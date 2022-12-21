F1 2022 tech review: How Alfa Romeo's short and light C42 helped its revival
Alfa Romeo had lived through two difficult seasons in F1’s COVID 2020 and 2021 campaigns, as its form seemed to be falling away as rivals made good gains.
How Norris pulled off the toughest race drive of F1 2022
OPINION: As 2022 ended up being a much more trying season for Lando Norris compared to his previous two Formula 1 campaigns, it’s worth looking back on the McLaren driver’s toughest race this year. After all, that’s where he really showed his class in a midfield season where success was harder to grab and spot
Is Formula 1 poised for a copy of motorsport's most famous grudge match?
OPINION: Over the years motorsport has witnessed iconic rivalries, some of which resurface every so often to remind us of past hostilities. Think Ford vs Ferrari or Senna vs Prost. But could an all-new conflict between two of the biggest brands in racing be heading to Formula 1?
How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong
The ‘pay driver’ tag left Zhou Guanyu facing depressing abuse. But China’s first F1 driver put it all behind him with a decent first season at Alfa Romeo that meant a contract extension was never in any doubt
The off-track dramas that added spice to F1 2022
Who thought that once the fallout from Abu Dhabi 2021 was out of the way F1 could just get on with racing? That proved a forlorn hope, as once again political drama abounded in 2022. Here's how the year's biggest controversies played out
How Ferrari missed its big chance to end a painful F1 wait
When Charles Leclerc built a 46-point gap over Max Verstappen after three races of the season, expectation soared in Maranello - only to deflate amid embarrassing capitulation that prompted the departure of team boss Mattia Binotto. Unreliability, strategy errors and driver errors all had their part to play as the team faced an unexpectedly close challenge to hold onto second in the constructors' standings
The vital ally to F1 drivers behind key performance gains
At a time of rampant calendar expansion, physiotherapists have becoming an increasingly important tool in a Formula 1 driver’s physical wellbeing. And as BEN EDWARDS explains, the winter is perhaps their most crucial period of the season
How five tech battlegrounds shaped Formula 1 in 2022
The biggest rules reset in 40 years as Formula 1 reverted to ground effect regulations created new and demanding challenges for modern-era designers, as they worked within tight restrictions. Here are the major areas that had a determining outcome on the 2022 season
The intent revealed in Gasly's Alpine switch that his F1 rivals should heed
Disappointed that the door to the senior team remains closed to him, Pierre Gasly has left the Red Bull family. But, speaking exclusively to OLEG KARPOV, he explains this is by no means a bitter separation and its dogged pursuit of the 2020 Italian GP winner has imbued him with confidence aplenty
