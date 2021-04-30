Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Horner: Switch to F1 secret ballot voting would be 'a shame' Next / F1 Portuguese GP: Hamilton tops FP2 ahead of Verstappen
Formula 1 News

The joy of the travel and the chase in Formula 1

By:

While the COVID-19 pandemic may have changed the familiar pattern of travel for everyone involved in Formula 1, the joy in chasing the racing can still be found and will only become greater when normality returns.

The joy of the travel and the chase in Formula 1

One of the many joys of covering grand prix racing is the opportunity to travel to far-flung areas of the globe and experience all that other cultures have to offer. The Formula 1 world championship calendar has a foothold in every continent bar Africa, and even that may change in the coming years.

While some traditionalists bemoan the expansion beyond F1’s traditional European heartlands, and prefer the more ‘organic’ circuits to the grand clean-sheet architecture of recent arrivals, for the journalists each new destination brings a fresh adventure.

From hitting the street food emporia of Singapore at 4am for ‘dinner’ after the track sessions have finished for the day to catching Paul McCartney live at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, it’s not all work…

And, let’s face it, travel isn’t as challenging as it used to be. When Japan joined the championship calendar in 1976, getting there required a stopover in Anchorage. The world is a smaller place now. No need to cart a typewriter around, faff with fax machines or dictate your copy down a crackly phone line either.

The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed new working patterns on everyone, and the journalists are no exception. But while there’s less travelling to races, it’s still possible to report from the ground.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, in the paddock

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1, in the paddock

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Flights have been harder to come by, the airports unusually quiet, and it’s a curious and disconcerting process when you’re used to the hustle and bustle of busy travel hubs. As vaccination uptake enables the restrictions loosen in the months to come, this will change. Right now, it’s almost as if the people at passport control are pleased to see you.

Formula 1 has moved proverbial mountains to lay on a full calendar, and the process has required sacrifices: intrusive nasopharyngeal swabs before, during and after the event for everyone planning to attend; strictly demarcated areas for team personnel and the media; and reduced interview access. Even so, F1 hasn’t switched entirely to virtual press conferences, and the FIA is now furnishing a specific area at every race for socially distanced face-to-face meetings. These are key opportunities to get exclusive insights.

When last year’s F1 season kicked off with a double-header in Austria it was a genuine light-at-the-end-of-the-tunnel moment, because for all the precautions everyone had to take, the locals in Styria were palpably delighted to have F1 there. It was a welcome relief from lockdown measures.

While forthcoming events in Portugal and Spain are going to be held behind closed doors, race promoters elsewhere are super-keen to get spectators back in this year. So too are the teams and drivers, because the novelty of performing in front of an empty house has long since worn off. Fans bring an atmosphere and energy that’s been lacking. The season-opener in Bahrain was extra special because spectators were allowed in and the drivers responded to it.

Fans in a grandstand

Fans in a grandstand

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Depending on developments in the coming months, there’s the tantalising prospect of an epic road trip for the triple-header which brings the European leg of the championship to a close as August fades into September. Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort and Monza are steeped in history and individual character, and the prospect of visiting them on successive weekends is genuinely exciting – regardless of the grind involved in working a triple-header. It’s a confluence of greatness which may never happen again: what’s not to love about it?

Tickets for the Belgian and Dutch Grands Prix are currently on sale with Motorsport Tickets. Italian Grand Prix tickets are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1's Monaco midfield battle

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn't a better F1 race

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1's worst car isn't inhibiting 'smart' Schumacher

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021
Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Why Ferrari should be quietly confident it's really in the mix for Monaco success

Ferrari topped the opening practice times for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix on Thursday, which raised expectations it could finally be a factor for Formula 1 victory once again. But is that a step too far? Here's how the hidden data the teams have collected so far shows both good and bad signs for the Scuderia

Formula 1
May 20, 2021

