even more intriguing, given that they will have both aerodynamic and mechanical consequences.

This is the primary reason why the team has been prepared to run the gauntlet of introducing a large update package on the tight and barrier-lined streets of Monte Carlo, as one element of its package will not deliver the performance it is looking for without the other.

The main change is to the lead arm of the upper wishbone, as the inboard end now finds a home in the highest position possible on the forward corner of the chassis, rather than a few inches below.

This will have implications in terms of the suspension's behaviour under certain modes, with dive being the most prominent. This will assist not only from a mechanical standpoint but aerodynamically too.

The change in position for the lead arm has also resulted in the team paying particular attention to the fairing's topology, with a section of it turned down to the oncoming airflow in order to better manage its behaviour thereafter (red arrow).

There's still likely more to come from Mercedes too, with a new floor also on the agenda in order to take advantage of the other changes.

Mercedes W14 front suspension comparison

Mercedes W14 front suspension comparison

Photo by: Uncredited

shares
comments

De Vries admits speculation over AlphaTauri F1 seat is "not a shock"

Honda confident it can match F1 rivals in 2026 despite hiatus
Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
How Red Bull keeps improving its RB19 F1 car

How Red Bull keeps improving its RB19 F1 car

Formula 1

How Red Bull keeps improving its RB19 F1 car How Red Bull keeps improving its RB19 F1 car

The best tech images so far from Formula 1 2023

The best tech images so far from Formula 1 2023

Formula 1

The best tech images so far from Formula 1 2023 The best tech images so far from Formula 1 2023

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain February Testing

What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles What controls the frontline in the latest F1 design tech battles

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car

Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car Mercedes explains the six upgrades on its W14 F1 car

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Latest news

What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix

What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise" McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Alex Kalinuackas

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe