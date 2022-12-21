Tickets Subscribe
Formula 1 Video

The F1 record no one can beat

You might think Max Verstappen clinched the title early in 2022, but how about having the championship sewn up in the summer…

Kevin Turner
By:

In the latest of Autosport’s Short View Back to the Past series, Chief Editor Kevin Turner looks at when the F1 title was won in July by one of the greatest motorsport combinations.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

