Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars
Formula 1 News

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith

The Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team believes it still has a chance to beat Williams for P8 in the championship despite falling behind in Hungary, saying it will be more difficult for Williams to continue scoring in the second half of the season than for Alfa Romeo.

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

Alfa Romeo was dealt a blow in its fight with Williams for P8 after an eventful wet-dry Hungarian Grand Prix, in which Williams driver Nicholas Latifi and George Russell not only got their first points of the season on the board but grabbed a 10-point haul to move firmly ahead of Alfa in the constructors' championship.

Latifi's and Russell's seventh and eighth place respectively meant that Williams heads into the summer break with a seven-point lead on the Swiss-based team, which added one point to its tally courtesy of Kimi Raikkonen's 10th place after both he and Antonio Giovinazzi received a penalty.

Raikkonen was given a 10-second penalty for an unsafe release after a pitstop, while Giovinazzi was hit with a 10-second stop and go for speeding in the pitlane.

Despite the Hungaroring setback, Alfa Romeo believes it can still outscore Williams in the second half of the season.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

"It will be not easy, but I think it’s possible," said Xevi Pujolar, Alfa Romeo's Head of Trackside Engineering.

"We’ll try. I think at the end of the day it would have been much worse from where they were at the beginning, so I’m still happy about it.

"We wanted to have both cars in Q2, we wanted to have both cars in front of the Williams, so we achieved that.

"On lap one everything is just gone but still we had a chance there. Then they are both ahead, and both of our cars have a penalty. That was even more challenging.

"But now the difference in points, I think it’s not huge and we’ve still got a lot of races to do, so I think we can do that."

Read Also:

Pujolar says getting both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi into Q2 on Saturdays , like it managed in Hungary, will be the key to grabbing the odd point here and there.

Barring exceptional circumstances like last Sunday, when several contenders were taken out at the start, he's confident that it will be more difficult for Williams to score more points in the second half of the season than for Alfa Romeo.

"I think under normal racing conditions, we could not achieve it in one go, but if we have still multiple races to go, then this is achievable," he explained.

"We have got many races to do yet, and I think if we can put both cars in Q2 after the shutdown, we can do that probably.

"On a few occasions I think we can score points. I would say it would be more difficult for [Williams to score points]."

When asked if there are certain circuits coming up that might favour Alfa Romeo in its fight against Williams, Pujolar believes there are no specific tracks that suit his team's car, but that it has a solid chance on most tracks to be in contention for top 10.

"I think there are no specific tracks. I think in most tracks, we can perform reasonably well if we have both drivers [in Q2].

"I think we can maintain that and maintain that on tracks where you run maximum downforce, in tracks where the efficiency level is a bit higher.

"I don’t see any particular track layout to be doing that from Spa up to the end of the season."

shares
comments
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

Previous article

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

2 h
2
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi protégé set for SRT MotoGP move in 2022

39 min
3
Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

1 h
4
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break

2 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice

1 d
Latest news
Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break
F1

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

1 h
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus
F1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

2 h
Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break
F1

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break

2 h
Masi insists Spa is safe for F1 following high-speed GT3 crash
F1

Masi insists Spa is safe for F1 following high-speed GT3 crash

19 h
Alpine knew Ocon would win Hungary F1 race three laps from the end
F1

Alpine knew Ocon would win Hungary F1 race three laps from the end

20 h
Latest videos
Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief 10:15
Formula 1
1 h

Restarts, Undercuts & More | 2021 Hungarian GP F1 Race Debrief

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary 11:36
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Alpine's Marcin Budkowski hails team work in Hungary

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next 06:30
Formula 1
Aug 4, 2021

Vettel's Fuel Sample Failure Explained - And What Happens Next

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

More
Filip Cleeren
Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break

Alpine: Alonso's Hungary F1 defence of Hamilton "incredible" Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Alpine: Alonso's Hungary F1 defence of Hamilton "incredible"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Williams More
Williams
How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungarian GP Hungarian GP
Formula 1

How queue-jumping Russell avoided an F1 penalty in Hungarian GP

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme
Formula 1

Williams releases Ticktum from F1 junior programme

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Hungarian GP Plus
Formula 1

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

Trending Today

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

Valentino Rossi protégé set for SRT MotoGP move in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

Valentino Rossi protégé set for SRT MotoGP move in 2022

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes baffled by Red Bull's "odd" F1 wing choice

Masi insists Spa is safe for F1 following high-speed GT3 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi insists Spa is safe for F1 following high-speed GT3 crash

What could have been: The shootout that ended a Le Mans ace's F1 hopes
Formula 1 Formula 1

What could have been: The shootout that ended a Le Mans ace's F1 hopes

Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month
BTCC BTCC

Jordan to give BTCC hybrid race debut next month

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

OPINION: The 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix may not have been a thrill-a-minute overtaking fest, but it's a race that will live long in the memory as one of the best of the current era of Formula 1. And as F1 moves to regulations in 2022 aimed at boosting overtaking, Hungary showed the balance it must strike with its new machinery as not to deny similarly tense spectacles

Formula 1
2 h
Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1? Plus

Was Hamilton's Hungary solo start a good or bad look for F1?

OPINION: Different perspectives had Lewis Hamilton’s solo second standing start in Formula 1’s 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix as fabulous or farcical. But did it make the championship appear too silly for the sake of a moment of high-charged sporting drama?

Formula 1
20 h
Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver Plus

Why unseen Hungary heroics could be the making of F1's most overlooked driver

The chaotic start to the Hungarian GP set the scene for F1's less heralded drivers to make a name for themselves. Esteban Ocon did just that to win in fine style, but further down the order one driver was making his first visit to the points and - while the circumstances were fortunate - took full advantage of the chance presented to him

Formula 1
Aug 3, 2021
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

This was race that showcased the best and worst of Formula 1, producing a first time winner and a memorable comeback to a podium finish. Avoiding trouble at the start and astute strategy calls were key to success, but where some drivers took full advantage, others made key errors that cost them dearly

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph Plus

The “heart-breaking” call that led to Ocon’s Hungarian GP triumph

Set to restart the red-flagged Hungarian Grand Prix in second, Esteban Ocon had some doubts when he peeled into the pits to swap his intermediate tyres for slicks. But this "heart-breaking" call was vindicated in spectacular fashion as the Alpine driver staved off race-long pressure from Sebastian Vettel for a memorable maiden Formula 1 victory

Formula 1
Aug 2, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Plus

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track' Plus

Why Mercedes is pleased to be in the Hungary hunt at a 'Red Bull track'

Mercedes ended Friday practice at the Hungaroring with a clear gap to Red Bull thanks to Valtteri Bottas’s pace in topping FP2. But there are other reasons why the Black Arrows squad feels satisfied with its progress so far at a track many Formula 1 observers reckon favours Red Bull overall

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021
How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks Plus

How Red Bull endured its second car crash in two weeks

OPINION: Red Bull was justified to be upset that Lewis Hamilton survived his British GP clash with Max Verstappen and went on to win. But its attempts to lobby the FIA to reconsider the severity of Hamilton's in-race penalty were always likely to backfire, and have only succeeded in creating a PR disaster that will distract from its on-track efforts

Formula 1
Jul 30, 2021

Latest news

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo: F1 points will be harder to score for Williams after break

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Hungarian GP thriller sounded alarm bell for F1 2022 cars

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull "will come out fighting" after F1 break

Masi insists Spa is safe for F1 following high-speed GT3 crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi insists Spa is safe for F1 following high-speed GT3 crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.