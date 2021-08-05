Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break Next / How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator
Formula 1 News

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

By:
Co-author:
Giorgio Piola

McLaren has shown no signs of easing off in the development push of its 2021 Formula 1 car, with the latest upgrades coming at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

And, with rival teams all pretty much having switched off their work on current cars to focus on 2022, McLaren is still eyeing further updates after the summer break.

But the likelihood is that what appeared at the Hungaroring was probably the last 'major' upgrade for the team this season, with smaller tweaks to be made in the future to help find small pockets of performance without having a major impact on their development of next year's car.

McLaren arrived at the Hungaroring with a revised bargeboard package that concentrated on the boomerang and downwash wings, with both reorganised to help redefine their flow characteristics.

As part of this reorganisation the boomerang (red arrow) has been moved much further forward, taking up the position of the front downwash winglet (blue arrow).

McLaren MCL35M bargeboard comparison

McLaren MCL35M bargeboard comparison

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This has effectively resulted in the convergence of the two elements with a thicker profile preferred, while the rearmost downwash winglet (green arrow) has been altered as a consequence. The obviously has to be much shorter to link up with the boomerang.

The repositioning of the boomerang exposes the feather-like top edge of the main vertical bargeboard element to a different flow regime too, and could help unlock their potential or be an area where the team looks to make further optimisations as a result.

It's also interesting to see the amount of metalwork that McLaren is including in its structures this season too, as the team hopes to prevent the various elements within the bargeboard cluster from fatiguing and flexing too much as this would ultimately result in a loss of performance.

 

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Cool under pressure

McLaren also looked at what solution would work best for it when it came to cooling at the Hungaroring, as the high track temperatures and the lower speed corners always lead to a compromise between engine and aerodynamic performance.

It set about evaluating this from the outset with both drivers back-to-back testing the largest rear cooling outlet it has on hand with the one introduced a few races ago that has been developed in line with this year's power unit parameters.

The team adopted the latter for qualifying and the race but did have to give up some aerodynamic efficiency as it installed the louvered cooling panels beside the cockpit on either side of both cars.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
shares
comments

Related video

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

Previous article

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

Next article

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

2 h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break

3 h
3
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

2 h
4
Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

24 min
5
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi protégé set for SRT MotoGP move in 2022

1 h
Latest news
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator Plus
F1

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

3m
The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
F1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

24m
Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break
F1

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

2 h
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus
F1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

2 h
Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break
F1

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break

3 h
Latest videos
Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
2 h

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next 06:30
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Matt Somerfield More
Matt Somerfield
Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP British GP
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car British GP
Formula 1

How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car

How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition Austrian GP
Formula 1

How F1's biggest 2021 update shows Aston Martin's ambition

McLaren More
McLaren
Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now

McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP
Formula 1

McLaren backs decision to delay pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest Plus
Formula 1

Why '5/10' Ricciardo isn't giving up on his McLaren quest

Trending Today

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Valentino Rossi protégé set for SRT MotoGP move in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi protégé set for SRT MotoGP move in 2022

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice

Masi insists Spa is safe for F1 following high-speed GT3 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi insists Spa is safe for F1 following high-speed GT3 crash

Rast has no interest in DTM return as LMDh stopgap
DTM DTM

Rast has no interest in DTM return as LMDh stopgap

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator Plus

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

As a young boy, Carlos Sainz Jr was schooled by his father in the special folklore surrounding Ferrari in Formula 1. Now an established grand prix ace – and a Ferrari driver to boot – Sainz opens up to BEN ANDERSON about driving for the team of his childhood hero, and of his own boyhood dreams

Formula 1
3m
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

OPINION: The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix may not have been a thrill-a-minute overtaking fest, but it's a race that will live long in the memory as one of the best of the current era of Formula 1. And as F1 moves to regulations in 2022 aimed at boosting overtaking, Hungary showed the balance it must strike with its new machinery as not to deny similarly tense spectacles

Formula 1
2 h
Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Plus

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

OPINION: Different perspectives had Lewis Hamilton’s solo second standing start in Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as fabulous or farcical. But did it make the championship appear too silly for the sake of a moment of high-charged sporting drama?

Formula 1
21 h
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Plus

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

The chaotic start to the Hungarian GP set the scene for F1's less heralded drivers to make a name for themselves. Esteban Ocon did just that to win in fine style, but further down the order one driver was making his first visit to the points and - while the circumstances were fortunate - took full advantage of the chance presented to him

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2021
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

This was race that showcased the best and worst of Formula 1, producing a first time winner and a memorable comeback to a podium finish. Avoiding trouble at the start and astute strategy calls were key to success, but where some drivers took full advantage, others made key errors that cost them dearly

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph Plus

The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Latest news

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari has brought the best from F1’s smooth operator

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade
Formula 1 Formula 1

The boomerang tweaks behind McLaren's latest F1 upgrade

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.