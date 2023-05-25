Subscribe
Previous / The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco Next / Aston Martin has "great hopes" of fighting for Monaco F1 win
Formula 1 / Honda press conference News

Honda confident it can match F1 rivals in 2026 despite hiatus

Honda is confident it will be able to match rival Formula 1 power unit manufacturers upon its fully fledged return with Aston Martin in 2026, despite an 18-month development hiatus.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Red Bull Racing RB19 technical detail

Honda withdrew as an official engine manufacturer at the conclusion of its Red Bull deal at the end of 2021, although it continued building engines for Red Bull Racing and AlphaTauri under the Honda Racing Corporation moniker.

But following F1's push for more sustainable future engine regulations, the Japanese giant has had a change of heart and announced a tie-up with Aston Martin as a works partner from 2026 onwards, the increased electrification and switch to sustainable fuels luring Honda back in.

According to HRC chief Koji Watanabe, Honda's soft exit from F1 has cushioned the blow of losing months of development time compared to the engine manufacturers that committed to the new regulation cycle from the start.

“I'd like to mention that we have been continuously supplying engines upon request from Red Bull even for the current F1, so therefore we are still in operation for the ongoing F1 races as well,” Watanabe said when asked if he was confident Honda would be at the same level as its rivals by 2026.

“As for the new regulations to be introduced from 2026, we have continuously engaged in studies of the important factors in terms of the power units. So therefore, we have not totally withdrawn from our R&D activities.

“Unlike the previous time where we were fully withdrawn, we have already been engaging in development.”

Honda's situation is night and day different from its last F1 entry in 2015, when it arrived as McLaren's works partner one year into the turbo hybrid era.

Initially it struggled mightily to get power and reliability out of its power unit, wrestling with the complicated MGU-H system that will now be removed for 2026.

Koji Watanabe, Honda Racing CEO

Koji Watanabe, Honda Racing CEO

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Watanabe explained that after Honda's official F1 withdrawal its development staff was moved to non-motorsport related divisions, investigating “carbon neutral projects”.

But under the HRC name, which was also seen on Red Bull's F1 cars, it conducted case studies on F1's new engine direction, which ultimately led to its decision to re-join as a fully-fledged manufacturer.

He feels Honda has therefore kept its foot in the door enough not to lose too much ground on its competitors.

“Until March 2022 we were fully engaged in gauging the development of the power units for up until 2022,” he added. “So, we had the full headcount still remaining.

Read Also:

“However, then they were allocated to different carbon neutral projects. So, the headcount of the development member has started to decrease starting from April 2022.

“In April 2022, a new company called Honda Racing Corporation was established, this is the dedicated company for motorsport races. This company kept on engaging in studies and development of four-wheel technologies and we commenced studies regarding the new regulations.

“Therefore, we don't think that we have lost so much regardless of our withdrawal from F1 racing at this point in time.”

Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble and Adam Cooper

shares
comments

The key details behind Mercedes' W14 F1 upgrade in Monaco

Aston Martin has "great hopes" of fighting for Monaco F1 win
Filip Cleeren More
Filip Cleeren
Alonso: Aston Martin can win F1 titles before Honda joins in 2026

Alonso: Aston Martin can win F1 titles before Honda joins in 2026

Formula 1

Alonso: Aston Martin can win F1 titles before Honda joins in 2026 Alonso: Aston Martin can win F1 titles before Honda joins in 2026

Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco

Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco Perez: Red Bull F1 will "struggle to show its strengths" in Monaco

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Aston Martin Racing More
Aston Martin Racing
Aston Martin reveals first F1 2023 upgrades ahead of Monaco FP1

Aston Martin reveals first F1 2023 upgrades ahead of Monaco FP1

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Aston Martin reveals first F1 2023 upgrades ahead of Monaco FP1 Aston Martin reveals first F1 2023 upgrades ahead of Monaco FP1

Alonso vows to "attack more than any other weekend" for F1 Monaco GP

Alonso vows to "attack more than any other weekend" for F1 Monaco GP

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Alonso vows to "attack more than any other weekend" for F1 Monaco GP Alonso vows to "attack more than any other weekend" for F1 Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Latest news

What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix

What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix What we learned in Friday practice at the Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more F1 Monaco GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

INDY IndyCar
Indy 500

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise" McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades Mercedes sees no "negative" warnings from Monaco F1 upgrades

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience Why the growing pains of F1’s cost-cap era require patience

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinuackas

The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery The crucial next steps for McLaren on its path to F1 recovery

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades The bigger answer Mercedes needs from its now delayed F1 upgrades

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Alex Kalinuackas

What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team What the lessons of 2013’s mid-year tyre change mean for F1 2023's dominant team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe